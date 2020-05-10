Penn State Altoona student-athletes Jenna Bauer and Kaley Strittmatter earned awards during the athletic department’s virtual honors ceremony.
Strittmatter, a Penn Cambria product, was named Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She compiled a 3.83 GPA with a major in elementary education and special education minor while playing on the basketball team. She student-taught at Pleasant Valley Elementary School, within the Altoona Area School District.
“Kaley is an individual that will leave a lasting impact with the Penn State Altoona women’s basketball program,” Penn State Altoona women’s basketball coach Casey Wilt said. “Her value to the team is more than what is reflected with game statistics. Kaley has been the heart of our team. She’s our foundation, our glue. Outside of a successful athletic career, Kaley excels within the classroom, and I’m certain she will play a pivotal role in shaping young children’s minds and helping them to find their love for learning. Kaley is a special individual that is busting through walls with her academic and athletic success.”
Strittmatter earned a spot on the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Sportsmanship Team for the third straight season. She compiled 845 career points, 411 rebounds and 123 assists while shooting 74.7% from the foul line in 91 games, including 81 starts.
Bauer, a Central Cambria graduate, was named as the women’s volleyball team’s MVP. Bauer was named to the AMCC second team as a freshman in the fall. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter led the team 210 kills, 2.47 kills/set, 255 points and 3.0 points/set. She produced seven double-doubles and finished second on the team with 293 digs and 3.45 digs/set.
Bauer finished her career at Central Cambria with 1,261 kills, 1,168 digs, 119 blocks and 103 service aces.
