High School Boys
Saturday
Tyrone 72, Chestnut Ridge 68: In Hollidaysburg, a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter pushed the Lions’ Matt Whysong over the 1,000-point milestone for his varsity career, but the Golden Eagles held on to secure the win in a hotly contested game.
Landen DeHaas’ 22 points paced Tyrone, which saw Cortlynd Rhoades net 17 points and David Long pour in 14.
Whysong scored a game-high 26 points while teammates Christian Hinson tallied 13 points and Nate Whysong scored 10.
Ligonier Valley 81, Greensburg Salem 57: In Greensburg, the Rams’ Matthew Marinchak torched the Golden Lions with 33 points, including seven 3-pointers along with eight rebounds in a win at Hempfield Area High School on Saturday. Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, while teammate Joey Kondisko was also in double figures with 13 points.
Donivan Waller led Greensburg Salem with 14 points. Jayden Stevens had 11 points and Christian Hostotler pitched in 10.
College Men
Sunday
Pitt-Johnstown 95, Lock Haven 68: The Mountain Cats rebounded from their first conference loss of the season by routing visiting Lock Haven at the Sports Center.
A day after Pitt-Johnstown (8-3) suffered its first PSAC setback against Shippensburg, the Mountain Cats put on an impressive shooting display, hitting 68.2% (15 of 22) of their 3-pointers and shooting 58.1% overall (36 of 62).
Junior forward John Paul Kromka, who joined the 1,000-point club earlier this year, matched his season high with 26 points. He was 12 of 18 shooting from the floor in 31 minutes of action. Kromka also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and handed out four assists.
Fred Mulbah contributed 14 points and 10 assists for the Mountain Cats, Joe Batt had 14 points and Ryan Smith added 11. The three guards were a combined 14 of 20 shooting from the floor and 9 of 10 from behind the arc.
Saturday
Illinois 106, St. Francis 48: In Champaign, Ill., Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison combined for nine of Illinois’ program-record 18 3-pointers in a 106-48 win over St. Francis on Saturday.
The 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn had no rival in the paint, making 9 of 11 shots with four dunks and bringing an intimidating defensive presence inside against the Red Flash (4-6). His double-double was the 34th in his career.
Ronell Giles Jr. scored 16 points, Myles Thompson 12 and Ramiir Dixon-Conover 10 for St. Francis, which shot only 26%.
College Women
Sunday
Notre Dame 85, Pittsburgh 59: In South Bend, Indiana, Olivia Miles scored 21 points and had 11 assists with six steals to lead No. 21 Notre Dame past Pitt on Sunday.
Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and seven boards and Sam Brunelle scored 12 as Notre Dame (10-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated. The Irish made 11 3-pointers, scored 33 points off 27 Pitt turnovers and had 22 assists on 30 field goals.
Maya Dodson took the opening tip in for a layup, only to have the shot rejected by Pitt’s Rita Igbokwe. Dodson caught the ball and, undeterred, drove in again and scored, kicking off a 10-0 opening run for Notre Dame.
Jayla Everett scored 11 points for the Panthers (6-4, 0-2). Liatu King, Amber Brown and Taisha Exanor each scored 10. Exanor added eight rebounds.
Georgia 82, St. Francis 45: In Athens, Georgia, Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Reigan Richardson added 13 and No. 17 Georgia cruised to an 82-45 win over St. Francis.
The Bulldogs (10-1) never trailed, steadily building a 47-30 halftime lead. They made 6 of 9 3-pointers and shot 19 of 33 (58%) overall.
A 13-2 run to close the third quarter made it 64-36. The Bulldogs finished 8 of 15 from distance and 34 of 64 overall.
St. Francis (0-10) shot 38.5%, going 2 of 12 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. Jordan McLemore led the Red Flash with 10 points.
Pitt-Johnstown 62, Lock Haven 58: The Pitt-Johnstown women snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, knocking off Lock Haven University in their final PSAC game of the first semester.
Guard Olivia Fasick made two free throws with five seconds left, sealing the Mountain Cats’ victory over the Bald Eagles at the Sports Center.
Lock Haven had pulled within two points, 60-58, on guard Carly Fitzsimmons’ layup with 10 seconds remaining.
Fasick, a redshirt sophomore, had 10 of her team-high 17 points in the second half of the PSAC crossover game as Pitt-Johnstown improved to 4-7 overall, 2-3 in the league. She made all six free throws attempts, contributed eight assists and added five rebounds.
Forward Ashley Norling scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half.
She finished 6 of 11 from the floor while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Guard Peyton Alazaus had 12 points, hitting 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range.
