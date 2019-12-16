United 64, Blairsville 40: In Armagh, the Lions rolled out to an early lead, 23-6 after the first quarter, and never looked back in a 64-40 Heritage Conference victory over the Bobcats on Monday night.
Four Lions scored in double figures including 16 each from Austin Kovalcik and Ben Tomb. Jake Boring and Aiden Ringler supplied 11 points apiece for United (4-2).
Brandon Staats and Andrew Baker had 11 points each for Blairsville (0-4).
Penn Highlands Community College 107, Westmoreland Community College 104 (OT): In Youngwood, a 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark and the visiting Black Bears held off the Wolfpack, 107-104, in a WPCC overtime contest Monday night.
Penn Highlands, which overcame a 12-point deficit late in the first half to take a 53-48 lead into the half, picked up their first league win.
T.Q. Belcher led Penn Highlands with 35 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Matthew Forbes added 28 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Ethan Barkley and Chad Scott Jr. also scored in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Black Bears.
For Westmoreland County Community College (2-8, 0-1), Joel Lonigro’s career-high 25 points came on 10 of 14 shooting from the floor.
He led five scorers in double digits. Dan McQuaide had 20 points and added eight boards and four assists. Christian Montgomery supplied 15 points and made four steals, Dylan Bubarth fired in 12 and passed out a team-best five assists and Cam’ron McKinney rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 markers.
