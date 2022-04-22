Baseball
High School
United 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Indiana, senior left-handed pitcher Ben Tomb struck out 12 batters in a perfect game as the Lions blanked the Highlanders at S&T Bank Field.
Tomb retired all 21 batters he faced and finished with 85 pitches, 64 for strikes.
United’s Caden McCully went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bradley Felix and Jon Henry each drove in a run. Isaac Worthington stole two bases.
Cambria Heights’ Adam Ford struck out seven batters over 52/3 innings.
Forest Hills 12, Westmont Hilltop 0 (5): Rangers hurler Colton Cornell struck out 10 and walked just one batter while holding the host Hilltoppers hitless in a five-inning victory.
Cornell faced one batter over the minimum, walking only Ian Amaranto. Devin Kreger scored twice, hit a home run and drove in four runs while Brody Roberts, Kirk Bearjar and Dayton Maul each had two hits and chased in two runs.
Colby Rearick, along with Roberts and Bearjar, also scored two runs.
Conemaugh Township 10, Ferndale 0 (6): In Davidsville, Josh Honkus went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Indians past the Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Township’s Owen Tomb added two hits and two RBIs. Brady Kist (six strikeouts in four shutout innings on the mound) and Tanner Shirley each scored twice, and Jackson Byer doubled.
Three Ferndale players chipped in one hit apiece.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 6, Penn Cambria 3: In Altoona, the Marauders’ Trent Querry had four hits and two RBIs while Nick Negola rapped out two knocks in a win over the Panthers.
Bishop Guilfoyle capitalized on four Penn Cambria errors, tallying three unearned runs, while overcoming four errors of their own.
Brandon Yeoman had a run batted in for Penn Cambria, which saw four players each pick up a hit.
Meyersdale 16, Shade 1 (3): In Meyersdale, Matt Boyce (three RBIs) and Ryan Sechler each went 3-for-3 to lead the Red Raiders over the Panthers.
Boyce, Brady Fritz and Bradin Schrock (two RBIs and two runs scored) all doubled. Dayton Collins and Collin Krause all provided two hits.
David Leipchack produced Shade’s lone hit and RBI.
Central 10, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Martinsburg, Paxton Kling tripled twice and scored two runs, while Jeff Hoenstine drove in three runs to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the Lions.
Central’s Griffin Snowberger went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Parker Gregg added two knocks, and Jonah Snowberger doubled and plated two runs.
Tyler Helsel and Jacob Detwiler combined to strike out 12 batters over seven innings.
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong scored and stole three bases. Nate Whysong produced the lone RBI.
Northern Cambria 17, River Valley 2 (4): In Blairsville, Evan Wiewiora went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, three runs scored and five RBIs, while Ethan Krawcion finished 4-for-4 to lead the Colts over the Panthers.
Northern Cambria’s Isak Kudlawiec added two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Owen Bougher and Brad Valeria each drove in two runs. Josh Miller struck out six batters over four frames.
River Valley’s Cole Stuchal drove in two runs.
College
California (Pa.) 1-9, Pitt-Johnstown 0-4: Dylan Broderick and Colin Pasone each collected three hits, but the Vulcans took a pair of PSAC West games from the Mountain Cats on Friday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Vulcans used an eighth-inning unearned run to take the opener 1-0, before completing the sweep with a 9-4 victory in the second game.
In the opener, Pitt-Johns- town’s Rodney Shultz and California’s Jacob McCaskey locked up in a pitchers’ duel until the Vulcans scratched out an unearned run in the top of the eighth. Patrick Brogan doubled off of Pitt-Johnstown reliever Grayson hall and scored the game’s lone run on a two-out Mountain Cat throwing error.
Broderick doubled with two outs in the Mountain Cats half of the eighth, but McCaskey was able to get the final out to close out the complete-game victory. McCaskey tossed eight scoreless innings, struck out nine and walked two to improve to 5-0.
Broderick went 2-for-4 with a double, while Lennox Pugh had two this, including a double, for Pitt-Johnstown (15-21-1, 3-15 PSAC West).
Shultz pitched the first seven innings and held California scoreless on five hits, while fanning four and walking three.
In the second game, RBI singles from Santino Marra and Brogan in the top of the first gave California an early advantage. The Vulcans added two more runs in the second.
An RBI single to center from Pasone and Justin Turcovski’s two-run double highlighted a four-run Mountain Cat second inning that tied it.
Jayden Taitano’s leadoff homer in the top of the third gave the lead back to the Vulcans, and McCaskey added a two-run triple to the gap in right-center field in the fourth.
The Vulcans (24-13, 9-9) scored two more unearned runs in the top of the seventh.
Pasone went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Justin Turcovski drove in a pair with a double to lead Pitt-Johnstown.
Softball
High School
Windber 3, Meyersdale 1: In Windber, Isabella Byer had a hit and drove in a run, and Gina Gaye struck out eight batters as the host Ramblers handed the Red Raiders their first loss.
Windber used a three-run bottom of the fifth to erase a 1-0 deficit.
Zoe Hetz and Jessica Daughton each had two hits and a double for Meyersdale. Isabella Donaldson struck out 10 batters.
Portage 6, Penn Cambria 5: In Cresson, Sydney Castel went 3-for-4 with a double, while Maryn Swank fanned 14 batters in a complete-game victory as the Mustangs topped the Panthers.
Portage’s Paige Phillips added two hits and two runs scored.
Penn Cambria’s Lily Sheehan went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Sophia Rabatin homered and plated two runs, and Joanna Hoover doubled and drove in a run.
Northern Cambria 4, River Valley 3: In Blairsville, Lacie Lanzendorfer’s sacrifice fly scored Jessica Krug for the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh as the Colts edged the Panthers.
Krug went the distance in the circle, striking out three batters. She also went 2-for-3 with a double. Lanzendorfer drove in two runs.
River Valley’s Tori Foust went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bailey Dunlap added two hits, including a double. Brooklynn Furman blasted a solo home run.
Conemaugh Township 17, Ferndale 3 (5): In Davidsville, Regan Mash went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, while Natalie Kimmel finished 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs to propel the Indians over the Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Township’s Sierra LaPorta struck out eight batters in five innings. LaPorta (triple), Callie Parker and Olivia Weyandt (two doubles) chipped in two hits apiece.
Ferndale’s Hailey Berg, Deashia Chatman (double) and Aubrey Leverknight all produced two hits. Sam Himes doubled.
Forest Hills 10, Chestnut Ridge 3: In Sidman, Katie Beyer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Ana Spangler provided two hits and three RBIs to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Forest Hills’ Mackenzie Hoover added two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Mylee Gdula added two hits, and Josie Makin plated two runs.
Chestnut Ridge’s Rylee Ansell and Lexyn Corle (double) each provided two hits and an RBI. Alyssa Henderson doubled and drove in a run.
College
California (Pa.) 5-2, Pitt-Johnstown 3-1: In California, Maddie Flowers banged out four hits, and Olivia Porter added three hits, but the PSAC West-leading Vulcans held off the Mountain Cats in a Friday afternoon sweep.
In the first game, Caleigh Lister led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer to give California an early lead, but Pitt-Johnstown answered to take the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Porter led off with a single and scored on Carly Santillo’s base hit through the left side, before Tori Radvan chased home Santillo with an RBI single up the middle.
The Vulcans knotted it with a run in their half of the third, Flower’s leadoff home run to left field quickly gave the lead back to the Mountain Cats, 3-2.
Rister’s second solo homer of the day highlighted a two-run Vulcans’ fifth innings that put the hosts back on top, and Izzy Farmer’s pinch-hit homer in the sixth made it 5-3.
Flowers went 2-for-2 with a homer, and Porter added two hits, including a double for the Mountain Cats. Santillo and Radvan also had hits and drove in one each.
Alyssa Hileman slipped to 9-7 after allowing five runs on 10 hits in six innings. Hileman struck out one and walked one.
Rister was 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and pitched a complete game for California.
In the second game, Lauren Gohacki’s fielder’s choice scored Julia Mooney to give Pitt-Johnstown an unearned run and a 1-0 second inning lead.
It stayed that way until the Vulcans tied it in the fifth on Alexa Pastor’s RBI single to left field.
California (17-8, 7-1) then scored the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the sixth of off Pitt-Johnstown starter Julia Shinavski. Brooke Wilson led off with a base hit, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, and scored to make it 2-1 on Charity Henderson’s single to center.
Shinavski, 3-2, suffered the tough loss after giving up two runs on six hits in six innings. She struck out three and walked one.
Flowers added two more hits for the Mountain Cats (15-16, 3-5).
Kelsey Barron picked up the win and improved to 6-5 after allowing one unearned run on six hits in the complete game.
