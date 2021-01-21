High School Boys
Rockwood 54, Shanksville-Stonycreek 47: In Shanksville, Eli Foy led a trio of Rockets players to score in double figures with 14 points in a win over the host Vikings on Thursday.
Logan Schrock added 13 points, and Will Lutuch had 12 points for 3-3 Rockwood.
Luke Reedy netted a game-high 22 points for Shanksville, which fell to 1-4. Christian Musser had 16 points, and Zion Manthey had 10 rebounds.
Portage 67, Northern Bedford 44: In Portage, Preston Rainey, Koby Kargo and Mason Kargo each netted 10 points as the Mustangs improved to 3-0 with a victory over the visiting Black Panthers.
Dakota Claar and Collin Yates each scored 10 points for 1-1 Northern Bedford.
Berlin Brothersvalley 89, Turkeyfoot Valley 27: In Confluence, Will Spochart produced a game-high 24 points as the Mountaineers blitzed the Rams.
Berlin (6-1) led 31-5 after the first quarter and 59-13 at halftime. Craig Jarvis (13 points) and Preston Foor (11) also scored in double figures for Berlin, which made 11 3-pointers. Ryan Blubaugh added nine points.
Blake Nicholson tallied 10 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (3-1).
Shade 76, Ferndale 43: In Cairnbrook, Kaden Koleszarik and Vince Fyock combined for 55 points as the Panthers stormed past the Yellow Jackets.
Koleszarik tallied a game-high 29 points, while Fyock added 26 points and nine assists for Shade (3-2). Both players made five 3-pointers. Braden Adams provided 15 points for Shade, which outscored Ferndale 48-18 in the second and third quarters.
Ethan Haney topped Ferndale (0-2) with 15 points. Bruce Moore netted 11 points.
High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 69, Ferndale 29: Kaydence Killinger and Nikki Zimmerman each tallied 12 points as the Vikings defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Morgan Slebodnick added 11 points, and Emerson George contributed 10 points for the 2-2 Vikings, who used a 46-19 advantage in the second and third quarters to prevail.
Angelina Wagner led Ferndale (0-3) with 16 points. Libby Kinsey amassed nine points.
