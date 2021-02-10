Basketball
High School Girls
Shade 55, North Star 44: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha amassed 24 points and 21 rebounds, including the 500th of her career, as the Panthers outscored the Cougars 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up a WestPAC victory on Wednesday.
The sophomore now has 1,011 career rebounds. Taylor Rapsky netted 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Shade (6-4). Hailee Chapman dished out five assists.
Steph Emert led North Star (5-8) with 17 points.
Blacklick Valley 47, Conemaugh Township 46: In Nanty Glo, Kaydence Killinger’s putback with five seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Vikings a thrilling victory over the Indians.
Nikki Zimmerman poured in a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds for Blacklick Valley (8-4). Emily Marines totaled 11 points, and Maria McConnell grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mya Poznanski and Hannah Swank each scored a team-high 14 points for Conemaugh Township (1-7). Chloe Shaulis contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Mya Nanna snared 11 rebounds.
Portage 53, Bellwood-Antis 39: In Bellwood, the Mustangs turned the ball over just six times, rolling past host Bellwood-Antis in a nonconference game.
Sydni Sossong scored 15 points for Portage, which also got 10 points and five rebounds from Lauren Shaffer, along with four assists and four rebounds from Maddy Hudak.
Lydia Worthing topped the Bellwood-Antis scoring with 16 points, and Chelsea McCaulsky added 10.
Forest Hills 60, Shanksville-Stonycreek 37: In Sidman, Jordyn Smith totaled a game-high 26 points on six 3-pointers to lead the Rangers past the Vikings.
Taylor Burda and Paige Debias each tallied 10 points for Forest Hills (9-0), which buried 11 3-pointers as a team and outscored Shanksville 14-5 in the second quarter. Remingtyn Smith dished out five assists.
Madeline Cecere totaled seven rebounds and five assists.
Rylee Snyder topped Shanksville (9-3) with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Josie Snyder added eight rebounds.
Harmony 39, Northern Cambria 16: In Northern Cambria, Traci Houser led the Owls with 16 points in a victory over the Colts.
Dorey Westover added 12 points for Harmony (4-5), which outscored Northern Cambria 30-12 over the second and third quarters.
Alivia Yahner led Northern Cambria (0-8) with eight points.
High School Boys
Bedford 72, Central Cambria 51: In Ebensburg, Steven Ressler scored a game-high 31 points as the Bisons remained unbeaten with a win over the host Red Devils.
Mercury Swaim provided 10 points for 8-0 Bedford.
Luca Tsikalas and Daric Danchanko each had 10 points for Central Cambria.
Richland 55, Forest Hills 34: Trent Rozich led the host Rams with a game-high 18 points in a victory over the Rangers.
Charlie Levander and Sam Penna both scored 12 points for Richland (3-4), which outscored Forest Hills 19-5 in the fourth quarter.
Jeremy Burda (12 points) and Dylan Pasquerilla (11) led Forest Hills (1-9) in scoring.
Greater Johnstown 71, Penn Cambria 45: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor contributed a double-double consisting of 23 points and 16 rebounds, while teammate Savion Holiday tallied 17 points on five buried 3-pointers to lead the host Trojans past the Panthers.
Greater Johnstown (6-1) won its sixth straight game thanks to a 22-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter. Isaiah Matula added 12 points.
Conner Karabinos led Penn Cambria (4-4) with 11 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 54, Salisbury-Elk Lick 36: In Shanksville, Luke Reedy contributed 22 points and 14 rebounds to propel the Vikings past the Elks.
Zion Manthey added 13 points and four steals for Shanksville (3-9), which used a 20-7 burst in the second quarter to separate.
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-7) with 18 points.
Windber 57, Shade 36: In Windber, Caden Dusack totaled 18 points and four steals as three Ramblers finished in double figures in a victory over the Panthers.
John Shuster provided 11 points and 13 rebounds for Windber (7-1), which led 17-2 after the first quarter. Aiden Gray added 10 points, while Keith Charney contributed six points and 11 rebounds.
Vince Fyock (18 points) and Kaden Koleszarik (13) both finished in double digits for Shade (9-5).
Portage 63, Ferndale 33: In Portage, Preston Rainey led three Mustangs in double digits with 13 points as the Mustangs defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Portage (11-1) also received 10 points each from Andrew Miko and Demetri Miller. Koby Kargo added nine points in a balanced scoring effort.
Bruce Moore tallied a game-high 18 points for Ferndale (4-6). Justin Mitchell added nine points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Central Cambria 6, Conemaugh Valley 0: At 1st Summit Arena, six different Red Devils scored in a triumph over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Gavin Carnes (assist), Richard Lias III (two assists), Tanner MacBlane (assist), Gary Smith, Braden Sweeney (two assists) and Jackson Vukman (assist) all scored for Central Cambria. Colin Hagens notched the shutout.
Brody Ryan made 33 saves for Conemaugh Valley.
