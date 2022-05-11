Baseball
Richland 2, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Mark Wechtenhiser stroked a two-run triple to center field with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Rams over the Crimson Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Wednesday.
Richland’s Luke Raho went 2-for-3 with a run scored and earned the victory on the mound. Jaxon Mikesic also scored, and Ethan Janidlo fanned seven batters over five shutout frames.
Bishop McCort was limited to three singles. Nate Conrad fired five shutout frames, and Mason Pfeil scored his team’s lone run.
Westmont Hilltop 13-4, Chestnut Ridge 12-9: Aiden Rice’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning of the first game completed a comeback for the host Hilltoppers, but the Lions prevailed in the second contest for a split.
In the first game, Westmont Hilltop’s Barrett Gyure went 3-for-5. Glenn Stutzman drove in three runs, and David Ray and Rice each plated a pair of runs. Westmont trailed 12-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Chestnut Ridge’s Gage Dunlap (three RBIs), Christian Hinson (double, two runs and two RBIs), Trevor Weyant (two runs) and Nate Whysong (triple, three runs and two RBIs) each provided two knocks. Jovanni Hillegass doubled.
In the second contest, Weyant amassed two hits, including a double, and two runs.
Burnheimer added two hits and three RBIs. Eli Thomas chipped in two hits.
Penn Cambria 9-8, Bishop Carroll Catholic 6-6: In Revloc, Vinny Chirdon finished with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs and Garrett Harrold collected three hits, one double and two RBIs in the first game as the Panthers swept a twin bill.
Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove (two runs) Nathan Little (double) both added two hits in the first game. Cody Falger fanned eight batters over five frames.
Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko doubled and drove in three runs.
In the second contest, Chirdon added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Harrold provided two knocks, and Haden Buck chipped in three hits. Little drove in two runs, and Grove scored three runs.
Bishop Carroll’s Max Oravec (two RBIs) and Repko (two doubles) both finished with two hits.
Somerset 15, Bedford 5: In Bedford, Spencer Marteeny struck out 10 batters over six innings and finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Golden Eagles soared over the Bisons.
Somerset’s Bryce Mulhollen went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs. Brad Bruner added two stolen bases, three runs and two hits (double). Owen Miller drove in two runs, and Zane Hagans added two hits (double), two runs and three RBIs. Ethan Hemminger stole three bases and scored three runs.
Bedford’s Owen Tedrow provided two hits, including a double. Joey Huxta and Mercury Swaim both doubled.
Conemaugh Township 28, Ferndale 1 (3): Jackson Byer and Brady Kist each homered twice as the Indians left the yard six total times in a lopsided victory over the host Yellow Jackets.
Kist (three runs, two hits and five RBIs) and Larry Weaver (three runs, two hits, five RBIs) each clubbed a grand slam. Byer went 3-for-4 with five runs and six RBIs. Tanner Shirley finished 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs and four RBIs. Josh Honkus contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Aiden Prior added two hits, including a double.
Noah Hendershot and Aedan Hrivnak both contributed two hits for Ferndale.
Josh Mitchell stole a base and drove in a run.
North Star 13, Conemaugh Township 6: In Davidsville, Connor Yoder struck out seven batters over five innings to earn the victory and added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Cougars topped the Indians.
North Star’s Cayden Turner doubled and drove in four runs. Vance Kimmel, Braden Livingston and Tim Tretter (two runs) each added two hits. Glendon Griffith drove in two runs.
Shirley went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kist added two hits (double). Byer homered, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Tyler Weber doubled and plated two runs.
United 17, Blacklick Valley 2 (4): In Armagh, Joe Marino tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs, while Bradley Felix, Evan Thomas, Ben Tomb and Isaac Worthington all plated two runs as the Lions sprinted past the Vikings.
United’s Felix, Caden McCully (triple), Wade Plowman (double), Thomas (double) and Worthington (two runs and two stolen bases) each contributed two knocks.
Jon Henry and James Kordish each scored twice.
Blacklick Valley’s Josh Hessler went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 6: Aiden Rice drove in Glenn Stutzman with a walk-off RBI double to lead the host Hilltoppers over the Crimson Crushers.
Bishop McCort scored four runs in the top of the seventh to force a 6-all tie.
Westmont Hilltop’s Landrey Burnheimer went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Gavin Hockenberry and Stutzman scored twice. Eli Thomas doubled.
Bishop McCort’s Roman Fetzko drove in two runs.
Softball
Windber 3, Shade 1: In Windber, Gina Gaye struck out four batters and limited the Panthers to three hits as the Ramblers prevailed.
Shade’s Reese Koback doubled, and Tara Corradini struck out five hitters.
Ferndale 11, Conemaugh Township 0 (5): Angelina Wagner struck out seven batters in a two-hit shutout and went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs and three RBIs to lead the host Yellow Jackets over the Indians.
Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman (double), Samantha Himes (double, two runs and two RBIs), Jorja Stancombe (three RBIs) and Sahmara Tillman (two runs) each provided two hits.
Conemaugh Township’s Sierra LaPorta and Regan Mash both singled.
Richland 11-16, Bishop McCort Catholic 1-0: Celeste Mizla tossed a three-inning no-hitter in the second game and Kendal Wadsworth allowed just one run over six frames in the first game as the host Rams swept the Crimson Crushers.
In the first game, Richland’s Sophia Burke went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Anna Burke finished 3-for-3 with three runs. Wadsworth doubled and added two hits, and Laikyn Roman plated two runs. Ava Wenderoth doubled and scored twice.
Bishop McCort’s Alayna Marion singled and scored on Bria Bair’s RBI.
In the second contest, Anna Burke (double, three runs and three RBIs) and Isabella Burke (two doubles, three runs and two RBIs) each provided three hits. Sophia Burke finished with two hits, including a home run, three runs and three RBIs, and Roman drove in two runs. Meadow Connor chipped in two hits (one triple), two runs and two RBIs.
Penn Cambria 12-19, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3-4: In Cresson, Sophia Rabatin went 3-for-5 with a triple, home run, two runs and six RBIs in the first game as the Panthers swept the Huskies in a twin bill.
In the first game, Penn Cambria’s Lily Sheehan (triple), Jerzy Vinglish (two stolen bases), Patty Wagner and Alyssa Zupon (two runs) added two hits apiece. Avery Cavalet (two runs), Grace Sheehan and Kyra Vinglish each doubled.
Emma Becquet went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Katie Leahey and Ema Sheesley each provided two hits. Ali Heinrich tripled.
In the second game, Wagner went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs and five RBIs.
Madison Cavalet finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs. Rabatin (double and two runs), Grace Sheehan (two RBIs) and Kyra Vinglish (triple, two runs and three RBIs) added two hits each.
Leahey finished with two hits (one triple) and two RBIs. Emma Becquet scored twice.
Conemaugh Township 15, North Star 0 (3): In Davidsville, Olivia Weyandt struck out two batters in an abbreviated no-hitter and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a three-run home run to lead the Indians over the Cougars.
Cambria Heights 7, Hollidaysburg 3: In Hollidaysburg, Karli Storm went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and two RBIs as the Highlanders topped the Golden Tigers.
Cambria Heights’ Martina White finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Madison Bender drove in two runs. Jenna Serafin struck out six batters over seven innings.
Hollidaysburg’s Madison Alexy went 3-for-3, and Sydney Shay doubled and drove home two runs. Abigail Steiner doubled.
Central Cambria 13, Greater Johnstown 3 (6): The Red Devils’ Olivia Janosik belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to bring an early end to their battle with the Trojans, who hosted but were visitors on the scoreboard.
Central Cambria’s Keira Link was 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs while teammate Alyssa Link provided two hits.
Kami Kamzik was 3-for-4 and a home run short of the cycle in the win.
Greater Johnstown’s Taylor Ahlborg, Kara Szczur and Jayda Rozier each had a hit and a run batted in.
Commented
