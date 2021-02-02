High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 49, Ferndale 27: In Nanty Glo, Emily Marines (14 points), Morgan Slebodnick (13) and Nikki Zimmerman (13) all scored in double figures to lift the Vikings past the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
Marines came up with five steals, while Slebodnick added six steals and five rebounds. Zimmerman collected five rebounds and four steals.
Blacklick Valley (4-4) led 23-2 after the first quarter and 43-8 at halftime.
Angelina Wagner provided a game-high 19 points for Ferndale (2-5).
Portage 56, Conemaugh Township 19: In Davidsville, Lauren Shaffer and Maryn Swank both tallied 13 points as the Mustangs improved to 7-0 with a triumph over the Indians.
Maryn Swank added 11 points for Portage, which led 30-6 at halftime. Ari Wozniak netted eight points for the visitors.
Mya Poznanski topped Conemaugh Township (0-4) with eight points. Chloe Shaulis snared six rebounds.
Rockwood 49, Conemaugh Valley 35: Mollie Wheatley scored 13 points and Lindsay Beeman had 11 as the visiting Rockets defeated the Blue Jays.
Taylor Price had 12 points and eight rebounds for Conemaugh Valley. Anna Gunby had 14 rebounds and five steals.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 59, Everett 52: In Everett, Ellie Long led a trio of Huskies in double figures with 14 points as the visitors knocked off the Warriors.
Savannah Smorto added 13 points, and Makaylah Koscho provided 11 points. Lexy Buynack netted nine points for Bishop Carroll (2-1), which used a 21-14 advantage in the second quarter to lead 32-23 at halftime.
Cloe Price (17 points) and Lainie Treece (16) led Everett (0-2) in scoring.
Penn Cambria 52, Westmont Hilltop 37: In Cresson, Marah Saleme (13 points) and Emily Hite (12) each scored in double figures to lift the Panthers by the Hilltoppers.
Penn Cambria (2-1) led 21-2 after the first quarter.
Olivia Berg led Westmont Hilltop (2-3) with 10 points.
Windber 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 20: In Confluence, Gina Gaye led all scorers with 13 points and Amanda Cominsky posted her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Ramblers past the Rams.
Windber (6-0) led 28-2 after the first quarter. Rylee Ott chipped in 10 points for the Ramblers.
Eliot Walker led Turkeyfoot Valley (0-2) with 10 points.
Saturday
North Star 46, Berlin Brothersvalley 39: In Boswell, Steph Emert led all scorers with 16 points to lead the Cougars past the Mountaineers in the Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament consolation game.
Sydnee Ashbrook and Trista Kelly each provided nine points for North Star (4-5). A 14-4 advantage in the third quarter helped the Cougars create separation.
Kylie DeArmitt (15 points) and Gracie Sechler (12) both finished in double figures for Berlin (3-5).
Richland 53, Greater Johnstown 29: Jordyn Kinsey provided a double-double consisting of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Rams past the Trojans.
Bella Burke added 10 points and eight assists for Richland, which received 12 points from Mellany Bowser.
Daijah Hall tallied 10 points for Greater Johnstown, which trailed 36-12 at halftime.
Portage 48, Claysburg-Kimmel 44: In Claysburg, Lauren Shaffer led all scorers with 17 points as the Mustangs defeated the Bulldogs.
Portage (6-0) also received nine points from Maryn Swank, and eight each from Maddy Hudak and Lindsey Sease.
A 13-5 advantage in the second quarter allowed Portage to lead 22-13 at halftime.
Becca Claar led Claysburg-Kimmel (3-1) with 15 points. Bailey Garver netted 12 points.
Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Blacklick Valley 40: In Greensburg, Bailey Kuhns (15 points), Maya Morgan (14) and Laura Kondas (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Centurions past the Vikings.
Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1) led 18-8 after the first quarter.
Morgan Slebodnick (13 points) and Emily Marines (12) both finished in double digits for Blacklick Valley (3-4).
Rockwood 49, Ferndale 31: In Rockwood, Mollie Wheatley led the balanced Rockets lineup with 10 points in a victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Maggie Hay added nine points, while Allison Johnson and Lindsay Beeman each provided eight points. Beeman pulled down 14 rebounds.
Rockwood led by nine at halftime, then outscored Ferndale 25-16 in the second half.
Libby Kinsey scored a game-high 12 points for Ferndale. Angelina Wagner added 10 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 38, Tussey Mountain 30: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder collected 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings topped the Titans.
Rylee Snyder tallied seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Vikings (6-2). Sam Creamer compiled eight points and six rebounds.
Kailee Leonard and Meghan Molosky each provided 10 points for Tussey Mountain (6-2).
Shanksville led by just one heading into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings finished the game with a 11-4 advantage.
High School Boys
Windber 64, North Star 60 (OT): Keith Charney and Aiden Gray each scored 14 points as the visiting Ramblers beat the Cougars in overtime.
John Shuster had 13 points and Caden Dusack scored 12 for the 4-1 Ramblers, who posted a 13-9 scoring advantage in overtime.
Hunter Stephens had a game-high 26 points for the 5-5 Cougars. Drew Lane had 18 points.
Westmont Hilltop 44, Cambria Heights 43: In Patton, Tyler Mosorjak tallied a game-high 17 points as the Hilltoppers edged the Highlanders.
Mosorjak hit two free throws with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After a deflected pass went out of bounds with 1.7 seconds left, a Cambria Heights’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark.
Landon Weeks added nine points for Westmont Hilltop (4-3), which outscored Cambria Heights 16-11 in the fourth quarter.
Luke Lamb and Caleb Whiteford topped Cambria Heights (1-2) with nine points each.
Shade 90, Turkeyfoot Valley 60: In Cairnbrook, Vince Fyock scored 38 points, Caden Koleszarik had 24 and Braden Adams netted 17 as the Panthers beat the visiting Rams.
Shade (6-3) built a 53-32 halftime advantage. The Panthers made 16 3-point field goals, including eight by Fyock and four by Koleszarik.
Logan Bowman led Turkeyfoot Valley with 20 points. Blake Nicholson scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Will Toye had 11 points.
Ferndale 57, Blacklick Valley 44: In Nanty Glo, Justin Mitchell scored 23 points and Ethan Haney had 13 as the visiting Yellow Jackets beat the Vikings.
Kolten Szymusiak and Michael Frank each had 11 points for Blacklick Valley.
Saturday
Westmont Hilltop 61, North Star 40: In Boswell, Austin Svencer led the Hilltoppers with 11 points in a victory over the Cougars in the Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament consolation game.
Tanner Civis added nine points for Westmont Hilltop, which led 26-7 after the first quarter.
Brock Weimer led North Star with 10 points.
Greater Johnstown 87, Richland 32: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 24 points and snared 15 rebounds as the host Trojans defeated the Rams.
Drezre Toney and Isaiah Matula each scored 16 points, and Wade Knipple had 12 points as Greater Johnstown (3-1) won its third consecutive game.
Richland junior Trent Rozich had a team-high 16 points for the 0-2 Rams.
Portage 64, Hollidaysburg 53: In Hollidaysburg, Preston Rainey led all scorers with 18 points as the Class 2A Mustangs earned a critical victory over the Class 5A Golden Tigers.
Portage (7-0) also received double figures from Kaden Claar (14 points) and Andrew Miko (12). A 17-8 edge in the second quarter allowed Portage to lead 32-20 at halftime.
Mitchell Kratzer (15 points), Carson Rhodes (12) and Jake McGinnis (10) finished in double digits for Hollidaysburg (0-3).
Rockwood 52, Ferndale 37: In Rockwood, Will Latuch scored a game-high 16 points for the Rockets, while Logan Schrock and Aidan Ream chipped in with 15 and 10 points, respectively, in a victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Rockwood (4-7) led 28-16 at halftime thanks to a 17-8 advantage in the second quarter.
Bruce Moore led Ferndale (3-5) with 14 points.
Shady Side Academy 62, Ligonier Valley 33: In Pittsburgh, Eli Teslovich topped the Indians with 18 points to lead the hosts by the Rams.
Thompson Lau and Ethan Salvia added 10 points for Shady Side Academy, which led 26-4 after the first quarter. Ligonier Valley was held to nine points or less in three quarters.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 10 points.
