High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 71, Bishop Canevin 63:
In Berlin, Elijah Sechler scored 32 points, including four of his team's nine 3-pointers, as the Mountaineers defeated Bishop Canevin on Saturday.
Ryan Blubaugh scored 13 points, and Will Spochart and Preston Foor each netted 10 for Berlin Brothersvalley, which improved to 7-1.
Jaden Gales had a team-high 21 points for Bishop Canevin (3-3). Shea Champine had 15 points and Dom Elliott added 14 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley hasn't missed a beat since coming off a 28-1 season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic with the Mountaineers preparing to play in the PIAA Class A quarterfinal round, also against Bishop Canevin.
In addition to the victory over Bishop Canevin, the Mountaineers have an impressive 56-23 non-conference win at WPIAL school Woodland Hills. The lone setback this year was a 62-55 loss at Norwin, another WPIAL program.
The Mountaineers will travel to Greater Johnstown on Monday night to play the two-time defending District 6 Class 5-A champion Trojans, who also are defending Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions.
Berlin started quickly on Saturday, building a 23-11 advantage against Bishop Canevin. By halftime, the Mountaineers led 45-27.
The Crusaders used a 19-8 third-quarter margin to close within 53-46, but the Mountaineers finished with an 18-17 fourth-quarter advantage to secure the win.
Windber 74, Meyersdale 41:
In Windber, five Ramblers scored in double digits in a one-sided victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Keith Charney had 19 points and eight rebounds, and John Shuster had a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards, as the Ramblers improved to 2-0.
Aiden Gray had 11 points, and Caden Dusack and Cole Strick each netted 10 points for the Ramblers. Blake Klosky scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Lance Aldinger led Meyersdale (0-2) with 17 points, and Gabe Kretchman had 14 points.
High School Girls
Friday
Forest Hills 60, Westmont Hilltop 43:
Madeline Cecere scored 21 points and had six rebounds as the visiting Rangers beat the Hilltoppers.
Jordyn Smith had 10 points and six board for 2-0 Forest Hills. Paige Debias had 10 rebounds and five points.
Westmont (1-1) was led by Beth Buettner's 10 points. Grace Gardill and Lauren Lavis each netted nine points.
