High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge 66, Somerset 54: In Somerset, Lucas Nicodemus (21 points) and Matt Whysong (20) combined for 41 points as the Lions sprinted past the Golden Eagles on Thursday.
Chestnut Ridge (6-3) outscored Somerset (0-8) 24-7 in the second quarter to take control.
Somerset’s John Barth buried four 3-pointers for 12 points. Masin Stutzman added nine points.
Penn Cambria 46, Chestnut Ridge 44: In New Paris, Garrett Harrold’s made second free throw from a two-shot foul put the Panthers up 45-44 with 7.8 seconds left in a close victory over the Lions on Wednesday.
Chestnut Ridge (5-3) turned the ball over in the final seconds and had to foul. Mason McCarthy made the front end of a one-and-one. After a missed free throw, Chestnut Ridge misfired on a half-court heave at the buzzer. Chestnut Ridge tied the game for the first time at 44 since leading 3-2 early in the first quarter.
Harrold, Mason McCarthy and Conner Karabinos each tallied 11 points for Penn Cambria (7-6).
Christian Hinson led Chestnut Ridge with 10 points.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 60, Greater Johnstown 22: Lauren Lavis led three Hilltoppers in double digits with 18 points as the visitors knocked off the Trojans on Wednesday.
Beth Buettner added 12 points, and Grace Gardill netted 11 points for Westmont Hilltop (7-3), which outscored Greater Johnstown 30-8 in the second half.
Daijah Hall and Andra’Nae McCray each tallied six points for Greater Johnstown (1-8).
Yough 47, Ligonier Valley 27: In Herminie, Mikhala Chewney tallied 15 points to lead the Cougars over the Rams on Wednesday.
Laney Gerdich (11 points) and Autumn Matthews (10) also scored in double figures for Yough (3-9).
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-10) with 16 points, four 3-pointers and four steals. Lizzy Crissman provided six rebounds and four blocks.
