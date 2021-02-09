Basketball
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 55, Shade 51 (OT): In Cairnbrook, Ashley Brant scored all 12 of her points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter and overtime, as the visiting Mountaineers edged the Panthers on Tuesday.
Gracie Sechler had 12 points for Berlin Brothersvalley, which improved to 4-6.
Taylor Rapsky had a game-high 22 points, including 9 of 14 on the free-throw line, for 5-4 Shade. She had three steals and two assists. Jenna Muha had 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Panthers.
The game was tied 47-all through regulation. Berlin Brothersvalley outscored Shade 8-4 in OT.
Blacklick Valley 34, North Star 31: In Boswell, a Vikings’ 15-5 advantage in the fourth quarter allowed the visitors to edge the Cougars.
Emily Marines led Blacklick Valley (7-4) with 10 points.
Sydnee Ashbrook tallied 12 points for North Star (5-7).
Bishop Carroll Catholic 48, Penn Cambria 46: In Ebensburg, Madison Ostinowsky scored a game-high 22 points to help guide the Huskies to a narrow Laurel Highlands victory over the visiting Panthers on Tuesday.
Ellie Long chipped in 12 points for the Huskies.
Marah Saleme scored 15 points for Penn Cambria.
Forest Hills 58, Central Cambria 35: In Ebensburg, Jordyn Smith poured in a game-high 21 points, while Remingtyn Smith produced a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Rangers over the Red Devils.
Forest Hills’ Paige Debias added 13 points. Madeline Cecere supplied 11 rebounds and nine assists for Forest Hills (8-0), which outscored Central Cambria 29-7 over the second and third quarters.
Megan Stevens topped Central Cambria with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Abby Walwro totaled 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Windber 69, Conemaugh Valley 34: In Windber, Amanda Cominsky had 17 points and 13 rebounds, her eighth consecutive double-double, as the Ramblers improved to 9-0 with a victory over the visiting Blue Jays.
Alexis James had 12 points and seven steals for Windber. Sammy Toki had 11 points.
Emma Grecek and Hailey Stiffler each had 10 points for Conemaugh Valley.
Portage 56, Ferndale 19: All 13 Mustangs scored to remain unbeaten in a WestPAC clash against the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Three Portage players, Lauren Shaffer, Maddy Hudak and Ari Wozniak, each had eight points.
Wozniak pulled down eight rebounds and Maryn Swank supplied three steals and three assists.
Angelina Wagner scored a game-high 15 points for Ferndale.
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 56, Bishop Carroll Catholic 51: Bria Bair amassed 16 points, 18 rebounds and four assists to lead four Crimson Crushers in double figures in a victory over the Huskies.
Bishop McCort (6-2) outscored Bishop Carroll 11-6 in the fourth quarter for the deciding edge.
Lexi Martin added 15 points, seven steals and six assists for Bishop McCort, which received 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals from Bailey Shriver. Gianna Gallucci netted 10 points.
Madison Ostinowsky and Savannah Smorto led Bishop Carroll (3-3) with 15 points each. Ellie Long contributed 12 points.
Bedford 41, Central Cambria 39: In Bedford, Sydney Taracatac scored 16 points and Riley Ruffley had eight points as the Bisons edged the visiting Red Devils.
Abby Walwro had 12 points and Jojo Woods had 10 points for Central Cambria.
Westmont Hilltop 44, Chestnut Ridge 26: Grace Gardill provided a game-high 16 points to lead the host Hilltoppers past the Lions.
Westmont Hilltop (5-3) received 11 points from Beth Buettner and nine from Lauren Lavis. The Hilltoppers outscored Chestnut Ridge 16-2 in the second quarter.
Belle Bosch topped Chestnut Ridge (0-5) with nine points.
Elizabeth Forward 59, Ligonier Valley 24: In Ligonier, Brooke Markland led all scorers with 12 points as the Warriors topped the Rams.
Elizabeth Forward (3-3) led 24-2 after the first quarter. Jocelyn Dawson and Bailie Brinson added 11 points each.
Carol Woods led Ligonier Valley (0-7) with 11 points. Lizzy Crissman provided seven rebounds and two blocks. Abby Painter snared six rebounds.
Forest Hills 60, Richland 47: In Sidman, Jordyn Smith netted 20 points and had nine rebounds as the Rangers beat the visiting Rams.
Remingtyn Smith had 16 points and five steals, and Paige Debias had 13 points and six rebounds for Forest Hills. Madeline Cecere had eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
Jordyn Kinsey led Richland with 15 points and nine rebounds. Isabella Burke had 11 points, seven assists and six steals. Logan Roman scored 10 points for the Rams.
Marion Center 71, Northern Cambria 25: In Marion Center, Alexa Peterman tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Stingers past the Colts.
Jerzey Coble added 15 points for Marion Center, which led 25-4 after the first quarter.
Ella Miller led Northern Cambria with 11 points.
Cambria Heights 79, Somerset 55: In Somerset, Abbie Baker tallied 18 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Highlanders beat the Golden Eagles.
Kirsten Weakland scored 15 points and added eight steals and Bryce Burkey posted 13 points and eight rebounds for Cambria Heights. Paige Jones totaled 12 points and eight assits, and Jade Snedden scored 10 points for Cambria Heights (4-1).
Shawna Walker led Somerset (0-4) with 13 points. Shaelyn Walker provided 12 points and three steals, and Gracie Bowers scored 10 points.
Penn Cambria 76, Greater Johnstown 40: In Cresson, Bailey O’Donnell and Marah Saleme each scored 12 points as the host Panthers beat the Trojans.
Andra’Nae McCray led Greater Johnstown with 13 points.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 61, Conemaugh Township 33: In Davidsville, Josie Snyder scored 23 points and Rylee Snyder had 15 as the Vikings beat the host Indians.
Chloe Shaulis had nine points and seven rebounds for Conemaugh Township. Mya Nanna had eight points and nine rebounds. Mya Poznanski had nine points.
Johnstown Christian 56, Centre County Christian 17: In Hollsopple, Unity Miller provided 14 points, nine assists and five steals to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Kasmira Mack totaled 11 points and nine steals for Johnstown Christian, which led 18-0 after the first quarter. Lillie Sprankle netted 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sarah Huston added eight points and seven rebounds.
Teaghan Bair, Emilie Gore and Kayla Shipe all scored four points for Centre County Christian.
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 66, Forest Hills 45: In Cresson, Connor Karabinos had 17 points and four assists, and Mason McCarthy had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists as the host Panthers beat the Rangers on Tuesday.
Brodie O’Donnell had 13 points, and Garrett Harrold had 10 points and six rebounds for the 4-3 Panthers.
Dylan Pasquerilla led Forest Hills with 15 points, and Devon Brezovec had 14 points.
Monday
Windber 50, Ferndale 22: In Windber, Keith Charney had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the host Ramblers defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Aiden Gray had 10 rebounds and seven points as Windber improved to 6-1.
The Ramblers built a 27-10 halftime advantage and built the margin to 38-12 through three quarters.
Conemaugh Valley 69, Blacklick Valley 62: Zach Malfer had 23 points, including five 3-point field goals, as the host Blue Jays edged the Vikings.
Casey Cruse had 14 points, and Zack Scott and Logan Kent each had 12 points for 3-4 Conemaugh Valley.
Kolten Szymusiak led the Vikings with 19 points. Cody Williams had 15 points, Nick Hazie had 12 points and Aaron Gdula had 11 for 2-8 Blacklick Valley.
Portage 56, Conemaugh Township 51: In Portage, Preston Rainey tallied 14 points as the Mustangs swept the Indians in WestPAC North play.
A 16-10 advantage in the second quarter allowed Portage (10-1) to gain a lead.
Demetri Miller netted 11 points for Portage, which received 10 points from Andrew Miko. Mason Kargo contributed eight points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Tyler Poznanski led all scorers with 18 points for Conemaugh Township (5-2). Jackson Byer added 17 points, while Tanner Shirley amassed 12 points.
United 47, Homer-Center 22: In Armagh, Ben Tomb scored 14 points and Brad Felix had 12 in the Lions victory over the visiting Wildcats.
North Star 56, Ligonier Valley 50: In Boswell, Hunter Sevens scored 31 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Cougars beat the visiting Rams.
Drew Lane added 14 points for North Star.
Jaicob Hollick had a team-high 18 points for Ligonier Valley.
Westmont Hilltop 75, Central Cambria 42: In Ebensburg, Tanner Civis led all scorers with 16 points, while Tyler Mosorjak contributed 14 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Red Devils.
Landon Weeks added 13 points for Westmont Hilltop (8-4), which led 19-4 after the first quarter. The Hilltoppers buried 10 3-pointers as a team.
Hobbs Dill topped Central Cambria (2-5) with 14 points.
Johnstown Christian 70, Centre County Christian 22: In Hollsopple, Drew Taylor poured in a game-high 34 points as the Blue Jays earned a victory.
Daryl Baker supplied 14 points, and Michael Taylor added nine points for Johnstown Christian, which led 30-3 after the first quarter.
Caden Irvin and Josiah Zimmerman each scored five points for Centre County Christian.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 55, Somerset 27: In Somerset, Luke Repko tallied 12 points and Tommy Heinrich added 11 more as the Huskies defeated the Golden Eagles.
Bart Kilraine provided nine points for Bishop Carroll (3-3), which used a 23-10 edge in the second quarter to pull away.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset (0-5) with a game-high 17 points.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 8, Sewickley Academy 5: In Pittsburgh, Aiden Rice scored a hat trick and Kyle Replogle assisted on three goals to lead the Hilltoppers past the Panthers.
Westmont (3-8) led 4-0 after the first period. Matt Noll added two goals and an assist for the Hilltoppers. Colin Gorman (two assists), Gavin Hockenberry (two assists) and Tony Marano (assist) also scored for Westmont. Zac Wallace added an assist. Nick Rozich netted two helpers. Ian Amaranto made 37 saves in net.
Jack Gordon produced a hat trick for Sewickley Academy (3-7), which scored all five of its goals in the second period. Lakin Glessner and Mathew McEnroe added goals.
ECHL honors for former Tomahawks goaltender
Former Johnstown Tomahawks standout Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the ECHL Goaltender of the Week ending on Sunday. It is the third time this season he has received the weekly honor.
Bednard went 2-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .934 in three appearances last week.
The 23-year-old made 21 saves in a 2-0 loss at South Carolina on Wednesday, turned aside 30 shots in a 4-3 win against the Stingrays on Thursday and stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 1-0 win at Jacksonville on Saturday.
Bednard went 16-16-5 in 37 games with the NAHL Tomahawks in 2014-15. The Florida Panthers selected the 6-foot-5 Bednard in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He played three seasons at Bowling Green University before turning pro in 2019-20.
