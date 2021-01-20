High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 54, Shanksville-Stonycreek 36: In Shanksville, Lexi Martin totaled a game-high 18 points as the Crimson Crushers earned a road victory over the Vikings.
Bailey Shriver added 12 points for Bishop McCort (2-1), which took a commanding 19-2 lead after the first quarter. Allyanna Stephens netted eight points.
Josie Snyder topped Shanksville-Stonycreek (3-1) with 17 points. Rylee Snyder contributed 12 points.
Westmont Hilltop 46, Central Cambria 37: In Ebensburg, freshman Beth Buettner tallied a game-high 13 points as the Hilltoppers dispatched the Red Devils.
Grace Gardill (12 points) and Lauren Lavis (10) also reached double figures for Westmont Hilltop (1-0), which outscored Central Cambria 28-16 in the second and third quarters.
Abby Walwro (12 points) and Megan Stevens (10) notched double-digit scoring games for Central Cambria (0-1).
Purchase Line 68, Northern Cambria 10: In Northern Cambria, Bethany Smith tallied a game-high 21 points as the Red Dragons dominated the Colts.
Madison Scalese netted 13 points, and Abby Misko added a dozen points for Purchase Line (4-1), which led 45-10 at halftime.
Alivia Yahner led Northern Cambria (0-2) with six points.
Portage 69, Conemaugh Valley 24: In Portage, Ari Wozniak led three Mustangs in double figures with 13 points as the hosts defeated the Blue Jays.
Maddy Hudak netted 12 points and buried three treys, and Lauren Shaffer finished with 10 points. Portage (2-0) led 25-4 after the first quarter. Sydni Sossong contributed nine points.
Anna Gunby led Conemaugh Valley (0-2) with eight points.
Shade 51, Ferndale 32: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 24 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks to lead the Panthers over the Yellow Jackets.
Taylor Rapsky collected 13 points and four steals for Shade (2-2), which led 31-15 at halftime.
Angelina Wagner led Ferndale (0-2) with 20 points. Libby Kinsey added eight points.
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 51, Forest Hills 26: In Ebensburg, Bart Kilraine scored 16 points and had five rebounds as the Huskies beat the visiting Rangers.
Bishop Carroll took a 15-8 first-quarter advantage and led 29-18 at halftime. A 10-3 third-quarter margin had the 1-1 Huskies up by 18 points entering the final quarter.
Jeremy Burda led Forest Hills (0-2) with eight points.
Clearfield 61, Westmont Hilltop 48: In Clearfield, Adam Miller contributed a game-high 20 points to lead the Bison past the Hilltoppers for the second time in six days.
Clearfield (5-1) made 10 3-pointers as a team, led by Miller’s six. A 18-6 advantage in the third quarter broke a 32-all contest at halftime.
Tyler Mosorjak and Landon Weeks each scored 14 points for Westmont Hilltop (1-2).
