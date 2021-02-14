High School Girls
Richland 58, Bishop Carroll Catholic 57: In Ebensburg, Laikyn Roman’s putback attempt beat the buzzer to give the Rams a thrilling victory over the Huskies on Saturday.
Roman’s shot was Richland’s third attempt on the final possession. Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey led all scorers with 28 points. Bella Burke added 10 points, while Roman finished with nine. Richland (3-6) outscored Bishop Carroll 18-14 in the fourth quarter.
Savannah Smorto led Bishop Carroll (4-5) with 20 points. Emma Becquet chipped in 11 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 57, Cambria Heights 49: Lexi Martin totaled a game-high 18 points, while Bria Bair produced a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Crimson Crushers’ victory over the Highlanders.
Gianna Gallucci compiled 14 points and four rebounds for Bishop McCort (8-2), which used a 23-13 advantage in the second quarter to gain separation. Ally Diamond snared eight rebounds. Bailey Shriver netted five assists and five steals.
Kirsten Weakland led Cambria Heights (5-2) with 17 points. Jade Snedden added 13 points.
Conemaugh Valley 64, Conemaugh Township 43: Hailey Stiffler netted 18 points, and Emma Grecek and Anna Gunby each scored 14 points as the host Blue Jays defeated the Indians.
Gunby had 15 rebounds to complete a double-double, and she added four steals. Taylor Price had 10 rebounds for 2-9 Conemaugh Valley.
Hannah Swank had 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double for Conemaugh Township. Mya Poznanski had 13 points and six rebounds for the 1-9 Indians. Chloe Shaulis scored 10 points and snared six rebounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Rockwood 40: In Rockwood, Kylie DeArmitt led the Mountaineers (6-7) with 15 points, and Gracie Sechler added nine more as the visitors defeated the Rockets.
Lindsay Beeman scored a game-high 18 points for Rockwood (6-3), which was outscored 28-19 over the second and third quarters.
Penn Cambria 53, Claysburg-Kimmel 39: In Cresson, Emily Hite led the Panthers with 12 points in a victory over the Bulldogs.
Ten different Penn Cambria (4-4) players scored. Penn Cambria trailed by two at halftime, but finished the second half with a 34-18 advantage.
Rebekah Claar led Claysburg-Kimmel (4-5) with a game-high 19 points.
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 80, Hollidaysburg 54: In Hollidaysburg, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, Isaiah Matula had 19 points, and Jon Updyke tallied 15 points as the visiting Trojans beat the Golden Tigers on Saturday afternoon.
Greater Johnstown (8-1) won its eighth consecutive game.
Jake McGinnis had 16 points, and Mitchell Kratzer scored 10 for the Golden Tigers. Hollidaysburg slipped to 0-6.
Apollo-Ridge 67, Ligonier Valley 49: In Spring Church, Klay Fitzroy led all scorers with 25 points as the Vikings topped the Rams on Friday.
Keighton Reese (18 points) and Jake Fello (15) also finished in double figures for Apollo-
Ridge.
Ligonier Valley’s Isaac Neidbalson (15 points), Jaicob Hollick (12) and Matthew Marinchak (12) all topped double digits.
Forest Hills 72, Shanksville-Stonycreek 42: In Sidman, Carson Berkhimer scored 22 points, and Si McGough and Devon Brezovec each netted 11 points as the Rangers beat the Vikings.
Forest Hills improved to 3-9.
Luke Reedy had 12 points, and Christian Musser had 11 points for 3-9 Shanksville.
