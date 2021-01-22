High School Boys
Forest Hills 61, Westmont 58 (OT): In Sidman, the Rangers outscored the visiting Hilltoppers 14-11 in overtime to capture a Laurel Highlands victory on Friday.
Four Forest Hills players scored in double digits led by 15 from Dylan Pasquerilla. Jeremy Burda and Zach Myers each chipped in 13 points while Devon Brezovic added 11 for Forest Hills.
Landon Weeks scored a game-high 23 points for Westmont Hilltop, which also got 22 points from Austin Svencer.
Chestnut Ridge 66, Bishop McCort Catholic 53: In New Paris, Luke Mickle (six 3-pointers) and Matt Whysong each produced a game-high 22 points to lead the Lions past the Crimson Crushers.
Lucas Nicodemus added 12 points for Chestnut Ridge (1-0), which outscored Bishop McCort (2-1) over the final three frames after being tied at 17.
Andre Nash topped Bishop McCort with 21 points.
Ferndale 53, Meyersdale 34: Ethan Haney supplied a game-high 22 points and 12 assists to spur the host Yellow Jackets to victory over the Red Raiders.
Bruce Moore compiled 16 points and 13 rebounds for Ferndale (1-2), which led 15-6 after the first quarter. Quamir Simms netted 10 points and six assists.
Lance Aldinger topped Meyersdale (0-1) with 10 points. Sam Hughes added nine points.
Portage 70, Central Cambria 38: In Ebensburg, Kaden Claar topped all scorers with 16 as the Mustangs topped the Red Devils.
Preston Rainey added 13 points, while Andrew Miko chipped in 11 points for Portage (4-0), which used a 22-9 advantage in the third quarter to break away.
Hobbs Dill led Central Cambria (0-2) with 12 points. Daric Danchanko netted nine points.
Shade 69, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41: In Cairnbrook, Kaden Koleszarik (18 points), Vince Fyock (17), Braden Adams (12) and Lucas Haynes (10) all scored in double figures as the Panthers sprinted past the Elks.
Shade (4-2) led 25-3 after the first quarter and 29-11 at halftime.
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-3) with a game-high 25 points.
North Star 54, Rockwood 44: In Rockwood, Drew Lane supplied a game-high19 points as the Cougars (2-3) outlasted the Rockets.
North Star received a 12-point effort by Brady Weimer. The Cougars outscored Rockwood 15-10 in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Will Latuch led Rockwood (3-4) with a game-high 21 points. Eli Foy pitched in 10.
Bedford 77, Somerset 42: In Somerset, Steven Ressler (six 3-pointers) compiled a game-high 35 points as the Bisons stampeded the Golden Eagles.
Mercury Swaim (13 points) and Ethan Weber (10) also finished in double figures for Bedford (1-0), which made 10 3-pointers.
Bedford outscored Somerset 51-31 over the second and third quarters.
Aiden VanLenten topped Somerset (0-1) with 13 points. Will Reeping added 11 points.
United 58, Saltsburg 43: In Saltsburg, Austin Kovalcik amassed a game-high 32 points as the Lions improved to 5-1 with a victory over the Trojans.
Gino Bartolini topped Saltsburg (3-3) with eight points.
South Allegheny 58, Ligonier Valley 25: In Ligonier, Bryce Epps topped all scorers with 17 points as the Gladiators defeated the Rams.
Etan Kirkwood added 13 points for South Allegheny (4-0), which held Ligonier Valley to single-digit scoring in three frames. Omar Faulkner provided 10 points.
Matthew Marinchak topped Ligonier Valley (0-1) with seven points.
United 51, Marion Center 41: In Marion Center, Austin Kovalcik tallied a game-high 23 points as the Lions defeated the Stingers on Thursday.
United received nine points from Ben Tomb.
Conner Fairman led Marion Center (3-1) with 12 points.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 63, Chestnut Ridge 24: Bailey Shriver produced a triple-double consisting of 11 points, 12 assists and 10 steals as the host Crimson Crushers defeated the Lions.
Allyanna Stephens supplied a game-high 17 points for Bishop McCort (3-1). Bria Bair (14 rebounds) and Lexi Martin both scored 13 points.
Bishop McCort took a commanding 30-7 lead after the first quarter.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (0-1) with 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 59, Harmony 28: In Nanty Glo, Emily Marines compiled a game-high 20 points and six steals to lead the Vikings by the Owls.
Nikki Zimmerman added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Blacklick Valley (3-2), which used a 16-4 edge in the first quarter to grab an early lead. Madison Smith provided 11 points.
Sherri Kephart led Harmony (1-2) with eight points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Greater Johnstown 33: The Vikings dashed out to an early lead and kept it up the whole game for a road win.
Josie Snyder led all scorers with 26 points for Shanksville (4-1), which also got 14 points from Rylee Snyder.
Daijah Hall contributed 12 points for the Trojans.
Bedford 49, Somerset 22: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac supplied a game-high 21 points as the Bisons defeated the Golden Eagles.
Natalie Lippincott added 15 points for Bedford (2-0), which led 18-3 after the first quarter.
Paige Housley led Somerset (0-1) with nine points.
Tussey Mountain 46, Berlin Brothersvalley 43: In Berlin, Meghan Molosky scored a game-high 16 points as the Titans remained unbeaten (2-0) with a narrow road win over the Mountaineers.
Karli Lucko added 11 points and Kaylee Leonard had 10 for Tussey Mountain.
Gracie Sechler topped the Berlin scoring with 15 points.
Shade 53, Conemaugh Valley 35: Taylor Rapsky poured in a game-high 25 points and seven assists, while Jenna Muha compiled 15 points, 18 rebounds, five steals and two blocks to lead the visiting Panthers past the Blue Jays.
Abby Putnick delivered eight points and 10 rebounds for Shade (3-2), which led 24-16 at halftime and put the game away with a 19-6 surge in the fourth quarter.
Anna Gunby produced a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Conemaugh Valley (0-3). Emma Grecek added 11 points.
College Men
Sacred Heart 80, St. Francis 72: In Fairfield, Connecticut, Aaron Clarke produced 23 points while Tyler Thomas added 19 points for the Pioneers (5-5, 5-4 Northeast Conference) as the hosts defeated the Red Flash on Friday to split the series.
Senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 18 points and added a career-high eight rebounds for St. Francis (3-8, 2-5 NEC). Freshman Maxwell Land added 12 points, freshman Ronell Giles Jr. chipped in 11 and senior Mark Flagg contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. The Red Flash were held to a season-low 35.8% from the field.
Similar to St. Francis’ 19-0 second-half run on Thursday, Sacred Heart used a 10-0 surge to lead by 11 at halftime.
“We’ve lost both games in these back-to-backs, we’ve split in these back-to-backs, and our goal was to go 2-0,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. “We got the first leg of that 2-0 last night, and then got it to a position where we were within six in the second half but couldn’t close. The first half is what got us in trouble. Our effort wasn’t what it needed to be, especially on the glass, and our defensive rotations were a little bit slower.”
St. Francis trimmed a 19-point Sacred Heart lead to six with under five minutes remaining, but the Pioneers scored the next eight to grow their advantage to 14 in the closing minutes.
