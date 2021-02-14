Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.