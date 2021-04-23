Half of the quest has been fulfilled.
Bo Bassett won the 45-kilogram weight class of the Cadet World Team Trials in Greco-Roman wrestling on Friday night, meaning that the 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student has qualified to represent the United States at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Bassett dominated the competition in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, going 4-0 with three technical falls and a pin.
“I’ve been dreaming about that moment since I was 6 or 7 years old, since I watched Spencer Lee win his first world championship,” said Bassett, who will have an opportunity to make the freestyle team in a two-day tournament that begins Saturday. “It feels amazing, and I want to win another on Sunday.”
Bassett is an outstanding wrestler in any style, but Greco-Roman is the one in which he has the least amount of experience.
“We’ve been training Greco for the past few months at The Compound,” he said, referring to the Richland Township facility run by his father, Bill. “I like freestyle more, but if I can wrestle in any division, I’m going to wrestle. I love wrestling. I’m super proud of all of the work that I put into.”
Bassett started his day with a 12-4 technical fall over Ohio’s Javaan Yarbrough in what proved to be his most difficult match of the day. After jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, Bassett fell victim to a headlock from the Ohio wrestler. That closed the gap to 5-4, but it could have been much worse, as falls are called quickly in Greco-Roman, and Bassett knew there was some danger in the brief time he spent on his back.
“It definitely woke me up,” Bassett said. “He was a Greco national champ in 2019. He definitely knew his stuff. I knew I had to be strong every single match.”
There was no such drama in his semifinal match, as Bassett beat Nebraska’s Cadyn Coyle 8-0, needing just 58 seconds to record the technical fall. Two takedowns and trap-arm gut wrenches ended it quickly.
Idaho’s Mack Mauger took an early lead against Bassett in the first period of their best-of-3 finals, but the 1-0 advantage he got for a step-out point was very short-lived. Bassett scored two takedowns – including one with three seconds left in the period – sandwiched around a step-out point of his own to make it 5-1 heading to the second.
Mauger tried a quick throw after the restart, but Bassett countered it and pinned him.
Ten seconds into the rematch, Bassett was leading again, although Mauger did tie it at 2. A pair of hard snapdowns by Bassett made it 6-2 going to the break, and a step-out point put Budapest within reach.
Mauger tried a headlock that looked for a moment like it might be successful, but Bassett popped his head for a takedown and then used a trap-arm gut wrench to clinch the 11-2 victory.
“One down, one to go with freestyle,” Bassett said. “Super excited.”
Sam Herring, who like Bassett is a seventh-grader at Bishop McCort, placed fifth at 48 kilograms. Herring needed just 12 seconds to pin Iowa’s Angelo Di Pol in the first round, and used an impressive five-point throw in a 10-3 victory over Alaska’s Ian Werner. Herring lost 12-3 to California’s Aden Valencia in the semifinals and 6-3 to Virginia’s Noah Nininger in a consolation bout. Herring bounced back to beat fellow Keystone State wrestler Nathan Desmond, of Bethlehem Catholic, 14-6 in the fifth-place bout.
Herring will join Bassett and Bishop McCort freshman Mason Gibson in the freestyle tournament.
