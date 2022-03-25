Baseball
College
Seton Hill 6-9, Pitt-Johnstown 3-0: In Greensburg, the No. 17 Griffins completed a PSAC West weekend sweep over the Mountain Cats by pounding out 23 hits and only allowing three runs over 14 frames on Friday.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Garrett Prosper and Asher Corl each hit home runs in the first game. Corl’s two-run blast to center field tied the game at 3-all in the sixth inning. The Mountain Cats fell to 10-10-1 and 0-4 in the PSAC West.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and Seton Hill right-hander Aidan Layton struck out three batters and allowed one earned run over 42/3 innings.
Seton Hill went ahead with two unearned runs in the fifth inning. Jack Oberdorf went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Isaiah DiAndreth, Drew Garth and Vincenzo Rauso each contributed two hits.
Seton Hill retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on DiAndreth’s RBI single.
Oberdorf provided a sacrifice fly and Neal McDermott singled home a runner.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Ben Briggs suffered the loss and is now 1-1.
Briggs tossed the first five-plus innings and surrendered four runs (two earned) on nine hits.
In the second game, Seton Hill left-hander Andino Vecchiolla struck out 11 batters over seven shutout innings. The southpaw scattered three singles.
Oderdorf’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth increased the lead to 8-0. Oderdorf went 3-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs.
Mountain Cats starter Wil Fetrow allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits first four innings.
High School
Greensburg Salem 13, Ligonier Valley 2 (6): In Greensburg, Ethan Heese went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Golden Lions over the Rams.
Greensburg Salem’s Hayden Teska contributed two hits, including a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Jacob Smith provided two hits and three runs scored. Caden Cioffi drove in two.
Nick Beitel and Ryan Harbert each drove in a run for Ligonier Valley (0-1).
Softball
College
Mount Aloysius 8-1, Franciscan 4-2: In Cresson, Ella Pearson went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a double, stolen base and RBI to lead the Mounties to victory in the first game, but the Barons rebounded to take the second contest.
Chestnut Ridge graduate Makayla Weyant went 2-for-3 for Mount Aloysius (7-5). Tawnya Holben drove in two runs, and Alaney Vereshack scored twice.
Franciscan’s Jenny Massey (two RBIs) and Kimberly McDaniels provided two hits apiece.
In the second game, Franciscan scored two runs in the top of the first inning.
Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate and Mount Aloysius hurler Lexi Wilt allowed two runs over four innings. Chestnut Ridge graduate Kayla Diehl provided one of the team’s three hits.
Whitney Cole tripled in a run.
McDaniels scattered three hits and allowed one run over seven innings for Franciscan (2-8).
High School
Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1: In Alverton, the Scotties scored a run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Rams in the season opener for both teams.
Southmoreland’s Maddie Brown pitched seven innings, struck out five batters and allowed one earned run.
Youngstown State signee and Ligonier Valley senior Maddie Griffin struck out 14 batters over 61/3 innings, permitting just one earned run and one hit.
Cheyenne Piper doubled and plated a run.
