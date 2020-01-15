Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy with snow showers. Morning high of 42F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.