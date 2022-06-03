ALTOONA, Pa. – Following big games on Thursday, Andres Alvarez and Matt Gorski each recorded two hits and an RBI on Friday night, but their efforts were not enough as Bowie defeated Altoona 3-2 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Alvarez, who finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles, scored Blake Sabol in the second inning with a ball in the left-center alley. Sabol reached base on a leadoff walk by Bowie starter Ryan Watson (3-1) and advanced to second on a bunt single from Aaron Shackelford. Watson was able to retire the next eight batters he faced as he allowed one run on three hits in five innings to earn the win.
With Altoona trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, the Curve rallied for a run. Jared Triolo drew a one-out walk and advanced to second when Sabol reached on an error by the shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Then, Gorski lined a single off the glove of Henderson into left field to score Triolo. It was the second single of the game for Gorski, who finished 2-for-4 with the RBI. The next four Curve batters were retired in order across the eighth and ninth innings to end the contest. Jensen Elliott earned the save for Bowie, his first of the season.
Kyle Nicolas (0-2) struck out six batters in the start across 4 1/3 innings for the Curve. He allowed a solo home run to Cody Roberts to lead off the second inning, and an unearned run came across on his line in the third inning. Jordan Westburg reached on an error by Liover Peguero and later crossed home on a Hudson Haskin sacrifice fly.
Nicolas exited the game in the middle of an at-bat with Haskin in the fifth inning with an apparent injury, bringing Brad Case into the contest for the Curve. Case pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts. His lone score came in the eighth, after a Roberts RBI single scored Adam Hall, who reached on a walk.
The Baysox recorded 10 hits for the sixth straight game, while Altoona managed just six knocks in the loss.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6 p.m. Saturday on Star Wars Night. Right-hander Luis Ortiz will take the ball for the Curve, with left-hander Antonio Velez slated for the Baysox.
