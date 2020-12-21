STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s running back room has added a new face in former Baylor running back John Lovett.
The former three-star prospect lands in State College as a graduate transfer.
“Let’s work!” Lovett tweeted on Monday afternoon.
The 6-foot, 230-pound running back rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown in five games with the Bears this season. He posted a season-best 78 yards rushing and one touchdown on 17 carries against Kansas in Week 1.
Lovett also tallied 40 yards on two kickoff returns this season.
As a freshman in 2017, the Burlington, New Jersey, native finished the year with 445 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He recorded 573 yards rushing and six touchdowns on a career-high 109 carries as a sophomore. In 2019, Lovett ran for a career-high 655 yards and five touchdowns on 103 carries.
Lovett accumulated 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns on 355 carries during his four-year career at Baylor.
Lovett’s addition further bolsters a talented Penn State running back position group that ended 2020 ranked fifth in the Big Ten with 1,569 yards rushing (174.3 yards per game). The unit tallied 15 touchdowns.
With 2019 starting running back and Meadville High alumnus Journey Brown’s season-ending medical retirement and 2020 starter Noah Cain’s season-ending injury in Week 1, Penn State relied upon the contributions of a youth-led backfield this season.
Freshman Keyvone Lee led the group with 438 yards rushing and four touchdowns in nine games. Sophomore Devyn Ford finished with 274 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and freshman Caziah Holmes added 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
