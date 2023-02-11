JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Joe Batt poured in a season-high 19 points and paired it with a team-high nine rebounds to help the Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball team narrowly edge Seton Hill 78-75 on Saturday afternoon inside the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats improved to 18-6 overall and 14-4 in the PSAC.
Batt, a senior guard from Greenville, is now just five points shy of becoming the 34th player in Pitt-Johnstown men's basketball history to score 1,000 points.
Senior guard Jared Jakubick drained six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to go along with four boards, two assists and two steals after playing all 40 minutes. Drew Magestro racked up 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and snatched five boards.
In what was a tightly contested battle throughout, Pitt-Johnstown hit a few timely shots down the stretch and just made one more defensive play than the Griffins late. Seton Hill grabbed a 75-73 lead late on a layup with 1:50 remaining. However, on the Mountain Cats' next possession, Jakubick buried a clutch three to go back up by one with 1:35 left.
Following a pair of necessary defensive stops with under a minute to go, Ryan Smith got a steal with seven seconds left and went the length of the court for a fast-break layup with just two seconds to go. Seton Hill threw up a last gasp heave from halfcourt, but it was off-target as the Mountain Cats won for the seventh time in their past eight tries.
The Mountain Cats opened the game on a 10-0 run that was capped off with a 3-pointer from Jakubick that forced the Griffins into a timeout. After the Griffins started to put it together offensively, Pitt-Johnstown found itself up by eight on Batt's 3-pointer with 4:37 to go in the first half, but Seton Hill worked back and hit a three at the buzzer to shrink the Mountain Cats' advantage to 42-41 at the break.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 49.2% from the field as a team and limited Seton Hill to a 44.3% clip.
Led by Batt and Jakubick, the Mountain Cats shot 50% (13 of 26) from deep, which included an 8 of 13 performance from 3-point range in the first half.
Samuel Tabe notched a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Griffins, who fell to 15-10 and 10-9 in the PSAC. Pitt-Johnstown and Seton Hill have both clinched a berth in the PSAC tournament.
The Mountain Cats hold sole possession of third place in the PSAC West Division, but sit just a game behind Mercyhurst for second. They visit the Lakers for a critical matchup at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
