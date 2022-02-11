High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 68, Conemaugh Valley 63: In Nanty Glo, Nikki Zimmerman buried a program-record eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points as the Vikings topped the Blue Jays on Friday.
Zimmerman grabbed seven rebounds for 14-8 Blacklick Valley. Kristin Szymusiak (18 points and seven rebounds), Kaydence Killinger (14 points and six rebounds) and Morgan Slebodnick (10 points and six assists) all scored in double figures.
Delanie Davison and Hailey Stiffler (eight rebounds) each scored 15 points for 7-11 Conemaugh Valley. Anna Gunby added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Bishop McCort Catholic 52, Richland 41: Lexi Martin contributed 14 points and four steals, and Gianna Gallucci added 13 points to lead the host Crimson Crushers over the Rams.
Bria Bair snared 17 rebounds for 19-2 Bishop McCort. Bailey Shriver totaled eight points, six assists and six rebounds.
Bella Burke led Richland with 14 points, and Jordyn Kinsey added a dozen points.
Bedford 55, Westmont Hilltop 39: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott topped all scorers with 23 points as the Bisons rolled past the Hilltoppers.
Josie Shuke added 14 points, and Sydney Taracatac provided 13 points for 16-3 Bedford.
Carissa Krall led Westmont Hilltop (12-7) with 14 points. Beth Buettner added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Berlin Brothersvalley 70, Rockwood 49: In Berlin, a 42-22 edge in scoring over the second and third quarters gave the Mountaineers an insurmountable lead against the Rockets. Grace Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with 17 points while teammates Regan Lauer and Taylor Hillegass scored 15 and 12, respectively.
Kaitlyn Pletcher’s 16-point night topped Rockwood.
Penn Cambria 62, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 35: In Altoona, Devon Cornell netted 11 points, and Emily Hite provided 10 points to lead the balanced Panthers over the Marauders.
Nine different Penn Cambria (14-6) players scored.
Leah Homan led Bishop Guilfoyle (10-10) with 16 points.
Elizabeth Forward 75, Ligonier Valley 12: In Elizabeth, Brooke Murtland’s 24 points led four Warriors in double-digit scoring in a comfortable win over the Rams. Alyssa Terza (14), Hannah Briggs (13) and Bailie Brinson (11) followed Murtland in the scoring column.
Sydnee Foust yanked down eight rebounds for Ligonier Valley.
Windber 51, Ferndale 26: Gina Gaye netted 16 points while fellow Rambler Rylee Ott scored 10 in a win over the host Yellow Jackets.
Angelina Wagner’s 12 points paced Ferndale.
North Star 38, Conemaugh Township 32: In Boswell, Cenley Miller supplied 15 points, and Grace Metz added 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars past the Indians.
Abby Barnick netted 11 points, and Jovi Jeske snared 13 rebounds to lead 5-15 North Star.
Three Conemaugh Township (7-14) players finished with six points each.
Forest Hills 52, Somerset 16: In Sidman, Remi Smith compiled 14 points, six assists and six steals as the Rangers (16-4) soared over the Golden Eagles.
Lexi Koeck dished out five assists for 16-4 Forest Hills.
Mia Rosman led Somerset (3-17) with seven points.
High School Boys
Ligonier Valley 72, Apollo-Ridge 48: In Ligonier, Matthew Marinchak provided 23 points and six assists, Jaicob Hollick added 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Dylan Rhoades contributed 15 points and six rebounds as the Rams defeated the Vikings on senior night.
All seven of Ligonier Valley’s seniors, also including Conner Little, Connor Tunstall, Joey Kondisko and Jude Grzywinski, scored in the victory.
Apollo-Ridge’s Gage Johnston led all scorers with 25 points.
Gavin McCall added 10 points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 59, Meyersdale 49: In Salisbury, Daulton Sellers provided a game-high 25 points as the Elks dispatched the Red Raiders.
Jilyn Boyd added 15 points, and Drake Sellers finished with 12 points and seven blocks.
Malachi Carr led Meyersdale with 14 points, and Evan Brenneman netted 11 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 53: In Shanksville, Braden Adams (31 points, 13 rebounds) and Christian Musser (12 points, 13 boards) each turned in double-doubles as the Vikings turned away the Rams.
Logan McCall also scored 11 points to aid the Shanksville-Stonycreek cause.
Kameron Kemp poured in 24 points to lead all Turkeyfoot Valley scorers.
Thursday
Bedford 54, Westmont Hilltop 35: Kevin Ressler tallied 20 points and buried six 3-pointers, and Max Washington added 17 points as the Bisons (11-9) defeated the host Hilltoppers.
Noah Louder led Westmont Hilltop (5-14) with 10 points.
College Men
Penn Highlands 104, Butler County Community College 84: The host Black Bears advanced to the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference championship game with a victory over the Pioneers.
Penn Highlands will travel to Westmoreland County Community College in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Drew Tapscott buried eight 3-pointers to lead Penn Highlands with 28 points, while Taralle Hayden added 21 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Huss registered a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 11 boards. Devin Lewis and Brendon Hodge each grabbed 10 rebounds. Lamont Jones added 12 points. Jeremiah Mobley dished out 11 assists.
Butler County Community College’s Mattix Clement led all scorers with 30 points, and Julian Sanks added 24 points in the loss.
Westmoreland defeated the Community College of Allegheny County 87-77 in the other semifinal matchup.
