Basketball
High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 67, Central Cambria 64 (2OT): In Ebensburg, Nate Dumm and Bart Kilraine each tallied 17 points as the Huskies edged the visiting Red Devils in double overtime on Friday night.
After each team scored 12 points in the first overtime, Bishop Carroll (4-3) outscored Central Cambria 9-6 in the second overtime.
Luke Repko added 13 points for Bishop Carroll, which received 10 points from Tommy Heinrich.
Hobbs Dill led Central Cambria (2-7) with 17 points, while Ian Little chipped in a dozen points and Nate Wyrwas netted 10 points.
Greater Johnstown 72, Somerset 38: In Somerset, Wade Knipple had 16 points, Joziah Wyatt-Taylor and Drezre Toney each scored 13 points, and freshman Jon Updyke had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Trojans beat the host Golden Eagles.
Aiden VanLenten led the 0-7 Golden Eagles with 10 points, and Will Reeping had nine points.
Richland 41, Bishop McCort Catholic 34: The visiting Rams got 15 points from Trent Rozich in a victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Richland (4-4) outscored Bishop McCort 18-5 in the fourth quarter.
Bishop McCort was led by 10 points from Tristan Fornari.
Rockwood 58, Shanksville-Stonycreek 39: In Rockwood, Eli Foy and Logan Hutchison led the way with 15 points each for the Rockets in a victory over the Vikings. Hutchison scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Logan Schrock chipped in 12 points for Rockwood.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 15 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 85, Turkeyfoot Valley 47: In Berlin, Abe Countryman and Pace Prosser each tallied 14 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Rams.
Elijah Sechler poured in 10 points for Berlin (16-1).
Will Toye led Turkeyfoot Valley (4-7) with a game-high 24 points. Blake Nicholson added 15 points.
Bedford 72, Westmont Hilltop 60: In Bedford, the Bisons fired up 12 3-pointers in a victory over the Hilltoppers.
Steven Ressler scored a team-high 25 points for Bedford (9-0), which also got 15 points from Maxwell Washington and 11 from Mercury Swaim.
Tanner Civis topped the Westmont scoring with 26 points and Dylan Craft chipped in 14.
Windber 52, Blacklick Valley 34: In Nanty Glo, Caden Dusack led two Ramblers in double figures with 11 points as the visitors defeated the Vikings.
Keith Charney provided 10 points for Windber (9-1), which had six players produce at least six points. A 16-2 advantage in the second quarter helped Windber break away.
Kolten Szymusiak topped all scorers with 15 points for Blacklick Valley (2-10).
Conemaugh Township 67, Ferndale 31: In Davidsville, Tyler Poznanski produced a game-high 24 points as the Indians swatted the Yellow Jackets.
A.J. Smolen added 13 points for Conemaugh Township (7-2), which led 48-17 at halftime. Jackson Byer totaled 10 points and eight steals. Cameron Stumpf chipped in nine points.
Ethan Haney led Ferndale (4-10) with 14 points.
Cambria Heights 68, Marion Center 37: In Patton, Quin Mazenko buried three triples and led all scorers with 17 points as the Highlanders topped the Stingers.
Preston Lamb added 11 points for Cambria Heights (2-3), which received nine points from Caleb Whiteford. Cambria Heights made 10 3-pointers as a team.
United 59, Blairsville 22: In Blairsville, Austin Kovalcik totaled 11 points to lead a balanced Lions’ attack in a victory over the Bobcats.
Jake Boring chipped in nine points for 14-2 United.
Andrew Baker led Blairsville (0-10) with 10 points.
Meyersdale 75, Salisbury-Elk Lick 51: In Salisbury, Gabe Kretchman (21 points) and Elijah Miller (20) combined for 41 points to lead the Red Raiders past the Elks.
Braden Kretchman chipped in 10 points for Meyersdale (6-5), which outscored Salisbury-Elk Lick 25-8 in the third quarter.
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury (0-8) with a game-high 23 points. Marcus Rollins added 12 points, while Walker Bunnell snared 14 rebounds.
High School Girls
Windber 58, Berlin Brothersvalley 24: In Windber, Gina Gaye tallied a game-high 14 points as the Ramblers improved to 11-0 with a triumph over the Mountaineers.
Rylee Ott and Samantha Toki each added 12 points for Windber, with Ott adding eight steals. Windber led 20-4 after the first quarter.
Kylie DeArmitt led Berlin (4-7) with 10 points.
Portage 60, North Star 39: In Portage, Maddy Hudak buried five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points to lead the Mustangs past the Cougars for a 13-0 record.
Ari Wozniak finished with 12 points for Portage, which used a 27-10 advantage in the second quarter to break away.
Steph Emert (13 points) and Sydnee Ashbrook (12) led North Star (5-9) in scoring.
Central Cambria 51, Bedford 42: In Ebensburg, Megan Stevens poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Red Devils by the Bisons.
Abby Walwro added 12 points for Central Cambria (5-5), which outscored Bedford 32-22 in the second half.
Jordan Brown, Josie Shuke and Sydney Taracatac led Bedford (6-4) with eight points each.
Cambria Heights 64, Marion Center 31: In Patton, Kirsten Weakland led all scorers with 22 points to lead the Highlands past the Stingers.
Abbie Baker and Bryce Burkey each tallied 13 points for Cambria Heights (5-1), which has won five straight games. The Highlanders led 18-5 after the first quarter. Jade Snedden chipped in nine points.
Lydia Miller led Marion Center (4-8) with 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop 39, Bedford 37: Olivia Berg’s buzzer-beating runner gave the host Hilltoppers a thrilling victory over the Bisons on Thursday.
Berg finished with 15 points for Westmont Hilltop (6-3).
Sydney Taracatac led Bedford (6-3) with 15 points.
Hockey
PIHL
Greensburg 4, Westmont Hilltop 3 (SO): In Greensburg, the Golden Lions outlasted the Hilltoppers 4-3 in a shootout on Thursday at Kirk Nevin Arena.
Westmont Hilltop (3-8-1) held a 3-0 lead early in the second period on goals from Kobe Rickabaugh, Colin Gorman and Nick Rozich (assist). Aiden Rice assisted on two goals.
Colin Kruth buried two of his three goals in the second period to pull Greensburg Salem (9-4) within 3-2.
Kruth’s third tally knotted the game at 3 with 3:29 left in the third period.
There was no scoring in both overtime periods.
Alex Crespo made 24 saves in net for Westmont, which outshot Greensburg Salem 32-27.
