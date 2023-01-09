Basketball
High School Boys
Greater Johnstown 78, Central Cambria 34: In Ebensburg, sophomore Donte Tisinger scored 23 points and senior Nyerre Collins netted 15 as the Trojans beat the host Red Devils.
Senior Turfollow Stalworth had 10 points for undefeated Greater Johnstown (11-0).
Senior Nolan Wyrwas and sophomore Grady Snyder each scored a team-high eight points for Central Cambria (1-8).
Bishop Carroll Catholic 54, Somerset 50: In Ebensburg, Spencer Myers (18 points), Luke Repko (13) and Max Voyda (13) each scored in double figures as the Huskies edged the Golden Eagles.
Ethan Platt led Somerset with 16 points, and Eli Mumau added 12.
Westmont Hilltop 67, Richland 41: Noah Brownlee (16 points), Ryan Craft (10) and Jack Wesner (10) each scored in double digits as the host Hilltoppers topped the Rams.
Westmont Hilltop drained 11 3-pointers as a team, led by Wesner’s three.
Glaiden Hale led Richland with 11 points.
Central 72, Forest Hills 56: In Sidman, Eli Lingenfelter provided 26 points, Seth Bean added 20 and Rylan Daugherty netted 16 as the Scarlet Dragons scorched the Rangers.
Forest Hills’ Nate Cornell (17 points), Jeremy Burda (13), Devon Brezovec (10) and Koy McGough (10) all scored in double figures.
Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Greensburg Central Catholic 53: In Berlin, Pace Prosser (30 points), Craig Jarvis (19) and Ryan Blubaugh (18) all scored in double figures as the Mountaineers defeated the Centurions.
Tyree Turner led Greensburg Central Catholic with 25 points, and Jeydin Canaday added 11.
Northern Garrett 72, Rockwood 54: In Rockwood, Kellen Hinebaugh provided 28 points, and Ethan Sebald added 26 to lead the Huskies over the Rockets.
Will Latuch led Rockwood with 24 points and five made 3-pointers, and Christian Schrock netted 12 points.
Bedford 75, Chestnut Ridge 28: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler (23 points), Jacob Wilson (16), Matt Edwards (13) and Quincy Swaim (10) each scored in double figures as the Bisons stampeded past the Lions.
Chase Whysong led Chestnut Ridge with eight points.
Conemaugh Valley 71, Shanksville-Stonycreek 58: In Shanksville, Jeremy Dietz scored 29 points to lead the visiting Blue Jays past the Vikings.
Landon Percinsky had 14 points, and Jaylen Henry had 11 points for the 5-5 Blue Jays.
Christian Musser had a game-high 32 points and also had six rebounds and five assists for Shanksville-Stonycreek. Logan McCall had six rebounds for the 0-9 Vikings.
High School Girls
Portage 54, Bellwood-Antis 48: In Bellwood, Ari Wozniak scored 19 points and Ashlyn Hudak had 13 points as the Mustangs improved to 12-1 with a tough road win over the Blue Devils.
Lydia Worthing had 20 points for 8-3 Bellwood-Antis.
The Mustangs led 30-24 at halftime, but Bellwood-Antis used a 19-8 third-quarter advantage to take a 43-38 lead. Portage outscored the Blue Devils 16-5 in the decisive fourth quarter.
Westmont Hilltop 34, Richland 26: Christiana Gordon tallied a game-high 13 points as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Rams in a low-scoring affair.
Jordyn Kinsey led Richland with 12 points and eight rebounds. The Rams were held to four made field goals.
Bishop McCort Catholic 53, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 51: Gianna Gallucci collected 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals to lead the host Crimson Crushers over the Marauders.
Bishop McCort’s Cami Beppler totaled 14 points, and Kalina Bailey added 11 points. Bria Bair amassed 15 rebounds, eight points and four steals. Ellie Berkebile netted seven assists and four steals.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Bella Adams (13 points) and Sarah Geishauser (12) each scored in double figures.
Shade 70, Turkeyfoot Valley 48: In Confluence, Jenna Muha compiled 41 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals as she led the Panthers over the Rams.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman added 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks. Olivia Landis grabbed five rebounds.
Maleigha Younkin led Turkeyfoot Valley with 14 points. Ava Hair added 11 points.
Forest Hills 63, Central 33: In Martinsburg, Alexis Henderson buried seven 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the Rangers over the Scarlet Dragons. Forest Hills made 12 treys as a team.
Arissa Britt dished out seven assists. Mylee Gdula and Olivia McLeary (eight rebounds) each came up with four steals.
Morgan Knepp led Central with 11 points, and Mackenzie Rykerd added 10.
Greater Johnstown 59, Central Cambria 52: Meeya Gause netted 22 points, and NaLonai Tisinger provided 16 to lead the host Trojans over the Red Devils.
Alaina Sheehan led Central Cambria with 11 points.
Chestnut Ridge 52, Bedford 32: In New Paris, Ashlie Weaver (20 points), Caylie Conlon (12) and Belle Bosch (10) each scored in double digits to lead the Lions over the Bisons.
Bedford’s Autumn Becker tallied 11 points, and Katie McDevitt added 10.
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin Brothersvalley 37: In Berlin, Mya Morgan (16 points), Erica Gribble (13), Avery Davis (12) and Cara Dupilka (10) all scored in double figures as the Centurions topped the Mountaineers.
Gracyn Sechler led Berlin Brothersvalley with 14 points.
Northern Cambria 46, Conemaugh Valley 18: In Northern Cambria, Ella Miller provided a game-high 21 points as the Colts coasted past the Blue Jays.
Delanie Davison led Conemaugh Valley with six points.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 71, Somerset 48: In Somerset, Madison Ostinowsky scored 20 points and added six assists and five steals as the visiting Huskies beat the Golden Eagles.
Ali Heinrich had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tatum Laughard had 14 points for Bishop Carroll Catholic. Eve Housley led Somerset with 15 points.
Windber 61, North Star 33: In Windber, Lexie James scored 15 points, Shannon Tokarsky had 12 points, and Rylee Ott netted 11 as the host Ramblers defeated the Cougars.
Abby Barnick and Grace Metz each scored 10 points for North Star.
College Men
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College 95: Grove City junior varsity 65: The Warrenton, Virginia, duo of Drew Tapscott and Devin Lewis combined for 50 points, 16 rebounds and eight steals to lead the Black Bears to victory.
Tapscott nearly posted a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and six steals. Lewis added 23 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Greater Johnstown graduate Joziah Wyatt-Taylor controlled the inside with 13 points and six rebounds, and Jamar Wilson netted 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Julian Mack, Tyler Metz and Andre Sheppard made a combined 5 of 6 3-pointers down the stretch. Mack scored nine points.
