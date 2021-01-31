High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 61, North Star 40: In Boswell, Austin Svencer led the Hilltoppers with 11 points in a victory over the Cougars in the Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament consolation game on Saturday.
Tanner Civis added nine points for Westmont Hilltop, which led 26-7 after the first quarter.
Brock Weimer led North Star with 10 points.
Portage 64, Hollidaysburg 53: In Hollidaysburg, Preston Rainey led all scorers with 18 points as the Mustangs earned a critical victory over the Class 5A Golden Tigers.
Portage (7-0) also received double figures from Kaden Claar (14 points) and Andrew Miko (12). A 17-8 edge in the second quarter allowed Portage to lead 32-20 at halftime.
Mitchell Kratzer (15 points), Carson Rhodes (12) and Jake McGinnis (10) finished in double digits for Hollidaysburg (0-3).
Rockwood 52, Ferndale 37: In Rockwood, Will Latuch scored a game-high 16 points for the Rockets, while Logan Schrock and Aidan Ream chipped in with 15 and 10 points, respectively, in a victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Rockwood (4-7) led 28-16 at halftime thanks to a 17-8 advantage in the second quarter.
Bruce Moore led Ferndale (3-5) with 14 points.
Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 33: In Pittsburgh, Eli Teslovich topped the Indians with 18 points to lead the hosts by the Rams.
Thompson Lau and Ethan Salvia added 10 points for Shady Side Academy, which led 26-4 after the first quarter. Ligonier Valley was held to nine points or less in three quarters.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 10 points.
High School Girls
North Star 46, Berlin Brothersvalley 39: In Boswell, Steph Emert led all scorers with 16 points to lead the Cougars past the Mountaineers in the Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament consolation game.
Sydnee Ashbrook and Trista Kelly each provided nine points for North Star (4-5). A 14-4 advantage in the third quarter helped the Cougars create separation.
Kylie DeArmitt (15 points) and Gracie Sechler (12) both finished in double figures for Berlin (3-5).
Richland 53, Greater Johnstown 29: Jordyn Kinsey provided a double-double consisting of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Rams past the Trojans.
Bella Burke added 10 points and eight assists for Richland, which received 12 points from Mellany Bowser.
Portage 48, Claysburg-Kimmel 44: In Claysburg, Lauren Shaffer led all scorers with 17 points as the Mustangs defeated the Bulldogs.
Portage (6-0) also received nine points from Maryn Swank, and eight each from Maddy Hudak and Lindsey Sease.
A 13-5 advantage in the second quarter allowed Portage to lead 22-13 at halftime.
Becca Claar led Claysburg-Kimmel (3-1) with 15 points. Bailey Garver netted 12 points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Blacklick Valley 40: In Greensburg, Bailey Kuhns (15 points), Maya Morgan (14) and Laura Kondas (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Centurions past the Vikings.
Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1) led 18-8 after the first quarter.
Morgan Slebodnick (13 points) and Emily Marines (12) both finished in double digits for Blacklick Valley (3-4).
Rockwood 49, Ferndale 31: In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley led the balanced Rockets lineup with 10 points in a victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Maggie Hay added nine points, while Allison Johnson and Lindsay Beeman each provided eight points. Beeman pulled down 14 rebounds.
Rockwood led by nine at halftime, then outscored Ferndale 25-16 in the second half.
Libby Kinsey scored a game-high 12 points for Ferndale. Angelina Wagner added 10 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 38, Tussey Mountain 30: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder collected 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings topped the Titans.
Rylee Snyder tallied seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Vikings (6-2). Sam Creamer compiled eight points and six rebounds.
Kailee Leonard and Meghan Molosky each provided 10 points for Tussey Mountain (6-2).
Shanksville led by just one heading into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings finished the game with a 11-4 advantage.
