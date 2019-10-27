Bo and Keegan Bassett

Bo (left) and Keegan (right) Bassett each won gold medals at USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Submitted photo

DES MOINES, Iowa – Brothers Bo and Keegan Bassett each won gold medals at USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals on Sunday. 

Bo, a seventh grader at Forest Hills, went 6-0 and won the 84-pound title in the Grade 7-8 division, which included 48 grapplers. Bo defeated children from Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and Minnesota.

Keegan, a fourth grader, went 5-0 and won the championship in the 70-pound, Grade 3-4 division, which contained 30 children in the bracket. He prevailed over youth from Nebraska, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa and Texas. 

