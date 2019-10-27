DES MOINES, Iowa – Brothers Bo and Keegan Bassett each won gold medals at USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals on Sunday.
Bo, a seventh grader at Forest Hills, went 6-0 and won the 84-pound title in the Grade 7-8 division, which included 48 grapplers. Bo defeated children from Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
Keegan, a fourth grader, went 5-0 and won the championship in the 70-pound, Grade 3-4 division, which contained 30 children in the bracket. He prevailed over youth from Nebraska, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa and Texas.
