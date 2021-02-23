High School Girls
Cambria Heights 45, Chestnut Ridge 27: In Patton, senior Kirsten Weakland tallied a game-high 29 points to go over the 1,000-point milestone in the Highlanders’ victory over the Lions on Tuesday night.
Weakland needed 28 to reach 1,000. The guard made a free throw in the fourth quarter to surpass the coveted scoring mark.
“This is really special,” Weakland said. “I’ve been dreaming of this since middle school, and every time I would watch games in this gym, I’d look up at the banner and always wanted to put my name up there.”
Weakland broke her arm her junior year and didn’t think scoring 1,000 would be possible. Her sister, Chloe, reached 1,000 points last season.
“After my sister scored her 1,000th, I wasn’t going to let a broken arm stop me,” Kirsten Weakland said. “I knew I was going to stop at nothing until I could get up there with my sister. It’s so exciting to finally do it.”
While her 3-point shots weren’t connecting, Kirsten Weakland drove to net and attacked the rim, scoring many of her points underneath or on the fast break.
“My 3-pointers weren’t falling, so I knew I needed to score another way,” Weakland said. “I’ve been working hard and trying to drive a lot more. I slowed down a little after breaking my arm last year and was a little timid, but not anymore.”
Kirsten Weakland became the third Highlander in two seasons to reach 1,000 points as Abby Lobick also reached the mark last winter.
“Kirsten is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached, even though she is one of the smallest,” Cambria Heights coach Amber Fees said. “She loves the game, and her basketball knowledge is amazing. She can really do it all. She is a big-time scorer, but her defense is impeccable. She’s a great rebounder and had amazing passes. I love how much she’s grown mentally as a player, and she’s really grown as a leader in the last two years.”
Bryce Burkey added 10 points for Cambria Heights (9-3).
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with nine points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 85, Greater Johnstown 55: Bailey Shriver set a new school record by dispersing 17 assists and adding 12 rebounds and five steals in the Crimson Crushers’ victory over the host Trojans.
Shriver’s 17 assists broke Amy Heptner’s previous record of 15 set in 1992. Bria Bair and Lexi Martin (six steals, six assists) each scored 17 points for Bishop McCort (11-3). Ally Stephens chipped in 14 points, and Ally Diamond added 10 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 55, Rockwood 29: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder scored 17 points and has six assists and six steals, and Rylee Snyder netted 18 points and had 17 rebounds as the Vikings beat the visiting Rockets.
Maggie Hay and Lindsay Beeman each had a team-high eight points for Rockwood.
Shanksville used an 18-4 first-quarter margin to set the tone and led 31-12 at halftime.
The Vikings will be the top seed in the WestPAC South and host the North runner-up Portage in Thursday’s conference semifinal round.
Bedford 48, Claysurg-Kimmel 30: In Claysburg, Sydney Taracatac had 16 points as the visiting Bisons beat the Bulldogs.
Bailey Garver had a game-high 17 points for Claysburg-Kimmel.
North Star 57, Somerset 51: In Somerset, Cenley Miller amassed a game-high 17 points as the Cougars upended the Golden Eagles.
Steph Emert (13 points) and Sydnee Ashbrook (11) also finished in double figures for North Star, which outscored Somerset 27-17 in the second and third quarters.
Karlee Bittner led Somerset with 13 points. Gracie Bowers compiled 12 points and four assists.
Conemaugh Township 55, Turkeyfoot Valley 22: In Davidsville, Mya Poznanski poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Indians by the Rams.
Hanna Swank totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Conemaugh Township (3-10). Jenna Brenneman snared 10 rebounds. Chloe Shaulis came up with five thefts. Mya Nanna pulled down seven rebounds, and Emilee Roman ended up with six boards.
Kate Grove led Turkeyfoot Valley (0-9) with 14 points.
Saltsburg 59, Northern Cambria 20: In Northern Cambria, Abbie Dickie poured in a game-high 21 points as the Trojans toppled the Colts.
Ella Miller led Northern Cambria with 10 points.
Derry 56, Ligonier Valley 29: In Derry, Tiana Moracco totaled a game-high 27 points to spark the Trojans past the Rams.
Derry’s Emma Huber added 15 points.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-13) with 16 points. Abby Painter snared seven rebounds. Lizzy Crissman blocked four shots. Madison Marinchak dished out four assists.
Monday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 66, Bedford 46: In Altoona, Seton Hill recruit Teresa Haigh compiled 30 points on eight made 3-pointers to lead the Marauders past the Bisons.
Leah Homan added 20 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2).
Sydney Taracatac topped Bedford (8-7) with 20 points. Natalie Lippincott contributed nine points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 61, Meyersdale 21: In Berlin, Kylie DeArmitt (15 points), Gracie Sechler (14) and Jenny Countryman (13) each finished in double digits to lead the Mountaineers past the Red Raiders.
Brianna Hunt added nine points for Berlin (13-8).
Lauren Kretchman topped Meyersdale with eight points.
Forest Hills 71, Penn Cambria 34: In Cresson, Jordyn Smith (18 points), Paige Debias (16) and Remingtyn Smith (13) all topped double figures as the Rangers improved to 13-0 with a triumph over the Panthers.
Remingtyn Smith also dished out five assists. Madeline Cecere totaled nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Forest Hills. Taylor Burda chipped in nine points.
Ashley Galovich topped Penn Cambria (6-6) with eight points.
Johnstown Christian 53, DuBois Christian 30: In Hollsopple, Kasmira Mack scored 17 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Unity Miller contributed 15 points and six steals for Johnstown Christian.
Grace Deitch led DuBois Christian with 12 points.
Southmoreland 50, Ligonier Valley 29: In Ligonier, Gracie Spadoro led all scorers with 20 points as the Scotties defeated the Rams.
Olivia Cernuto contributed 15 points for Southmoreland (14-3), which received 11 points from Maddie Moore.
Amanda Woods led Ligonier Valley (0-12) with eight points. Haley Boyd totaled six points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Lizzy Crissman blocked four shots. Abby Painter collected six rebounds.
High School Boys
Windber 69, Conemaugh Valley 32: In Windber, John Shuster had 14 points and eight rebounds as the Ramblers beat the visiting Blue Jays.
Keith Charney had 10 points and four steals for 11-5 Windber. Aiden Gray netted 11 points.
Logan Kent topped 3-6 Conemaugh Valley with 11 points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 53, Bishop Carroll Catholic 51: In Ebensburg, Trystan Fornari totaled a game-high 18 points, while Mason Nash compiled 17 points and 11 rebounds in a narrow Crimson Crushers (7-7) triumph over the Huskies.
Evan Amigh and Tommy Heinrich led Bishop Carroll with 14 points each. Johnny Golden made a 3-pointer to pull Bishop Carroll within two late. Bishop McCort missed the front end of a one-and-one, and a 3-point attempt by Bishop Carroll was off the mark.
Cambria Heights 63, Somerset 38: In Patton, Ryan Bearer (13 points), Nathan McCombie (12) and Bernie Whiteford (10) all finished in double figures as the Highlanders defeated the Golden Eagles.
Quin Mazenko added nine points for Cambria Heights (4-7).
Will Reeping led Somerset (0-11) with eight points.
Ferndale 60, Shanksville-Stonycreek 34: Justin Mitchell (18 points), Ethan Haney (16) and Quamir Simms (10) all scored in double figures to lift the host Yellow Jackets past the Vikings.
Ferndale led 31-12 at halftime.
Luke Reedy topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (3-16) with 18 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 46, Westmont Hilltop 32: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh amassed 16 points while teammates Cameron Khoza and Alex Wood each contributed 12 points to lead the Marauders by the Hilltoppers.
Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3) led 19-9 at halftime. Westmont Hilltop (9-8) was held to two points in the second quarter.
Tyler Mosorjak led the Hilltoppers with nine points.
Conemaugh Township 81, Turkeyfoot Valley 30: In Davidsville, Jackson Byer totaled 23 points as the Indians topped the Rams.
Tyler Poznanski (eight rebounds) and Connor Szapka each contributed 15 points for Conemaugh Township (11-3).
Kameron Kemp (14 points) and Will Toye (13) led Turkeyfoot Valley in scoring.
United 65, Saltsburg 48: In Armagh, Brad Felix led all scorers with 19 points as the Lions defeated the Trojans.
Jacob Boring added 12 points for United (16-4).
Tristan Roessler led Saltsburg with 10 points.
Ligonier Valley 69, Steel Valley 57: In Ligonier, Matthew Marinchak led all scorers with 31 points as the Rams defeated the Ironmen.
Miles Higgins, Jaicob Hollick and Wesley Smykel all scored eight points for Ligonier Valley (4-9).
Jordan Fisher (17 points), Makhai Valentine (16) and Jay Burt (11) all finished in double figures for Steel Valley.
Monday
Shade 76, Meyersdale 75: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock tallied a game-high 24 points as the Panthers edged the Red Raiders.
Braden Adams drained five 3-pointers for Shade (11-5), which was outscored 22-14 in the fourth quarter.
Gabe Kretchman topped Meyersdale (7-7) with 21 points. Sam Hughes compiled 10 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for a triple-double. Lance Aldinger added 17 points, Briar Sheets collected 14 points and Elijah Miller finished with 11 points.
Penn Cambria 59, Forest Hills 45: In Sidman, Garrett Harrold poured in a game-high 22 points as the Panthers sprinted past the Rangers.
Conner Karabinos netted 14 points for Penn Cambria (10-6), which received 12 more from Jake Tsikalas.
Carson Berkhimer and Jeremy Burda both tallied 12 points for Forest Hills (5-11). Dylan Pasquerilla added 11 points.
West Shamokin 62, United 52: In Armagh, Trevor Smulik led all scorers with 18 points as the Wolves improved to 18-0 with a victory over the Lions.
Ezeck Olinger added 16 points, while Jack McCullough provided 10 points for West Shamokin.
Johnny Muchesko topped United with 17 points. Jacob Boring (12 points) and Brad Felix (11) also finished in double figures.
Johnstown Christian 73, DuBois Christian 35: In Hollsopple, Dionte Coleman and Drew Taylor shared top scoring honors with 19 points, and Daryl Baker added 18 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Reilly McKay contributed 10 points for Johnstown Christian.
Gabe Hoover led DuBois Christian Academy with 13 points. Adam Mowry totaled 10 points.
WestPAC semifinal matchups set
The WestPAC announced the pairings for its boys and girls semifinal round on Tuesday. The higher seeds will host semifinal games at 7 p.m. Thursday.
In the girls competition, North Section runner-up Portage will visit South Section top-seeded Shanksville-Stonycreek. South runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley will travel to North Section top-seeded Windber.
In the boys competition, North runner-up Conemaugh Township will visit South top-seed Berlin Brothersvalley. South second-seed Shade will travel to North Section top-seeded Portage.
The winners will advance to Saturday’s championship games at Windber High School on Saturday. The girls will play at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 4:30 p.m.
College Men
Potomac State 86, Penn Highlands 64: The Black Bears dropped their second game in as many tries to the Catamounts on Tuesday.
Potomac State (2-1) blew open a 41-38 halftime lead and held the Black Bears scoreless in the last 5:25 of the game.
JJ Castro led Penn Highlands with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Owens added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists while Kendrick Vaughn had 12 points. Chad Scott chipped in 10 points. Bryce Huss and Collin Instone collected 12 and seven boards, respectively.
Potomac State’s Qualeke Bush led all scorers with 23 points. Noah Smith tallied 15 points, while Thaddeus Jordan and Joe Bokey scored 12 points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.