High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 63, Meyersdale 34: In Shanksville, junior Rylee Snyder produced a game-high 30 points to put her over 1,000 for her career in the Vikings’ victory over the Red Raiders on Friday night.
Friday marked the second time in three days a Vikings player went over 1,000 career points, as junior Josie Snyder also did so on Wednesday.
“It’s a team effort and all the girls are excited for each other,” Shanksville coach Robert Snyder said of two juniors reaching the coveted milestone within a short time period. “They both work hard and they both deserve this honor.”
Rylee Snyder, a 6-foot dominant force inside who needed 27 heading into Friday’s contest, added 11 rebounds for a double-double.
“When she’s all together, she’s a powerhouse inside,” Robert Snyder said. “She uses her body well, creates space and finishes well around the rim.”
Josie Snyder filled out the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Liz Salsgiver dished out seven assists.
Lauren Kretchman led Meyersdale with nine points.
Richland 47, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 44 (OT): Jordyn Kinsey finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Rams past the Marauders in overtime.
Richland outscored Bishop Guilfoyle 8-5 in the extra period.
Richland’s Logan Roman provided 11 points. Bella Burke chipped in 10 points and seven assists for Richland (5-6), which has won three straight games.
Leah Homan tallied 18 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2). Sophia Warner added 10 points.
Portage 54, Westmont Hilltop 50: In Portage, freshman Jenna Burkett’s career-high 13 points with four rebounds and three steals as the host Mustangs held off the Hilltoppers.
Junior Lauren Shaffer had 11 points and six rebounds, five assists and three steals for 14-2 Portage. Sophomore Maddy Hudak scored 11 points and made four steals.
Lauren Lavis had 19 points and Olivia Berg scored 12 for 7-4 Westmont Hilltop.
Windber 57, North Star 25: In Windber, Gina Gaye led three Ramblers in double figures with 18 points as the hosts improved to 14-0 with a triumph over the Cougars.
Kylie Ashbrook netted 13 points for Windber, which received 10 points and 11 rebounds from Amanda Cominsky.
Steph Emert topped North Star (5-11) with 13 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 66, Somerset 36: Lexi Martin totaled a game-high 21 points and nine steals to spark the host Crimson Crushers past the Golden Eagles.
Ally Diamond finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Bishop McCort (9-3). Bria Bair netted nine points and 10 rebounds, while Bailey Shriver amassed eight points and six assists.
Shawna Walker led Somerset (0-8) with nine points on three 3-pointers.
Cambria Heights 52, Bishop Carroll Catholic 50: In Ebensburg, Kirsten Weakland scored 23 points and Bryce Burkey had 10 as the Highlanders defeated the Huskies.
Savannah Smorto scored 17 points for the Huskies.
Central Cambria 51, Chestnut Ridge 30: In Ebensburg, Abby Walwro led a balanced Red Devils lineup with 12 points as the hosts defeated the Lions.
Central Cambria (7-6) led 31-11 at halftime.
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge (0-7) with a game-high 14 points.
Bedford 49, Penn Cambria 38: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac had 15 points, Shelby Mortimore had 11 points and Josie Shuke had 10 points as the host Bisons beat the Panthers.
Marah Saleme led Penn Cambria with nine points.
Shade 69, Turkeyfoot Valley 53: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 32 points, 22 rebounds and five steals to spearhead the Panthers past the Rams.
Taylor Rapsky contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Shade (9-4). Hailee Chapman tallied 12 points. Abby Putnick snared eight rebounds.
Ava Hair (16 points), Kate Grove (11) and Eliot Walker (10) all scored in double digits for Turkeyfoot Valley (0-8).
Berlin Brothersvalley 65, Rockwood 44: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman scored 13 points and Gracie Sechler had 11 points as the host Mountaineers beat the Rockets.
Mollie Wheatley led Rockwood with 13 points. Lindsay Beeman had 11 points, and Alison Johnson had 10.
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 54, Bedford 29: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold produced a game-high 19 points as the Panthers handed the Bisons their first loss of the season.
Penn Cambria (8-6) led 14-2 after the first quarter. Conner Karabinos added 14 points for the Panthers.
Mercury Swaim topped Bedford (12-1) with 11 points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 57, Cambria Heights 53: In Patton, Luke Repko produced a game-high 22 points as the Huskies edged the Highlanders.
Tommy Heinrich added 10 points for Bishop Carroll (5-5).
Bernie Whiteford topped Cambria Heights (3-6) with 16 points. Ryan Bearer provided 14 points, and Preston Lamb added 10 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 67, Somerset 54: In Somerset, Trystan Fornari and Mason Nash each totaled a game-high 22 points as the Crimson Crushers notched a road victory over the Golden Eagles.
Dylan Crocco added nine points for Bishop McCort (6-6).
Will Reeping (16 points) and Aiden VanLenten (13) led Somerset (0-10) in scoring.
North Star 75, Conemaugh Township 62: In Davidsville, Drew Lane led the visitors with 28 points, while Hunter Stevens collected 23 points to lead the Cougars past the Indians.
Brock Weimer amassed 11 points for 9-8 North Star, which outscored Conemaugh Township 40-24 over the second and third quarters. Ethan Yoder snared eight rebounds.
Tyler Poznanski topped Conemaugh Township (8-3) with a game-high 31 points. Jackson Byer added 11 points.
Chestnut Ridge 70, Central Cambria 53: In New Paris, Lucas Nicodemus and Matt Whysong each supplied a game-high 19 points as the Lions defeated the Red Devils.
Nate Whysong chipped in 11 points for 7-3 Chestnut Ridge, which led 27-5 after the first quarter.
Nate Wyrwas topped Central Cambria (2-9) with 16 points. Ian Little added 14 points.
Greater Johnstown 84, Forest Hills 61: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor notched a double-double with a game-high 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead the host Trojans past the Rangers.
Drezre Toney (18 points), Isaiah Matula (15) and Savion Holiday (14) all scored in double figures for Greater Johnstown (10-1), which has won 10 straight games. Holiday, Matula and Toney combined to drain 13 of the Trojans’ 15 made 3-pointers, with Toney burying six and Matula, five.
Dylan Pasquerilla led Forest Hills (5-10) with 15 points. Carson Berkhimer added 12 points. Devon Brezovec netted nine points.
Windber 75, Shanksville-Stonycreek 44: In Windber, Keith Charney tallied a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Ramblers past the Vikings.
Caden Dusack, who added four steals, and Aiden Gray each supplied 13 points for Windber (9-4), which outscored Shanksville 43-16 over the second and third quarters.
Zion Manthey topped Shanksville (3-15) with 17 points. Luke Reedy netted 10 points.
Portage 56, Blacklick Valley 31: In Nanty Glo, Preston Rainey totaled a game-high 16 points as the Mustangs improved to 15-1 with a triumph over the Vikings.
Mason Kargo added 11 points for Portage, which led 37-15 at halftime.
Cody Williams led Blacklick Valley (3-12) with 11 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 68, Rockwood 53: In Rockwood, Blake Nicholson (21 points), Kameron Kemp (19) and Will Toye (19) combined for 59 points in the Rams’ victory over the Rockets.
A 21-7 surge in the second quarter allowed Turkeyfoot Valley to pull away.
Logan Schrock led Rockwood with 16 points. Eli Foy netted 13 points, and Will Latuch amassed 11 points.
Penns Manor 73, United 63: In Clymer, Grant Grimaldi tallied a game-high 26 points in a Comets victory over the Lions.
Penns Manor (10-4) also received 14 points from Dimitri Lieb and 12 from Max Hill.
Austin Kovalcik and Ben Tomb led United (15-3) with 16 points each. Johnny Muchesko added 11 points, while Brad Felix finished with 10 points.
South Allegheny 62, Ligonier Valley 47: In McKeesport, Bryce Epps poured in a game-high 26 points as the Gladiators topped the Rams.
Antonio Epps notched 15 points, and Omar Faulkner provided 12 points for South Allegheny.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 17 points.
Calvary Christian Academy 50, Salisbury-Elk Lick 34: In Salisbury, Colby Mallery led all scorers with 25 points to lead the visitors past the Elks.
Jackson Dayton added 13 points for Calvary Christian Academy (3-8).
Daulton Sellers led Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-11) with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Johnstown Christian 73, Blair County Christian 60: In Altoona, Drew Taylor scored 28 points, Dionte Coleman had 22 points, and Daryl Baker netted 19 as the visiting Blue Jays improved to 8-2.
David Dull led Blair County Christian with 25 points. Ian McCarty had 24 points.
