High School Boys
Saturday
Penn Cambria 69, Portage 67: In Cresson, Mason McCarthy tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Panthers as they handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season.
Garrett Harrold added 13 points for Penn Cambria (3-3), which outscored Portage 36-28 in the second half. Penn Cambria went 14-for-17 from the foul line.
Portage’s Preston Rainey led all scorers with 26 points. Mason Kargo added nine points for Portage (9-1).
Berlin Brothersvalley 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 67: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler amassed a game-high 31 points to lead the Mountaineers past the Centurions.
Will Spochart added 12 points for Berlin (12-1), which carried a 42-33 advantage over the second and third quarters. Pace Prosser chipped in 10 points.
Ryan Appleby topped Greensburg Central Catholic (10-2) with 21 points. Christian McGowen and Brevan Williams each tallied 13 points.
North Star 53, Blacklick Valley 38: In Nanty Glo, Hunter Stevens led all scorers with 24 points as the Cougars defeated the Vikings.
Drew Lane added 16 points for North Star (6-7), which used a 20-7 advantage in the second quarter to create separation.
Kolten Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley (2-7) with 20 points.
Friday
Chestnut Ridge 68, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 54: In New Paris, Matt Whysong scored a game-high 17 points, while teammate Logan Pfister added 16 points to lead the Lions past the Marauders.
Lucas Nicodemus netted 15 points for Chestnut Ridge (3-2), which led 24-12 after the first quarter. Luke Mickle added 10 points.
Cameron Khoza led Bishop Guilfoyle (3-2) with 15 points. Alex Wood chipped in 13 points, and Patrick Haigh amassed 11 points.
Kiski 74, Ligonier Valley 46: In Leechburg, Calvin Heinle poured in a game-high 22 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Cavaliers past the Rams.
A 21-9 advantage in the second quarter allowed Kiski to break away. James Pearson provided 16 points. Lebryn Smith netted 12 points, and Jason Flemm chipped in 11 points.
Jaicob Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 12 points. Matthew Marinchak added 10 points.
High School Girls
Saturday
Windber 45, Richland 39: Gina Gaye provided 13 points and Amanda Cominsky produced her seventh double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Ramblers edged the host Rams.
Windber (8-0) outscored Richland 15-5 in the second quarter to lead 26-13 at halftime.
Richland (2-4) was led by Jordyn Kinsey’s 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Blacklick Valley 62, Greater Johnstown 52: In Nanty Glo, Nikki Zimmerman tallied a game-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists as the Vikings defeated the Trojans.
Emily Marines provided 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Blacklick Valley (6-4). Madison Smith netted 11 points. St. Francis signee Maria McConnell played in her first game since Jan. 9, and finished with five points and five rebounds in eight minutes. Matching 18-12 advantages in the second and fourth quarters gave the Vikings an edge.
Andra’Nae McCray led Greater Johnstown (0-6) with 13 points. Daijah Hall added 12 points, and Rylan Felosky finished with nine points.
Conemaugh Township 74, Ferndale 29: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski poured in 21 points and six rebounds, while Chloe Shaulis added 18 points to lead the Indians to their first victory over the Yellow Jackets.
All eight Indians players scored. Hannah Swank added 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Jenna Brenneman pulled down 11 rebounds. Mya Nanna provided eight points and 15 rebounds, and Maeve Cullen finished with seven assists and six rebounds.
Conemaugh Township outscored Ferndale 51-14 between the second and third quarters.
Angelina Wagner led Ferndale (2-9) with 21 points.
Westmont Hilltop 53, Bishop Carroll Catholic 35: Lauren Lavis (12 points) and Grace Gardill (11) each finished in double figures to lead the host Hilltoppers by the Huskies.
Olivia Berg added nine points for Westmont Hilltop (4-3), which carried an 18-4 advantage in the second stanza.
Savannah Smorto led Bishop Carroll (2-2) with a game-high 15 points.
Cambria Heights 44, Bedford 36: In Patton, Kirsten Weakland poured in a game-high 19 points, and Bryce Burkey added 11 points as the Highlanders topped the Bisons.
Cambria Heights (3-1) held Bedford scoreless in the third quarter and led 38-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Natalie Lippincott led Bedford (5-2) with eight points.
Central Cambria 52, Glendale 17: In Flinton, Hannah Ray led three Red Devils in double digits with a career-high 18 points as the visitors defeated the Vikings.
Abby Walwro added 13 points, while Megan Stevens amassed 11 points for Central Cambria (3-3), which led 36-7 at halftime.
Lilley Vereshack led Glendale (1-2) with six points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 41, Berlin Brothersvalley 38: In Berlin, a 14-11 Centurions’ advantage in the fourth quarter propelled the visitors past the Mountaineers.
The teams were tied at 27 heading into the fourth quarter. Bailey Kuhns led Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) with 18 points.
Kylie DeArmitt and Brianna Hunt each supplied 11 points for Berlin (6-7).
Armstrong 63, Ligonier Valley 13: In Kittanning, Layne Miller and Emma Paul each tallied 14 points as the River Hawks soared over the Rams.
A 22-3 advantage in the second quarter allowed Armstrong (5-0) to break away. Ligonier Valley did not score in the second half.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-6) with six points. Lizzy Crissman provided six rebounds and four blocked shots.
