High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Woodland Hills 23: In Pittsburgh, Elijah Sechler supplied a game-high 20 points as the Mountaineers topped the Wolverines in the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase on Friday.
A 23-7 advantage in the third quarter allowed Berlin to move to 5-0 on the season.
Abe Countryman netted 14 points, and Will Spochart chipped in 10 points for Berlin.
Kellen McDonough led Woodland Hills (0-3) with seven points.
North Star 63, Shanksville-Stonycreek 31: In Boswell, Drew Lane topped all scorers with 25 points as the Cougars dispatched the Vikings.
Brock Weimer added 12 points for North Star (1-2), which led 34-12 at halftime.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek (0-3) with 13 points.
Rockwood 57, Salisbury-Elk Lick 24: In Salisbury, Logan Schrock and Will Latuch combined for 41 points to lead the Rockets past the Elks.
Schrock led all scorers with 21 points, while Latuch provided 20 points for Rockwood (2-3), which led 33-12 at halftime thanks to a 23-7 advantage in the second quarter. Eli Foy netted 15 points.
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-1) with eight points.
Clearfield 67, Westmont Hilltop 57: Karson Rumsky poured in a game-high 30 points as the visiting Bison defeated the Hilltoppers. Cole Miller added 18 points for Clearfield (2-1), which outscored Westmont in three quarters.
Landon Weeks led Westmont Hilltop (0-1) with 20 points. Tanner Civis netted 13 points.
United 77, Homer-Center 51: In Homer City, Austin Kovalcik topped three Lions in double figures with 21 points as the visitors defeated the Wildcats on Thursday.
Jon Henry contributed 13 points for United (1-1). Johnny Muchesko netted 10 points.
Ryan Sardone led Homer-Center with 23 points. Ben Schmidt added 15 points.
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 34, North Star 23: In Boswell, Rylee Snyder posted her third straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Vikings defeated the Cougars.
Josie Snyder provided 13 points and six rebounds for 3-0 Shanksville-Stonycreek, which used a 8-2 advantage in the second quarter to lead 13-7 at halftime.
North Star (0-3) was led by Trista Kelly’s seven points.
College Women
St. Francis 70, Bryant 66: In Smithfield, Rhode Island, Karson Swogger tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Red Flash past the Bulldogs, extending their winning streak to eight games, the program’s longest since 2009-10.
St. Francis (8-4, 6-0 Northeast Conference) completed the sweep at Bryant (4-4, 2-2). The Red Flash finished the game with a 35-29 advantage on the boards and was 19-for-23 from the free-throw line.
Lili Benzel poured in 18 points for St. Francis. Bishop McCort graduate Haley Thomas provided eight points and a game-best nine rebounds.
Bryant led 54-50 heading into the fourth quarter, but St. Francis finished the final frame with a 20-12 edge.
Fatou Jallow topped Bryant with 17 points. Nicole Gallagher chipped in 16 points.
