High School Girls
Bedford 38, Westmont Hilltop 29: Natalie Lippincott scored a game-high 20 points, and Sydney Taracatac added 11 points to lead the Bisons over the host Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
Bedford secured the No. 3 seed in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and will play at No. 2 Forest Hills at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Olivia Berg led Westmont Hilltop with 11 points.
Conemaugh Valley 55, Ferndale 25: Anna Gunby (17 points and 15 rebounds) and Penelope Reininger (10 points and 16 rebounds) each collected double-doubles as the Blue Jays soared over the host Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Valley’s Emma Grecek added nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Deajah Chatman led Ferndale with 11 points.
Shade 52, Turkeyfoot Valley 37: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha compiled 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals as the Panthers defeated the Rams.
Shade’s Hailee Chapman dished out four assists. Carly Pongrac grabbed six rebounds.
Maleigha Younkin led Turkeyfoot Valley with 16 points, and Payj Hostetter added 12 points.
River Valley 69, Cambria Heights 56: In Blairsville, Ava Persichetti (21 points), Julia Potts (14) and Rylee Kitner (13) all scored in double figures to lift the Panthers over the Highlanders.
Bryce Burkey led Cambria Heights with 18 points.
Tuesday
Johnstown Christian 30, DuBois Christian 16: In DuBois, Unity Miller tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals as the Blue Jays prevailed.
Johnstown Christian’s Sarah Huston compiled nine rebounds and five steals. Kasmira Mack scored nine points.
High School Boys
Tuesday
Salisbury-Elk Lick 60, Forbes Road 39: In Salisbury, Daulton Sellers netted a game-high 24 points to lead the Elks over the Cardinals.
Drake Sellers added 12 points for Salisbury-Elk Lick.
Porter McMath led Forbes Road with 19 points.
College Men
Mercyhurst 70, Pitt-Johnstown 58: Fred Mulbah scored 15 points and dished out seven assists to become the Mountain Cats’ all-time assists leader, but the 19th-ranked Lakers were able to pick up a PSAC West Division victory over the Mountain Cats on Wednesday evening inside the Sports Center.
The Mountain Cats, ranked fourth in the NCAA’s first Atlantic Region rankings of the season, are now 19-7 overall and 15-5 in conference play.
Mulbah entered the game just four assists shy of tying Nick Novak’s (2009-13) Mountain Cat record of 545. Mulbah now has 548 career assists, and is just 13 away from becoming Pitt-Johnstown’s 33rd 1,000-point scorer.
Along with Mulbah, John Paul Kromka scored 19 points to tie the game high.
Mercyhurst (21-4, 15-4) got 19 points from MyKah McIntosh and 15 points and eight rebounds from Nicholas Lang.
Tuesday
Penn Highlands 105, Penn State Altoona JV 102: In Altoona, Jeremiah Mobley registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards while dishing eight assists as the Black Bears avenged a three-point loss two weeks ago to the Lions.
Penn Highlands’ Drew Tapscott led all scorers with 19 points and came up with four steals. Kendrick Vaughn added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Bryce Huss provided 15 points.
E.J. Barkley and Chad Scott Jr. combined for seven second-half treys scoring 12 and nine points, respectively.
Penn Highlands will play Butler County Community College in the opening round of the Region 20 Tournament hosted by Anne Arundel Community College at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will face No. 1 seed Prince George’s Community College at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
