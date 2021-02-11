High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 43: In Altoona, Abe Countryman tallied a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Mountaineers earned another quality nonconference victory over the Marauders.
Berlin (15-1) held Bishop Guilfoyle to five points in the fourth quarter to prevail. Elijah Sechler amassed 15 points, while Pace Prosser chipped in 14 points.
Cameron Khoza and Casey Smith each scored 10 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (5-3).
Portage 60, North Star 46: In Portage, Preston Rainey tallied a game-high 26 points with four treys and seven rebounds to spearhead the Mustangs by the Cougars.
Mason Kargo added 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Portage (12-1), which took a 23-8 lead after the first quarter.
Drew Lane led North Star (7-5) with 20 points.
Conemaugh Township 63, Shanksville-Stonycreek 29: In Davidsville, Cameron Stumpf (15 points) and Tyler Poznanski (10) both scored in double figures to lift the Indians by the Vikings.
Conemaugh Township (6-2) took a commanding 30-2 lead after the first quarter.
Zion Manthey led Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-10) with 15 points.
Penn Cambria 55, Hollidaysburg 42: In Hollidaysburg, Mason McCarthy compiled a game-high 21 points with nine rebounds and five assists to propel the Panthers past the Golden Tigers.
Garrett Harrold amassed 13 points for Penn Cambria (5-4), which outscored Hollidaysburg 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Jake McGinnis (15 points) and Rocco Grassi (12) led Hollidaysburg (1-4) in scoring.
United 56, Marion Center 41: In Armagh, Johnny Muchesko (15 points) and Hunter Cameron (10) each scored in double digits as the Lions stung the Stingers.
Jake Boring pitched in nine points for United (13-2).
Justin Peterson led Marion Center with 14 points.
Shady Side Academy 67, Ligonier Valley 57: In Ligonier, an Indians’ 23-12 advantage in the fourth quarter earned the visitors a triumph over the Rams.
Thompson Lau (15 points), Peter Kramer (13), Eli Teslovich (13) and Ethan Salvia (12) all finished in double digits for Shady Side Academy.
Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 25 points. Jaicob Hollick added 11 points.
Johnstown Christian 74, DuBois Christian 51: In Hollsopple, Drew Taylor poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Blue Jays past the Eagles.
Dionte Coleman provided 23 points for Johnstown Christian, which led 36-21 at halftime.
Gabe Hoover led DuBois Christian with 29 points. Adam Mowry added 10 points.
Chestnut Ridge 65, Westmont Hilltop 55: In New Paris, Matt Whysong (17 points), Logan Pfister (14), Nate Whysong (13) and Christian Hinson (10) all scored in double figures to lift the Lions over the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
Chestnut Ridge (4-2) outscored Westmont Hilltop 20-10 in a pivotal second quarter.
Tanner Civis led Westmont Hilltop (8-5) with a game-high 19 points. Landon Weeks netted a dozen points, and Dylan Craft provided 11 points. Alex Ray finished with nine points.
High School Girls
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 47, Penn Cambria 46: In Cresson, Teresa Haigh hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the Marauders escaped with a thrilling victory over the Panthers.
Haigh finished with 15 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (8-1). Leah Homan added 11 points, and Sophia Warner netted 10 points. Haigh’s trey was Bishop Guilfoyle’s only points in the fourth quarter.
Emily Hite poured in a game-high 17 points for Penn Cambria (3-4).
Portage 52, Conemaugh Valley 26: Lauren Shaffer topped all scorers with 13 points as the Mustangs improved to 12-0 with a victory over the host Blue Jays.
Lindsey Sease added 10 points for Portage, which used a 15-6 advantage in the second quarter to break away.
Anna Gunby contributed a double-double consisting of 10 points and 13 rebounds for 1-9 Conemaugh Valley.
Greater Johnstown 57, Somerset 48: Andra’Nae McCray (18 points), Daijah Hall (17) and Rylan Felosky (14) all scored in double figures as the Trojans picked up their first victory of the season over the Golden Eagles.
Greater Johnstown (1-7) outscored Somerset 19-9 in the second quarter. Felosky also snared 17 rebounds.
Paige Housley topped Somerset (0-6) with 19 points. Shaelyn Walker added 15 points, five rebounds and five steals.
Central Cambria 52, Bishop Carroll Catholic 47: In Ebensburg, Abby Walwro tallied a game-high 20 points as the Red Devils edged the visiting Huskies.
Megan Stevens added 11 points, while Hannah Ray netted nine points for Central Cambria (4-5), which outscored Bishop Carroll 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Madison Ostinowsky led Bishop Carroll (3-4) with 15 points. Ellie Long amassed 13 points.
Windber 62, Blacklick Valley 40: In Nanty Glo, Amanda Cominsky tallied game highs of 19 points and 17 rebounds as the Ramblers topped the Vikings.
Samantha Toki added 12 points for Windber (10-0), which outscored Blacklick Valley 21-6 in the second quarter. Alexis James finished with nine points.
Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley (8-5) with 15 points. Nikki Zimmerman amassed nine points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 16: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman and Kylie DeArmitt each scored 10 points to lead the 8-7 Mountaineers by the Rams.
Payj Hostetler led Turkeyfoot Valley with seven points.
Johnstown Christian 49, DuBois Christian 36: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller compiled 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Blue Jays past the Eagles.
Lillie Sprankle scored 10 points for Johnstown Christian, which received eight points, seven rebounds and five steals from Kasmira Mack.
Grace Deitch led DuBois Christian with 16 points.
Mount Pleasant 65, Ligonier Valley 30: In Mount Pleasant, Tiffany Zelmore led all scorers with 35 points as the Vikings sprinted past the Rams.
Haylie Brunson added 10 points for Mount Pleasant, which outscored Ligonier Valley 21-5 in the second quarter.
Abby Painter led Ligonier Valley (0-8) with eight points and seven rebounds.
