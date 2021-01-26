Basketball
High School Girls
Portage 54, Berlin Brothersvalley 47: In Portage, Maddy Hudak scored a game-high 19 points as the host Mustangs remained unbeaten with a WestPAC non-section victory over the Mountaineers.
Lauren Shaffer chipped in 13 points, three assists and three steals, for Portage, which also got four rebounds, three assists and two steals from Lindsey Sease.
Kylee DeArmitt topped the Berlin scoring with 11 points.
Ferndale 62, Johnstown Christian 59: Angelina Wagner totaled a game-high 36 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first victory of the season over the Blue Jays.
Libby Kinsey provided 14 points and 10 rebounds for Ferndale (1-4). Sahmara Tillman netted seven points and nine rebounds.
A 20-15 edge in the third quarter provided the winning margin for Ferndale.
Unity Miller led Johnstown Christian (1-2) with 20 points. Rachel Hartman and Lillie Sprankle each scored 12 points.
Bedford 59, Central 31: In Martinsburg, Sydney Taracatac provided a game-high 24 points as the Bisons defeated the Scarlet Dragons.
Natalie Lippincott totaled 11 points. Josie Shuke added nine points for Bedford.
Bedford (3-0) took control with a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter.
Leah Johnston led Central with 11 points.
Windber 58, Meyersdale 25: In Windber, Amanda Cominsky provided a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Gina Gaye tallied 13 points and seven steals in the Ramblers’ victory over the Red Raiders.
Windber (3-0) led 34-13 at halftime.
Lauren Kretchman topped Meyersdale (1-1) with seven points.
Shade 56, Conemaugh Township 38: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha poured in 24 points and grabbed 24 rebounds with three blocks in a WestPAC non-section win over the Indians.
Taylor Rapsky added 19 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for Shade.
Nanna had 10 rebounds and with 10 points for Conemaugh Township, which also got 13 points from Mia Poznanski while Chloe Shaulis and Hannah Swank each grapped five boards.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 43, Conemaugh Valley 37: Josie Snyder compiled a game-high 21 points to lead the Vikings past the Blue Jays.
Liz Salsgiver added 10 points for Shanksville (5-1), which outscored Conemaugh Valley 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Price led Conemaugh Valley (0-4) with 10 points. Anna Gunby provided six points and 12 rebounds. Hailey Stiffler netted nine points.
Monday
Forest Hills 67, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 55: In Sidman, Paige Debias (16 points), Jordyn Smith (15), Remingtyn Smith (15) and Madeline Cecere (10) all scored in double figures in the Rangers’ victory over the Marauders.
Bishop Guilfoyle trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter, but Forest Hills (3-0) ended the game with an 18-9 edge.
Remingtyn Smith added seven assists and four steals. Jordyn Smith provided eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Cecere blocked two shots.
Leah Homan led Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1) with 21 points. Daniela Scipioni added 13 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 65, Penn Cambria 52: In Cresson, Lexi Martin netted 15 points while teammate Bailey Shriver compiled 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Panthers.
Allyanna Stephens added 10 points for Bishop McCort (4-1), which used a 22-5 advantage in the third quarter to separate. Bria Bair totaled nine points and 12 rebounds.
Marah Saleme led Penn Cambria (0-1) with 12 points.
North Star 62, Ferndale 30: In Boswell, Cenley Miller scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Cougars to a WestPAC North win over the visiting Yellow Jackets on Monday.
Steph Emert added 16 points and Syd Ashbrook chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for North Star, which also got four steals apiece from Emert, Miller and Emma Hause.
Angelina Wagner scored a game-high 24 points for winless Ferndale.
Portage 64, Conemaugh Township 11: In Portage, junior Lauren Shaffer scored a career-high 22 points as the Mustangs upended the visiting Indians on Monday.
Freshman Jenna Burkett provided nine points and sophomores Maddy Hudak and Ari Wozniak each supplied eight points each for Portage.
Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19: In Alverton, Deaney Morvosh scored a game-high 18 points and Maddie Moore chipped in 14 as the Scotties (4-1) trounced the Rams.
Haley Boyd topped the Ligonier Valley scoring with 10 points.
Meyersdale 49, Johnstown Christian 39: In Hollsopple, the Red Raiders topped the Blue Jays in a nonconference clash.
Unity Miller led Johnstown Christian with 23 points.
Marion Center 75, Northern Cambria 23: In Northern Cambria, Jersey Coble and Lydia Miller each tallied 16 points as the Stingers stung the Colts.
Mya Lipse added 11 points for Marion Center (1-5), which led 33-5 after the first quarter.
Alivia Yahner led Northern Cambria (0-3) with 11 points.
High School Boys
Ligonier Valley 63, East Allegheny 57: In North Versailles, Matthew Marinchak provided a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Rams defeated the Wildcats.
Jaicob Hollick added 16 points and seven rebounds for Ligonier Valley (1-1). Isaac Neidbalson ended up with 11 points and 10 rebounds. MIles Higgins snared 10 rebounds.
Jabar Locke led East Allegheny (0-6) with 20 points. Amareyah Luday netted 19 points, and Mike Smith finished with 15 points.
Monday
Bishop Guilfoyle 72, Forest Hills 42: In Altoona, the host Marauders opened the season with a Laurel Highlands victory, paced by 22 points from Alex Wood.
Patrick Haigh added 13 points for Bishop Guilfoyle, which also got 11 points from Michael Woodridge.
Dylan Pasquerilla topped the Forest Hills scoring with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Harmony 60, Blacklick Valley 54: In Nanty Glo, Anthony Moseto scored 17 points and Curtis Boring chipped in 14 as the Owls remained unbeaten with a road victory over the Vikings.
Kolten Szymusiak (16 points), Cody Williams (15) and Nick Hazie (12) all scored in double figures for Blacklick Valley, which also got 10 rebounds each from Hazie and Michael Frank.
Meyersdale 68, Rockwood 62: In Rockwood, Gabe Kretchman scored 19 points, including 9 of 11 from the free throw line, as the Red Raiders beat the Rockets.
Samuel Hughes had 17 points, and Briar Sheets added 15 points for Meyersdale, which went 23 of 31 on the line.
Logan Schrock had a game-high 32 points for Rockwood. Will Latuch had 17 points for the Rockets, who went 7 of 25 from the free throw line.
Bishop McCort 53, Penn Cambria 49 (OT): The Crimson Crushers outscored the visiting Panthers 6-2 in overtime for a Laurel Highlands win.
Dylan Crocco supplied 17 points and 18 rebounds for Bishop McCort, which also got 13 points each from Trystan Fornari and Mason Nash (12 rebounds).
Garrett Harrold led all scorers with 18 points for the Panthers.
United 65, Purchase Line 46: In Armagh, Austin Kovalcik provided a game-high 20 points to lead the Lions past the Red Dragons.
Ben Tomb added 16 points for United (6-1).
Mello Sanchez topped Purchase Line with 15 points. Isaac Huey netted 13 points.
North Star 55, Ferndale 44: In Boswell, Drew Lane scored 21 points and had nine rebounds as the Cougars defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Ethan Yoder had 14 rebounds and seven rebounds for the 3-2 Cougars. Justin Mitchell had 11 points, and Bruce Moore scored 10 for the 1-2 Yellow Jackets.
