CURVE 1

The Altoona Curve plays its home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. 

 Photo courtesy of the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA – Robert Nuestrom went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bowie Baysox to an 8-4 victory over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday.

Zach Jarrett added two hits for Bowie (2-0). Cadyn Grenier knocked in two runs, and Alexis Torres homered. Kyle Bradish tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven for the win.

Rodolfo Castro and Mason Martin each provided two hits, including a double, for Altoona.

