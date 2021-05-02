Baseball
Saturday
High School
United 24, Northern Cambria 10 (6): In Northern Cambria, Hunter Cameron and Ben Tomb each drove home four runs as the Lions defeated the Colts.
Northern Cambria pulled within 10-9 after the fourth inning, but the Lions (11-4) scored 14 runs over the next two innings to prevail.
Cameron scored twice, homered and was the winning pitcher. Tomb produced two hits. Jon Henry finished with three hits, including a double and triple, three runs and three RBIs. Wade Plowman doubled and finished with two hits, three runs and three RBIs.
Brad Felix ended up with two hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Joe Marino plated two runs and scored twice. Caden McCully scored four runs. Aidan Strong and Isaac Worthington all scored three runs.
Matt Sedlock (two runs and a double), Zack Taylor (two RBIs) and Evan Wiewiora (two stolen bases, two runs, two RBIs and a double) each went 3-for-4 to lead Northern Cambria.
College
Gannon 8-7, Pitt-Johns- town 4-3: In Erie, the Golden Knights swept both ends of a doubleheader to take three of four games from the Mountain Cats (16-16, 12-12 PSAC West).
In the first game, Gannon scored four first-inning runs off of Pitt-Johnstown starter Wil Fetrow and never trailed in the victory.
Asher Corl went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Pitt-Johnstown. Dylan Broderick hit a two-run homer to pace the Mountain Cats. Jake Ansell singled and doubled, and Colin Pasone added two hits.
Tre Thomas tossed a complete game for Gannon (17-13, 15-9) to improve to 4-2. Thomas gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits, while striking out seven and walking one. Ian Hess and Trey Zeroski each drove in two runs, while Alex Baldi and Brandon Weatherholt had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Golden Knights.
In the second game, Gannon broke a 3-all tie with two runs in the third and fourth innings on its way to the 7-3 win.
Lennox Pugh doubled and drove in a run for the Mountain Cats, while Tyler Smith and Corl each had a hit and an RBI. North Star graduate Brady Walker took the loss and dropped to 2-2. Walker surrendered five runs (four earned) on six hits in three innings. He struck out six.
Hess finished 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double. Adam Malecki drove home two runs.Softball
High School
Penn Cambria 16, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): In Cresson, Madison Cavalet, Ashley Galovich and Jerzy Vinglish all produced two hits, two runs and three RBIs as the Panthers sprinted past the Huskies.
Galovich doubled, and Cavalet tripled. Kyra Vinglish (two RBIs) also tripled. Izzy Andersen and Emily Hite each provided two runs and two hits. Taylor Rabatin and Lily Sheehan both scored twice. Patty Wagner struck out five batters in two innings.
Ali Heinrich and Jaden Strittmatter produced hits for Bishop Carroll.
