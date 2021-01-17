High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 65, St. Joseph’s 47: In Boalsburg, Lexi Martin led a trio of Crimson Crushers in double figures with 19 points as the visitors won their season opener over the Wolfpack on Saturday.
Ally Diamond provided 15 points and 13 rebounds. Bailey Shriver contributed 12 points and three assists. Bria Bair collected seven points and 12 rebounds. Allyanna Stephens dished out three assists for Bishop McCort.
Brigid Scanlon topped St. Joseph’s (1-2) with 17 points. Kate Youngmark added 16 points.
United 61, Northern Cambria 12: In Armagh, Maizee Fry tallied 10 points and Lauren Donelson compiled nine points and eight assists as the Lions defeated the Colts.
Eleven different United (1-1) players scored. United led 23-0 after the first quarter.
The Colts (0-1) were held scoreless in the first and third quarters.
High School Boys
United 53, Northern Cambria 23: In Northern Cambria, Ben Tomb tallied a game-high 16 points as the Lions registered a Heritage Conference victory over the Colts.
United (2-1) received 12 points from Austin Kovalcik.
Peyton Myers led Northern Cambria (0-2) with seven points.
Bishop McCort Catholic 71, St. Joseph’s 36: In Boalsburg, Trystan Fornari led the Crimson Crushers with 14 points, while Dylan Crocco recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the visitors won their season opener over the Wolfpack.
Ethan Kasper poured in 10 points for Bishop McCort (1-0).
Norwin 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 55: In North Huntingdon, Adam Bilinsky topped three teammates in double figures with 17 points as the Knights handed the Mountaineers (5-1) their first loss of the season.
Jayden Walker added 15 points for Norwin (2-2), which received 13 points from Michael Fleming.
Berlin’s Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 22 points. Abe Countryman and Will Spochart both netted 14 points.
