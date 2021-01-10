High School Boys
Blacklick Valley 61, Shanksville-Stonycreek 35: In Shanksville, Cody Williams topped three Vikings in double figures with 21 points as the visitors prevailed over the WestPAC South Vikings on Saturday.
Williams added five steals for Blacklick Valley (1-0), which led 17-7 after the first quarter and used a 24-5 third-quarter edge to prevail. Michael Frank chipped in 14 points, and Kolten Szymusiak netted 13 points for the visitors.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek (0-1) with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Berlin Brothersvalley 72, United 45: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 21 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Lions.
Berlin (2-0) led 22-9 after the first quarter and 54-24 at halftime. Abe Countryman provided 18 points and Preston Foor poured in 11 points and three treys.
Austin Kovalcik led United (0-1) with 11 points. Jake Boring added 10 points.
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 59, Blacklick Valley 38: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder and Rylee Snyder each produced double-doubles as the host Vikings dispatched the WestPAC North Vikings.
Josie Snyder finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Rylee Snyder compiled 27 points, 18 rebounds and four assists for Shanksville-Stonycreek (1-0), which led 32-22 at halftime.
Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley (0-1) with 10 points. Morgan Slebodnick netted nine points.
