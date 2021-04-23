Baseball
High School
Homer-Center Tournament
Richland 3, Derry 2: In Homer City, Corbin Kalp and Josh Stem provided back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Rams past the Trojans to advance to Saturday’s championship game against either Claysburg-Kimmel or Homer-Center.
Luke Raho walked to begin the bottom of the seventh inning for Richland (6-2). Seth Coleman moved Raho to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Kalp singled to right field to score Raho, before to second base on the throw home.
Stem followed with a walk-off RBI single to left field to plate Kalp.
Bode Wise provided Richland with two hits. Stem drove home two runs, and Raho scored twice.
Coleman struck out six batters over five innings. Ethan Janidlo earned the victory, blanking Derry over the final two frames and striking out two.
Ryan Hood and Brayden Mickinac contributed RBIs in the top of the first inning to give Derry (4-3) a 2-0 lead.
High School
Central Cambria 18, Penn Cambria 7 (6): In Lilly, the Red Devils scored 13 unanswered runs, including seven in the fifth inning, to defeat the rival Panthers.
Five Central Cambria (5-3) players finished with multi-RBI games, which included three each from Gavin Knopp (double and two runs) and Dewayne Mosley (double and two runs). The Red Devils banged out eight extra-base hits.
Nate Wyrwas doubled twice, collected three hits, drove home two runs and scored four times. Zach Taylor (triple, two runs and two RBIs) and Reece Werner (double and two runs) both provided two hits. Ethan Frank doubled and plated a pair of runs.
Will Westrick doubled and scored twice. Brady Sheehan came across to score twice.
Vinny Chirdon provided two hits, including a double, and drove home two runs for Penn Cambria (3-4). Nathan Little collected two hits and two RBIs. Easton Semelsberger scored twice and drove home a run.
United 16, Ferndale 11: The Lions tallied 13 runs over their final two at-bats to erase a 10-3 deficit and defeat the host Yellow Jackets.
Three-hit games from Hunter Cameron, Brad Felix and Joe Marino led United (7-2) to victory. Cameron scored twice while Marino provided four stolen bases, four RBIs and two runs.
Felix doubled, homered, stole two bases and plated four runs.
Jon Henry finished with two hits, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI. Wade Plowman contributed two hits, including a double, two runs and three RBIs. Caden McCully scored twice.
Ian Conway (two RBIs), Noah Hendershot (double, three runs and three RBIs), Justin Mitchell (two runs), Jordan Morack (two RBIs) and Nick Reynolds (double and two runs) all amassed two hits for Ferndale (1-6). Hunter Hanson doubled.
Bedford 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Altoona, Seton Hill recruit Jared Dowey struck out nine batters over 61/3 innings, while Ashden Koontz and Mercury Swaim both contributed two hits and two runs to lead the Bisons past the Marauders.
Bedford (7-3) went ahead 5-0 after the second inning. Swaim tripled and plated a run. Jesse Chamberlain and David Gresh also drove home one run each.
Austin Lewis drove home Bishop Guilfoyle’s lone run and struck out 10 batters on the mound. Austin Beauchamp doubled for the Marauders (7-3).
Blacklick Valley 16, Shade 4 (6): In Cairnbrook, the Vikings scored six runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a road victory over the Panthers.
Jake Napolitano earned the victory for Blacklick Valley. No further details were reported.
Chestnut Ridge 12, Somerset 0 (5): In Somerset, Trevor Weyant homered and drove home three runs and Garrett Emerick only allowed two hits over five shutout frames to lead the Lions past the Golden Eagles.
Weyant finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Emerick also drove home two runs. Matt Whysong collected three runs, two hits, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Luke Mickle contributed two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Christian Hinson doubled and finished with two hits and an RBI. Caden Milliron scored twice.
Spencer Marteeny (double) and Gentry Reese provided Somerset’s lone hits.
Steel Valley 18, Ligonier Valley 11: In Ligonier, a seven-run third inning helped the Ironmen create distance and pull away from the Rams.
Joey McMahon went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Steel Valley (1-9). Noah Donis provided two hits, three runs and three RBIs. Michael Twigg scored three runs.
Aidan Good drove home three runs, and Tony Salopek collected two RBIs.
Grant Dowden (triple) and George Golden each plated three runs for Ligonier Valley (5-5). Lucas Mills and Connor Tunstall provided two hits each, including a double. Nick Beitel stole three bases and scored three times. Haden Sierocky drove home two runs and doubled.
College
Pitt-Johnstown 4-5, Slippery Rock 0-2: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, senior Dylan Heid struck out a career-high 15 batters in the first game as the Mountain Cats completed a home sweep in the second game on Friday.
Pitt-Johnstown improved to 15-11 overall and 11-7 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Heid scattered six hits and did not walk a batter in his third shutout of the season. Heid is 6-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 461/3 innings.
Pitt-Johnstown opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the third. Owen McKeever (2-for-3) led off with a single and scored on Jake Ansell’s single to center.
The Mountain Cats added three more in the fourth. Asher Corl (two hits) followed Windber graduate Chase Vargo’s triple with an RBI single to center, and McKeever’s two-run inside-the-park homer to the gap in left-center made it 4-0.
In the second game, Pitt-Johns- town erased an early one-run deficit with five unanswered runs to complete the sweep. Abraham Mow’s leadoff homer to right-center in the top of the first off of Joel Colledge gave Slippery Rock (14-7, 5-5) a 1-0 lead.
The Mountain Cats answered with two runs in their half of the third. Tyler Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Ansell to tie it, and Lennox Pugh’s single through the left side chased home Dylan Broderick to make it 2-1.
The Mountain Cats got another run in the bottom of the fourth on Alex Glumac’s sacrifice fly that plated Vargo. Two more runs in the fifth made it 5-1.
Mow added another solo homer in the seventh off of Austin Hammerle to cut it to 5-2, but that was as close as Slippery Rock would get.
Colledge got the win to even his record at 3-3 after holding The Rock to one run on six hits over the first 42/3 innings. Colledge struck out five and walked one.
Hammerle allowed one run on three hits over the final 21/3 innings to earn his third save of the season.
Broderick doubled and scored a pair of runs.
Softball
High School
Central Cambria 4, Penn Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Chloe Croft and Karlie Heeney both homered and Kami Kamzik struck out 14 batters and did not allow an earned run as the Red Devils defeated the Panthers.
Croft finished with two hits for Central Cambria (7-1). Kamzik doubled. Mia Ruddek drove home a run.
Kyra Vinglish provided two hits and an RBI for Penn Cambria (1-5), which tallied its two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Madison Cavalet fanned 10 batters in the circle and drove home a run.
Ferndale 6, United 5: Angelina Wagner struck out 15 batters and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored as the host Yellow Jackets defeated the Lions.
Mikayla Craig and Memoree McGough both drove home a run for Ferndale (2-3), which scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 6-4. United tallied a run in the top of the seventh.
Mackenzie Regan provided two hits, including a two-run home run, for United. Mick Lovena added two hits.
Richland 7, Forest Hills 6: Noelle Wechtenhiser provided a two-out, walk-off RBI single to right field on a 2-2 count to score Haley Dunlap from second base as the host Rams edged the Rangers.
Wechtenhiser struck out 10 batters and earned the victory for Richland (5-2). Emily Peters went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Aubrianna Henry went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Dunlap (two runs) and Laikyn Roman (double) collected two hits each.
Both teams scored three runs in the sixth inning.
Mackenzie Hoover doubled, homered and drove home two runs for Forest Hills (4-3). Grace Beyer finished with two hits and an RBI. Paige Debias scored twice.
Chestnut Ridge 12, Somerset 3: In New Paris, Lexyn Corle and Isabella Wingard each produced three hits to lead the Lions by the Golden Eagles.
Corle tripled and drove home two runs for Chestnut Ridge (7-2). Wingard doubled twice, scored two runs and plated three runs.
Zoie Dunlap allowed one earned run over seven innings.
Alyssa Henderson chipped in two doubles and two RBIs. Lauryn Calhoun stole two bases and scored twice. Dunlap, Isabella Giovanelli and Ava Snider also doubled as Chestnut Ridge piled up eight extra-base hits. Rylee Ansell scored twice.
Gracie Bowers went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Somerset (4-3). McKenna Sheeler doubled and plated a run.
Mount Pleasant 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, Mary Smithnosky struck out eight batters and provided two hits and two RBIs at the plate to lead the Vikings past the Rams.
Mount Pleasant (9-2) scored two runs in the fifth and added one in the sixth. Smithnosky doubled, and Kattee Hutter doubled and scored two runs. Lexis Shawley drove home a run.
Maddie Griffin struck out 18 batters in a complete game for Ligonier Valley (9-1). Griffin walked five and hit six batters. She led the offense with two hits. Bella Vargulish plated a run. Kailey Johnston doubled.
College
Slippery Rock 5-1, Pitt-Johnstown 4-0: In Slippery Rock, The Rock pulled out a pair of one-run victories over the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown dropped to 6-22 overall and 5-17 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Maggie Moore’s two-run double and a Pitt-Johnstown throwing error two hitters later gave Slippery Rock a 3-0 lead after two innings.
The Rock made it 4-0 on Alexa Guglielmino’s RBI single that scored Anna Villies in the third.
Pitt-Johnstown got a run back in the top of the fourth.
Olivia Porter tripled to left-center to start the fifth inning and scored on Taylor Mendicino’s ground out to cut it to 4-2. Porter’s base hit in the sixth scored Laura Fox and Bree Ginther.
However, Slippery Rock scratched out the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh. Leah Vith reached on a Pitt-Johnstown error to start the inning, worked her way to third and scored on Kaitlin Bowman’s two-out infield single to give The Rock the 5-4 win.
Porter went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Ginther and Jade Stubblefield collected a pair of hits for Pitt-Johnstown.
Kelsi Anderson struck out nine batters in a complete game for Slippery Rock (10-22, 8-18).
In the second game, The Rock scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the second. Maggie Moore reached on an error, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Pitt-Johnstown starter Ashley Pagliei. Julianna Hutchinson’s RBI base hit to center made it 1-0.
Chloe Sharman worked a perfect seventh inning to pick up the shutout for Slippery Rock. Sharman scattered three hits, while striking out six and walking one.
Maddie Flowers, Porter and Mendicino accounted for the three Pitt-Johnstown hits.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Ashley Pagliei suffered the tough loss after giving up one unearned run on eight hits in six innings. Pagliei fanned four and walked one.
