High School Boys
Penns Manor 67, Northern Cambria 46: In Northern Cambria, senior Tyler Bearer led the Colts with 11 points to go over the 1,000-point milestone in a loss to the Comets on Saturday. Bearer needed six points heading into the Heritage Conference contest for 1,000.
“I’ve been working since freshman year to try and get this,” Bearer said. “It’s feels great to finally achieve it. It would have been even sweeter if we got the win, but it’s still special.
“I felt a lot more relaxed today. Coming into the game yesterday, I was a little jittery because I knew I was close. Today, I was focused, just played my game and was able to get it.”
“He played with so much more confidence today,” Northern Cambria coach Clint Gochnour said. “Throughout his whole career, if he gets some confidence, he’s a tough player to guard. That’s what he brought to the court today, as he does most nights. Once his confidence is up, he can score against anybody.”
“This is a big milestone for him and our program. I think most high school players start their freshman year with that goal, and to see a kid like Tyler reach it is really special.”
Grant Grimaldi led Penns Manor with 19 points. Austin Hill scored 10 points.
Greater Johnstown 70, Cambria Heights 36: In Patton, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor notched another double-double with 28 points and 14 rebounds as the Trojans defeated the Highlanders.
Wade Knipple contributed 12 points on four 3-pointers for Greater Johnstown (12-1). Saveon Holliday and Drezre Toney each tallied nine points. The Trojans buried nine treys.
Preston Lamb topped Cambria Heights (3-7) with 15 points.
Windber 61, North Star 42: In Windber, Caden Dusack topped all scorers with 18 points as the Ramblers topped the Cougars.
John Shuster (12 points), Keith Charney (11) and Aiden Gray (11) also finished in double digits for Windber (10-4). Shuster also provided eight rebounds and six steals. Charney added six rebounds and five steals.
Drew Lane led North Star (9-9) with 15 points.
Portage 90, Conemaugh Valley 33: Kaden Claar totaled a game-high 23 points as the Mustangs took care of the Blue Jays.
Mason Kargo netted 16 points, while Preston Rainey added 15 points for Portage (16-1).
Casey Cruse led Conemaugh Valley (3-5) with eight points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 75, Southern Fulton 36: In Berlin, Pace Prosser and Elijah Sechler each amassed 20 points to lead the Mountaineers to victory over the Indians.
Will Spochart added 12 points for the Mountaineers (20-1).
Josh Morris led Southern Fulton (4-3) with 12 points. Zach Price added 11 points.
Bedford 75, Bishop McCort Catholic 67: The Bisons improved to 12-1 with a victory over the host Crimson Crushers.
Trystan Fornari led Bishop McCort (6-7) with 18 points. Dylan Crocco (13 points), Amir Ortega-Andrews (13) and Mason Nash (12) also finished in double figures for Bishop McCort.
Conemaugh Township 69, Ferndale 34: In Davidsville, Tyler Poznanski dropped a game-high 24 points to lead the Indians by the Yellow Jackets.
Cam Stumpf scored nine points for Conemaugh Township (9-3).
Justin Mitchell topped Ferndale (4-11) with 12 points.
Richland 63, Chestnut Ridge 56: Trent Rozich tallied a game-high 27 points as the host Rams topped the Lions.
Sam Penna totaled 12 points, and Bryce Batche finished with 11 points for Richland (7-6).
Matt Whysong led Chestnut Ridge (6-4) with 20 points. Christian Hinson netted 16 points.
Penn Cambria 60, Bishop Carroll Catholic 55: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold netted a game-high 19 points as the Panthers edged the Huskies.
Jake Tsikalas added 13 points for Penn Cambria (9-6).
Tommy Heinrich led Bishop Carroll (5-6) with 17 points. Nate Dumm added 12 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 60, Central Cambria 35: In Ebensburg, Patrick Haigh tallied 18 points on four made 3-pointers to lead the Marauders past the Red Devils.
Bishop Guilfoyle (9-3) buried 13 3-pointers. Alex Wood added 13 points, and Cameron Khoza chipped in 11 points.
Central Cambria’s Ian Little made four treys for 12 points. Luca Tsikalas netted 10 points.
Apollo-Ridge 78, Ligonier Valley 76 (2OT): In Spring Church, Klay Fitzroy (24 points), Jake Fello (23) and Keghlan Reese (23) all had massive scoring games as the Vikings outscored the Rams 12-10 in the second overtime.
Matthew Marinchak led all scorers with 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Ligonier Valley. Isaac Neidbalson finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Jaicob Hollick netted 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Johnstown Christian 77, Huntingdon Christian Academy 45: In Hollsopple, Daryl Baker (21 points), Dionte Coleman (20) and Drew Taylor (19) combined for 60 points in a Blue Jays victory.
Noah Ginther led Huntingdon Christian Academy with 16 points.
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 47, Windber 45: In Windber, junior Rylee Snyder buried two free throws with the Vikings (16-3) trailing by one with three seconds left to hand the Ramblers (14-1) their first loss of the season.
Snyder was fouled, then Windber was assessed with a technical foul. Snyder made 2 of 4 from the charity stripe for the deciding margin. Snyder finished with a game-high 29 points. Josie Snyder filled the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Amanda Cominsky provided 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Gina Gaye added 11 points and six assists, with Rylee Ott amassing 10 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 61, Bedford 59 (2OT): In Bedford, Lexi Martin collected a game-high 23 points as the Crimson Crushers outscored the Bisons 9-7 in the second overtime for a victory.
Bailey Shriver compiled 12 points, five assists and three steals for Bishop McCort (10-3), which trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter. Bria Bair totaled six points and 13 rebounds, and Ally Stephens produced nine points, six assists and four steals.
Sydney Taracatac led Bedford (8-5) with 22 points. Josie Shuke added 14 points, and Jordan Brown chipped in 10 points.
Bedford went 8-for-25 from the foul line.
Richland 38, Chestnut Ridge 22: In New Paris, Bella Burke contributed 16 points and nine steals as the Rams won their fifth straight game over the Lions.
Jordyn Kinsey led Richland (7-6) with nine points.
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge (0-9) with 12 points.
Cambria Heights 60, Greater Johnstown 32: Kirsten Weakland tallied a game-high 19 points as the Highlanders dispatched the host Trojans.
Abbie Baker provided 12 points for Cambria Heights (7-3), which received 10 points from Bryce Burkey.
Rylan Felosky and Daijah Hall each tallied eight points for Greater Johnstown (1-10).
Blacklick Valley 49, Conemaugh Township 39: In Davidsville, St. Francis signee Maria McConnell canned six 3-pointers and provided a season- and game-high 20 points as the Vikings dispatched the Indians.
Emily Marines netted 11 points for Blacklick Valley (9-6), which led 17-8 after the first quarter.
Hannah Swank posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Conemaugh Township (2-10). Mya Poznanski amassed 13 points. Jenna Brenneman and Chloe Shaulis brought down eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
Conemaugh Valley 58, Turkeyfoot Valley 38: Taylor Price collected a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the host Blue Jays past the Rams.
Delanie Davison netted 12 points for Conemaugh Valley (4-10), which received 11 points, seven assists and five steals from Hailey Stiffler. Anna Gunby finished with eight points and 18 rebounds. Emma Grecek contributed nine points and nine rebounds.
Eliot Walker led Turkeyfoot Valley with 15 points. Ava Hair added 11 points.
Rockwood 51, Meyersdale 39: In Meyersdale, Kaitlyn Pletcher scored 19 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Rockets topped the Red Raiders.
Maggie Hay netted 11 points for the Rockets, while Mollie Wheatley scored 10.
Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale with 16 points.
