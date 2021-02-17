Basketball
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 58, Turkeyfoot Valley 24: In Shanksville, junior Josie Snyder compiled 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to surpass the 1,000-point milestone as the Vikings conquered the Rams on Wednesday night.
“She’s a hard worker and she earned this,” said Shanksville coach Robert Snyder, Josie’s father. “It’s a direct reflection of how hard she works.”
The 5-foot-10 guard/forward needed 25 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
Rylee Snyder totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds for Shanksville (14-3).
Ava Hair led Turkeyfoot Valley with 12 points. Eliot Walker added 10 points.
Forest Hills 66, Bishop McCort Catholic 45: In Sidman, Taylor Burda scored 20 points, and Jordyn Smith added 17 points as the Rangers improved to 11-0 with a victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Paige Debias had 11 points and six rebounds for Forest Hills. Madeline Cecere had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Rangers.
Lexi Martin led 8-3 Bishop McCort Catholic with 15 points. Ally Diamond and Bria Bair each had a team-high six rebounds.
Bedford 55, Bishop Carroll Catholic 40: In Bedford, Shelby Mortimore tallied a game-high 16 points on four made treys to lead the Bisons in a rare victory over the Huskies.
Natalie Lippincott (11 points) and Josie Shuke (10) also finished in double figures for Bedford (7-4).
Madison Ostinowsky led Bishop Carroll (4-7) with 13 points. Savannah Smorto netted 10 points.
Central Cambria 58, Blacklick Valley 44: In Ebensburg, Abby Walwro poured in a career-high 28 points to lead the Red Devils past the Vikings.
Megan Stevens collected 12 points for Central Cambria (6-6).
Nikki Zimmerman led Blacklick Valley (8-6) with 15 points. Emily Marines added 10 points.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 64, Cambria Heights 49: In Altoona, Teresa Haigh compiled a game-high 27 points on six 3-pointers to help the Marauders dispatch the Highlanders.
Sophia Warner added 14 points for Bishop Guilfoyle (9-1).
Abbie Baker and Kirsten Weakland each tallied 16 points to lead Cambria Heights (5-3).
Penn Cambria 49, Chestnut Ridge 17: In Cresson, Bailey O’Donnell led a balanced Panthers attack with 10 points in a victory over the Lions.
Eleven Panthers (6-4) scored in the victory.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (0-6) with six points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 56, Conemaugh Township 44: In Berlin, Gracie Sechler led all scorers with 15 points to lead the Mountaineers past the Indians.
Kylie DeArmitt amassed 13 points, and Peyton Grenke tallied 11 points for Berlin (10-8).
Mya Nanna (eight rebounds) and Mya Poznanski (five steals) led Conemaugh Township with 12 points each. Chloe Shaulis added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jenna Brenneman snared seven rebounds.
Conemaugh Valley 53, Meyersdale 50: In Meyersdale, Taylor Price led the Blue Jays with 14 points and four 3-pointers, while Anna Gunby collected 12 points and 16 rebounds in a road victory over the Red Raiders.
Emma Grecek totaled 13 points and seven steals for Conemaugh Valley (3-10).
Zoe Hetz led Meyersdale (2-7) with 17 points. Lauren Kretchman added 11 points.
Richland 56, Somerset 41: In Somerset, Jordyn Kinsey totaled 28 points and 10 rebounds for another double-double in the Rams’ victory over the Golden Eagles.
Bella Burke totaled 13 points and 13 assists for Richland (5-6).
Paige Housley led Somerset (0-7) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Shaelyn Walker finished with 12 points, while Shawna Walker snared seven rebounds.
High School Boys
Portage 65, Windber 61: In Portage, Kaden Claar totaled 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in the Mustangs’ victory over the Ramblers.
Mason Kargo finished with 12 points, five assists and five rebounds for Portage (14-1). Preston Rainey added 12 points.
Blake Klosky (19 points), Keith Charney (16) and Caden Dusack (11) all finished in double figures for Windber (8-4). Aiden Gray added nine points.
Bedford 70, Bishop Carroll Catholic 47: In Ebensburg, Steven Ressler scored 25 points as the visiting Bisons improved to 11-0 with a win over the Huskies.
Mercury Swaim and Ethan Weber each scored 11 points for Bedford.
Evan Amigh led Bishop Carroll Catholic with nine points, including three 3-pointers.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 58, Cambria Heights 40: In Patton, Patrick Haigh scored 22 points and Cameron Khoza had 14 points as the visiting Marauders beat the Highlanders.
Preston Lamb led Cambria Heights with nine points, and Nathan McCombie netted eight points.
Conemaugh Township 69, Blacklick Valley 43: In Davidsville, Tyler Poznanski scored 21 points, Jackson Byer had 18 points and Tanner Shirley tallied 12 as the host Indians beat the Vikings.
Kolten Szymusiak led Blacklick Valley with 16 points.
Conemaugh Township (8-2) surged to a 20-8 first-quarter lead and the Indians held the Vikings (3-11) to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters.
Greater Johnstown 78, Westmont Hilltop 58: Joziah Wyatt-Taylor scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Trojans beat the host Hilltoppers.
Isaiah Matula had 19 points, and Drezre Toney added 10 points.
Omar Harris had nine points and seven assists for 9-1 Greater Johnstown, which has won nine straight.
Tyler Mosorjak had a team-high 25 points for Westmont Hilltop, including three 3-pointers. Tanner Civis scored 13 points for 9-7 Westmont Hilltop.
Berlin Brothersvalley 95, Shanksville-Stonycreek 43: In Berlin, Pace Prosser (16 points and four 3-pointers), Will Spochart (14) and Abe Countryman (11) all scored in double figures to lift the Mountaineers past the Vikings.
Ryan Blubaugh, Tuck Hillegass and Tyler Miller totaled nine points each for Berlin (18-1), which buried 16 3-pointers as a team.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek (3-10) with a game-high 22 points.
Richland 58, Somerset 44: Trent Rozich scored 19 points, and Charlie Levander had 12 points as the Rams beat the visiting Golden Eagles.
Aiden VanLenten led Somerset with 15 points. Will Reeping had 11 points.
Turkeyfoot Valley 71, Salisbury-Elk Lick 41: In Salisbury, Blake Nicholson (30 points) and Will Toye (27) combined for 57 points as the Rams defeated the Elks.
Kameron Kemp netted 12 points for Turkeyfoot Valley (6-7).
Daulton Sellers topped Salisbury-Elk Lick (0-10) with 24 points.
United 68, Purchase Line 32: In Commodore, Johnny Muchesko (15 points), Ben Tomb (13) and Austin Kovalcik (12) all finished in double figures as the 15-2 Lions topped the Red Dragons.
Mello Sanchez led Purchase Line with 15 points.
Ligonier Valley 75, East Allegheny 58: Matthew Marinchak scored 36 points as the Rams beat the Wildcats.
Marinchak netted 14 field goals. Isaac Neidbalson had 16 points and Jaicob Hollick scored 10 for the Rams.
Mikey Smith had 18 points, Nico Pugliano had 17 and Amaryeh Lucky had 12 for East Allegheny.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Greater Johnstown 8, Conemaugh Valley 2: At 1st Summit Arena, Jacob Moore tallied a hat trick, while Zach Slis provided three points to lead the Trojans to their first victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Slis netted a goal and assisted on two others for Greater Johns-
town (1-9), which led 6-1 after the second period. Nicholas Brown, Evan Gardenhour, Alex Moore and Kolton Pollino all compiled one goal and one assist.
Rafe Grove amassed two helpers, and Branden Wincer finished with an assist. Brock Mroczka made 29 saves in net.
Ashton Laughard and Keaton Troxell each scored a goal for Conemaugh Valley (0-9). Austin Gentile, Evan Johnson and Cameron Lauer all ended up with an assist. Brody Ryan stopped 32 shots.
