High School Boys
Shade 50, Rockwood 41: In Cairnbrook, Braden Adams compiled a game-high 15 points as the Panthers outscored the Rockets 24-7 in the second half to prevail in a WestPAC South contest on Friday.
Lucas Haynes provided 10 points, while Kaden Koleszarik netted nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Shade (1-0). Chris McCorkle and Liam Mincek both had eight points.
Logan Schrock led Rockwood (0-2) with 14 points. Eli Foy poured in eight points.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Jeannette 20: In Berlin, Brianna Hunt led the Mountaineers with 17 points as the hosts ran past the Jayhawks.
Gracie Sechler added 10 points for Berlin (2-1). Jennifer Countryman and Kylie DeArmitt netted nine points for the Mountaineers, who led 27-6 after the first quarter and 52-15 at halftime.
Hannah Nichols led Jeannette (0-1) with 10 points.
Penns Manor 52, North Star 27: In Boswell, Kassidy Smith topped the Comets with a game-high 16 points as the visitors defeated the Cougars.
Deja Gillo added 13 points for Penns Manor (3-0), which outscored North Star 25-12 in the second half.
Sydnee Ashbrook led North Star (0-1) with 13 points.
College Men
Long Island 71, St. Francis 58: In Brooklyn, New York, senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover matched his career highs with 21 points and seven rebounds, but the Red Flash were stymied by the Sharks defense on Friday afternoon.
Freshman Maxwell Land added 10 points for St. Francis (1-6, 0-3 NEC), which was held to four 3-pointers in the contest. The Red Flash trailed by three at the half (28-25), before the Sharks used a pair of second-half runs to build a double-digit cushion.
Eral Penn topped Long Island (3-1, 3-1) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Rivera added 16 points. Tyrn Flowers provided 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.