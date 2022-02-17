College Women
Long Island 69, St. Francis 62 (OT): In New York, Brandy Thomas tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Sharks over the Red Flash on Thursday.
St. Francis guard Jordan McLemore sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer with less than two seconds remaining in regulation.
St. Francis forward Jada Dapaa recorded a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double, both marks that led the team. She also recorded a team-high seven assists.
The Red Flash dropped to 7-18, 7-7 in the Northeast Conference. Kaitlyn Maxwell recorded 11 points and a team-high two steals.
Kennedy Taylor added 17 points and a team-high nine assists for Long Island (6-16, 6-8 NEC).
Long Island led 16-15 after the first quarter. St. Francis took a 30-27 lead into halftime.
The Sharks went on a 10-2 run to end the third quarter and turned a seven-point deficit into a 45-44 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Long Island opened up a 57-54 lead with 29 seconds remaining. Maxwell responded with a two-point shot that cut the deficit to 57-56 before Long Island converted two free throws.
With less than two seconds remaining in regulation, McLemore converted her second 3-point field goal and sent the game to overtime in a 59-all tie. In overtime, Thomas hit a 3-pointer followed by two free throws. With St. Francis unable to cut the deficit closer than three points, the Sharks clinched a 69-62 win.
Dapaa recorded her third straight double-double and seventh of the season. Her 17 rebounds mark the seventh time this season she eclipsed 15 in a game. She sits at 299 rebounds this season.
College Men
Long Island 81, St. Francis 63: In Loretto, Tre Wood had 18 points to lead five Long Island players in double figures as the Sharks defeated the Red Flash.
Eral Penn added 17 points, Isaac Kante chipped in 14, Kyndall Davis scored 13 and Ty Flowers had 11 for Long Island (12-13, 9-6 Northeast Conference).
Josh Cohen had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (8-18, 4-11). Maxwell Land added 11 points and eight rebounds. Mark Flagg had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
High School Girls
Shade 62, Turkeyfoot Valley 43: In Confluence, 33 points from Jenna Muha led the Panthers as they rolled past the Rams. Muha also yanked down 16 rebounds while teammate Abby Putnick scored 15 points.
Payj Hostetler’s 18 points paced Turkeyfoot Valley, which got 14 points from Shayanne Schur.
