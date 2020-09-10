There’s no truth to the rumor that Brian Basile rolled into his new job as Somerset’s head football coach in an old police car with Sam Zambanini riding shotgun.
And the veteran coaches might not be “on a mission from God,” but they certainly are enjoying “putting the band back together” for an unexpected stop on their respective coaching journeys.
“They call us Jake and Elwood, from ‘The Blues Brothers,’ ” Basile said, referring to the 1980 comedy classic starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. We keep getting it back together again.”
Basile and Zambanini served together on Jerry Davitch’s staff at Greater Johnstown in the 1980s before going their separate ways. The reunited for two separate stints at Conemaugh Township, where Zambanini was the head coach and Basile served as an assistant, although Basile left for six years to coach at the collegiate level.
Basile also has coached professional indoor football, where he once tapped Zambanini for an impromptu performance as his offensive coordinator. When Basile’s offensive coordinator couldn’t make it to a Johnstown Riverhawks’ game in Richmond, Virginia, he reached out to Zambanini on short notice.
“He was on vacation in Maryland,” Basile recalled. “I called him and asked him what he was doing. He said ‘I’ll meet you there.’ I coached him up a half-hour before the game, and he ran the offense. He already knew the system.”
Basile and Zambanini have had a little more time to prepare for this reunion, although the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to implement new schemes.
“It’s a year like no other,” Basile said. “Without a true football camp, it’s hard to gauge where you’re at as a team. You just haven’t had the continuity of a football camp, putting two or three practices together in a day. You’re not sure quite where you’re at (but) I think we’re in a good spot.”
The coaching staff assembled by Basile includes Rick Flyte, a veteran who previously has coached at Somerset and alongside Basile. Jeff Urban was on Bob Landis’ Somerset staff and knows the players, while Dan Sivak has Westmoreland County roots but comes to the Golden Eagles by way of Virginia. Levi Cook, who played quarterback for Basile at Bishop McCort Catholic, brings youth.
“It’s a great staff that Brian has put together,” Zambanini said. “I think it’s a great mix.”
It’s also an unlikely one. Basile thought he was done coaching football when he retired earlier this year after five seasons with the Crimson Crushers. He had planned to spend more time with his family but he couldn’t quite step away from football.
“Coaching has been a part of my life – this is my 39th year,” he said. “You do something 39 years, it’s hard to walk away. We’re making it work as a family.”
Zambanini faced a similar situation. He planned to retire after 35 seasons – including 22 as head coach at Conemaugh Township – but agreed to serve as an assistant to his successor, Tony Penna Jr., last year. Then, Basile came calling.
“I thought maybe I was out of it – and was content to be out of it – but he’s a good friend and persuaded me to be back,” Zambanini said.
While he enjoyed his time in Davidsville and expects Penna to do well there, the change has been good for Zambanini.
“I’m rejuvenated,” he said. “I’m having fun at Somerset. We’ve been working with the team for the majority of the summer. From July 1 to now, I’ve seen a change in the culture of the program. A lot of that is the energy that Brian brings to the program. He’s a high-energy guy and a no-nonsense guy. He’s going to treat everybody the same.”
Like Zambanini, Basile has enjoyed the change, although he had plenty of positives to say about his time at Bishop McCort.
“In Somerset, you run it like a business, from the superintendent to the athletic director,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for any more support, and the boosters – we haven’t wanted for anything. They’re right there helping us out. It’s been great.”
