Baseball
Richland 12, Westmont Hilltop 6: Seth Coleman went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, and Ben Wolf finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Rams past the host Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
Coleman struck out five batters over three innings for Richland (9-2), which has won seven straight games. Josh Stem plated three runs and scored twice.
Landrey Burnheimer led Westmont Hilltop (4-4) with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate with an RBI.
Forest Hills 4, Central Cambria 2: In Sidman, Zach Myers and Kirk Bearjar each doubled, and Colton Cornell struck out 10 batters in five innings and Zach Myers fanned six in two frames as the undefeated Rangers beat the visiting Red Devils.
Myers also drove in a run for Forest Hills (11-0).
Brady Sheehan had two hits, including a double, and drove in one for Central Cambria.
Somerset 14, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (5): In Revloc, Brad Bruner went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs, and Shane Roberts held the Huskies to two hits over five shutout frames as the Golden Eagles prevailed.
Gentry Reese drove in two runs for Somerset (3-9), which scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning. Roberts struck out six batters. Bryce Mulhollen plated two runs. Seven different Somerset players finished with an RBI.
Tobey Becquet and Ayden Smorto provided Bishop Carroll’s (1-9) lone hits.
Bedford 13, Bishop McCort Catholic 3 (5): In Bedford, Jared Dowey smashed a grand slam home run among his three hits with seven RBIs and two runs scored in the Bisons win over the visiting Crimson Crushers.
On the mound, Dowey struck out 13 batters and walked one while scattering four hits.
Mercury Swaim went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and one run batted in. David Gresh went 2-for-2 with a home run. Jesse Chamberlain had two hits, including a homer, a double, three runs and three RBIs for Bedford.
Brendon Bair went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Chestnut Ridge 11, Cambria Heights 2: In New Paris, Kyle Lohr and Christian Hinson each hit home runs, and Luke Mickle and Lucas Nicodemus each had a double as the Lions beat the visiting Highlanders.
Mickle and Garrett Emerick each had two hits. Nicodemus, Lohr and Hinson each scored two runs. On the mound, Mickle had nine strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.
Zack Letso doubled for Cambria Heights. Nick Patterson had a hit and drove in a run.
Marion Center 7, United 5: In Armagh, Skyler Olp went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored, and Timothy Lynn doubled as the Stingers beat the host Lions.
Wade Plowman and Bradley Felix each went 2-for-4 with one run and one run batted in for United.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 5, Penn Cambria 2: In Lilly, Austin Lewis went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored, and Austin Beauchamp went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run as the visiting Marauders beat the Panthers.
Easton Semelsberger and Brodie O'Donnell each had a hit and scored a run for Penn Cambria.
Ligonier Valley 5, Valley 3: In New Kensington, George Golden drove in three runs, and Nick Beitel and Connor Tunstall both provided to hits as the Rams defeated the Vikings.
Beitel doubled, scored two runs and struck out nine batters over six innings to earn the victory for Ligonier Valley (6-6). Haden Sierocky stole two bases, scored twice and plated a run.
Ben Aftanas led Valley with two hits. Shane Demharter drove in two runs.
Softball
Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 0: In Pittsburgh, Maddie Griffin struck out 17 batters to record her seventh no-hitter of the season as the Rams blanked the Rebels.
Griffin also tripled at the plate for Ligonier Valley (11-1). Haley Boyd produced two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Bella Vargulish doubled and drove home a run. Eden Krouse scored twice.
Casey Barton struck out 15 batters for Seton LaSalle (3-6).
Forest Hills 5, Central Cambria 4: In Ebensburg, Madison Emerick and Aislinn Myers both went 2-for-3 as the Rangers defeated the Red Devils.
Emerick homered. Mackenzie Hoover, Josi Makin and Myers all drove in a run for Forest Hills, which tallied two runs in the sixth inning to lead 5-1.
Jordan Krawcion led Central Cambria with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Alyssa Link also homered and plated two runs. Karlie Heeney and Kami Kamzik both doubled. Kamzik struck out 19 batters over seven innings. Central Cambria scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull within one.
Conemaugh Valley 16, North Star 1 (3): Anna Gunby and Delanie Davison combined on an abbreviated no-hitter, and Davison also went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, home run and seven RBIs to lead the host Blue Jays past the Cougars.
Ella Angus and Gunby produced two hits each for Conemaugh Valley (5-2). Julia Hudec, Brooklynn Nelson and Zoey Shultz all doubled for the Blue Jays.
Grace Gardner scored North Star’s lone run.
Cambria Heights 11, Chestnut Ridge 10: In Patton, Alexis Griak went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored as the Highlanders defeated the visiting Lions.
Karli Storm went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jenna Serafin went 2-for-2 with two runs.
Maddie Bender had two hits and two RBIs for Cambria Heights.
Rylee Ansell hit a home run for Chestnut Ridge. Lauryn Calhoun, Lexyn Corle and Zoi Dunlap each hit a double for Chestnut Ridge.
Corle had three hits and drove in two runs. Alyssa Henderson had two hits and three RBIs. Mya Wingard had two hits and two RBIs.
Northern Cambria 10, Purchase Line 0: In Commodore, Kenzie Formeck went 3-for-3 with two runs and one run batted in, and Jessica Krug was 3-for-5 with one run and two RBIs in the Colts win over the Red Dragons.
Breana Chuhran went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Colts. Laci Lanzendorfer doubled and Morgan Hassen had a triple. In the circle, Krug struck out 10 batters and walked none in a one-hitter.
Sydnee Elick had Purchase Line's lone hit.
