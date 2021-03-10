High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinal
Berlin Brothersvalley 65, Fannett-Metal 59: In Spring Run, Jenny Countryman (18 points), Gracie Sechler (14), Peyton Grenke (11) and Brianna Hunt (11) all scored in double figures to lift the No. 3 seeded Mountaineers past the No. 2 seeded Tigers in a District 5 Class 1A semifinal on Tuesday.
Kylie DeArmitt added nine points for Berlin (16-9), which advances to face No. 1 seed Shanksville-Stonycreek in the championship game on Saturday at a site and time to be announced. The teams split their two regular-season meetings. On Jan. 28, Berlin won 40-32 on the road. Shanksville prevailed 45-39 in Berlin on Feb. 5.
Shanksville is the defending champion.
Berlin led 15-6 after the first quarter and 36-22 at halftime. The Mountaineers held off a late rally by Fannett-Metal.
Harley Hill (16 points), Jenna Hoffman (13), Bryn Hortman (13) and Katelyn Ritchey (13) all scored in double figures for Fannett-Metal (10-4).
Class 2A Semifinal
Tussey Mountain 42, North Star 25: In Saxton, Meghan Molosky tallied a game-high 19 points as the No. 2 seeded Titans defeated the No. 3 seeded Cougars in a District 5 Class 2A semifinal.
Tussey Mountain (9-5) also received 13 points from Kailee Leonard. The Titans meet No. 1 seed Windber (18-1) on Friday at a site and time to be determined for the district title.
North Star (7-13) was held to single-digit scoring all four quarters. Trista Kelly led the Cougars with seven points.
Tussey Mountain led 20-15 at halftime thanks to a 13-7 advantage in the second quarter. A 22-10 edge in the second half allowed the Titans to advance.
