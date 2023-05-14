Baseball and softball championship games will be contested in the Heritage Conference and the WestPAC on Monday.
In the WestPAC, the South Section champion Meyersdale softball team (16-0) seeks its fifth straight title against North winner Conemaugh Valley (15-3) at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College. Meyersdale defeated Conemaugh Valley 8-7 in the 2022 WestPAC championship contest.
North champion North Star (13-4) is riding a six-game winning streak into the baseball title game against South winner Rockwood (9-9) at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College.
East Division champion Cambria Heights (14-5) looks to repeat against West winner West Shamokin (16-3) in the Heritage softball title game at 7 p.m. in Northern Cambria. East champ Northern Cambria (14-3) battles West winner Marion Center (14-3) in the baseball championship game at 7 p.m. at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City.
Meyersdale has been dominant this spring, with a 222-11 run differential and seven shutouts. The Red Raiders, winners of six of the past seven District 5 titles, have allowed a season-high two runs in two separate games.
Izabella Donaldson is a stalwart both at the plate and in the circle.
The junior is batting .562 with a .596 on-base percentage, 1.375 slugging percentage, 27 hits, 26 runs, four doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs. She is 11-0 with a minuscule 0.14 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 51 innings.
Meyersdale has drawn 55 walks and hit 27 home runs compared to 26 strikeouts at the plate. Six starters are hitting .500 or higher. Sophomore Amber Long is batting .609 with 32 runs, 28 hits, seven doubles, four home runs and 20 RBIs. Junior Laurel Daniels is hitting at a .564 clip with 24 runs, 22 knocks, five doubles, four home runs and 20 RBIs. Senior Amelia Kretchman has a .533 average with 24 hits, 22 runs, one double, three home runs and 28 RBIs. Freshman Kendell Donaldson is hitting .529 with 10 stolen bases, 27 runs, three doubles and nine RBIs. As a team, Meyersdale is batting .482 with a .786 slugging percentage.
Daniels is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 27 punchouts in 17 frames.
Meyersdale boasts a 0.66 team ERA with 144 strikeouts in 74 innings, which includes seven earned runs allowed without allowing a triple or home run.
Conemaugh Valley senior Delanie Davison leads the Blue Jays with a .612 average, 30 hits, 28 runs, eight doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 23 RBIs and a 1.244 slugging percentage. The Clarion signee is 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 301/3 innings. Sophomore Katie Ledwich is hitting .545 with 24 knocks, 17 runs, five doubles, five home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.000 slugging percentage. Senior Bella Grecek hits at a .390 clip with 18 runs, 17 RBIs, 16 knocks, four doubles, one triple and three home runs. Freshman Madelynn Beiter is 5-1 with a 1.27 ERA with 63 punchouts in 301/3 frames in the circle. She also is batting .390 with 22 runs, 16 hits, five home runs and 12 RBIs. Senior Julia Hudek has two home runs.
North Star has outscored its opposition by a 136-59 margin. On April 24, North Star defeated Rockwood 12-0 in five innings.
Junior Cayden Turner is batting .545 with 30 hits, 27 runs, three doubles, three triples, four home runs, 18 RBIs and a .927 slugging percentage. Junior Connor Yoder has a .520 average with 26 hits, 16 runs, six doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight stolen bases, 26 RBIs and a .900 slugging percentage. Junior Vance Kimmel has driven in 16 runs.
Junior Glendon Griffith is 5-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 362/3 innings.
Turner has a 2.74 ERA to go with 41 punchouts in 302/3 frames.
Rockwood is outscoring its opponents 114-110. Junior Hunter Whipkey is batting .397 with 23 hits, 14 runs, five doubles, one home run and 14 RBIs. Sophomore Max Trimpey is hitting .365 with 19 knocks, two doubles and 10 RBIs. Freshman Nathan Show has six doubles, one home run and 15 RBIs.
Junior Aaron Show has logged 31 strikeouts over 37 innings for a 3.59 ERA. Senior Luke Beahr has 35 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA in 332/3 frames. Davis Bruening has 41 punchouts in 232/3 innings.
Cambria Heights defeated West Shamokin 9-8 on March 30. Senior Lexi Griak hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Highlanders, who enjoyed a seven-game winning streak earlier this season, have outscored their opponents 161-118 this spring.
Griak leads the Highlanders with a .397 batting average, 23 hits, eight stolen bases, seven doubles, six home runs, 22 runs, 24 RBIs, a .470 on-base percentage and a .827 slugging percentage. Senior Macey Mezzelo is batting .389 with one triple, one home run and 12 RBIs. Senior Martina White has a .383 average with 23 hits, 22 RBIs, 21 runs, three doubles and four home runs.
Senior Rylee Bernecky has a .364 average with 16 hits, four doubles, one triple and 16 RBIs. Senior Ellie Bender has 18 RBIs, eight stolen bases, four doubles and two home runs.
Junior Sidney Nihart is 6-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 592/3 innings.
Senior Karin Adams holds a 6-1 record with 35 punchouts in 50 frames.
West Shamokin enters the matchup on a 14-game winning streak, which includes five shutouts. The Wolves have outscored their opponents 185-56 this season.
Freshman Avery Elkin leads the Wolves with a .455 batting average and eight stolen bases. Senior Maddie McConnell is batting .444 with 24 hits, 24 runs, three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 22 RBIs and a .740 slugging percentage. Junior Lily Jordan is hitting at a .417 clip with five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 25 knocks, 26 RBIs and .783 slugging percentage.
Freshman Aleya Talmadge is batting .414 with 24 hits and 20 RBIs.
Freshman Leah Mondi is 8-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 58 innings. Elkin is 7-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 64 punchouts in 50 frames.
Northern Cambria has outscored its opponents by a 172-58 margin. The Colts started 9-0, which included a 5-4 victory over Marion Center on March 30. Northern Cambria has 71 stolen bases as a team, led by 14 each by Brad Valeria (26 runs) and Josh Yachtis. Senior Evan Wiewiora, a St. Vincent recruit, is batting .528 with 28 hits, 20 RBIs, eight doubles, one triple and a .716 slugging percentage. Wiewiora has struck out 52 batters in 362/3 innings to go with a 1.34 ERA.
Senior Owen Bougher and sophomore Caleb Dolney have 21 and 20 RBIs, respectively.
Marion Center is on an eight-game winning streak. The Stingers are outscoring their opposition by a 142-63 margin.
Senior Braden Reichenbach is batting .455 with 15 hits and eight RBIs. Senior Dakota Bracken is 5-1 with a 0.88 ERA and 44 punchouts in 32 frames.
