Portage 15, Penn Cambria 0 (4): In Portage, Luke Scarton fanned five batters in a one-hit shutout and Jace Irvin went 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBIs as the Mustangs galloped past the Panthers on Saturday.
Portage’s Isaac Jubina (double) Mason Kargo (triple and two runs), Nate Moore (double) and Scarton (two runs) all drove in two runs. Andrew Miko tripled and scored two bases, and Tyler Alexander scored three runs and stole two bases.
Mason Mento stole a base and provided Penn Cambria’s lone hit.
Consolation
South Allegheny 20, Conemaugh Valley 5 (5): In Portage, Sawyer Pribanic went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs as the Gladiators conquered the Blue Jays.
South Allegheny’s Damon Campano (double and two RBIs), Ryan Cortes (two RBIs), Logan McBeth and Ethan Rendulic added two hits each. Trenton Popovich homered and drove in four runs, and Jacob Peebly doubled.
Conemaugh Valley’s Noah Heltzel finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Tommy Stiffler doubled.
Semifinals
Portage 6, South Allegheny 2: In Portage, tournament MVP Alexander struck out 10 batters over 61/3 innings as the Mustangs topped the Gladiators.
Portage’s Adam Stauski went 2-for-3. Miko doubled and walked twice. Six different Mustangs drove in a run.
South Allegheny’s Pribanic provided two hits, and Rendulic homered.
Penn Cambria 11, Conemaugh Valley 6: In Portage, Garrett Harrold finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs and Jon Zernick went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs as the Panthers clawed past the Blue Jays.
Penn Cambria’s Preston Farabaugh fanned four batters over five innings to earn the victory. Vinny Chirdon (double) and Easton Semelsberger (two runs and three stolen bases) drove in two runs apiece.
Conemaugh Valley’s Heltzel went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Caden Hody drove in two runs, while Logan Heinlein and Stiffler both doubled. Josh Stiffler scored twice.
Regular Season
North Star 8, Blacklick Valley 2: In Boswell, Connor Yoder went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Braden Livingston doubled and drove home two runs to lead the Cougars over the Vikings.
North Star’s Braden Livingston fanned four batters over five innings.
Blacklick Valley’s Josh Hessler (double) and Ashton Younkin (RBI) both went 2-for-4.
Somerset 15, Huntingdon 0 (3): In Somerset, Ethan Hemminger homered and drove in five runs and Aiden VanLenten tossed an abbreviated no-hitter as the Golden Eagles soared over the Bearcats.
Somerset’s Brad Bruner tripled, while Zane Hagans, Robert James (two RBIs) and Hunter Krotzer (two RBIs) each doubled.
Ligonier Valley 12, Derry 11: In Ligonier, Leo Bazala walked with the bases loaded after Colin Michaels tied the game with an RBI single as the Rams came back to beat the Trojans.
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky went 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, two runs and six RBIs. Bazala doubled and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Zach Theys added two hits and two runs.
Derry’s Roman Fridley and John Wasnick (two RBIs) each provided two hits. Lucas Ray doubled, and Ashton Beighley drove in two runs.
College
Pitt-Johnstown 3-5, No. 18 Slippery Rock 2-7: Ben Briggs tossed 62/3 strong innings, and Lennox Pugh and Dylan Broderick each homered to lead the Mountain Cats to a first-game victory on Saturday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Rock scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take the second game, 7-5.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 18-24-1 overall and 6-18 in the PSAC West.
In the first game, Mario Disso walked to lead off the bottom of the first, move to second when Broderick was hit by a pitch and scored on Asher Corl’s base hit to right to give Pitt-Johnstown an early lead.
Slippery Rock tied it with a run in the top of the second on Koby Bubash’s RBI infield single, but Pugh connected for a two-out solo homer over the left field screen in the bottom of the fourth to put the Mountain Cats back on top.
Broderick then added an opposite field leadoff homer in the Pitt-Johnstown sixth to increase it to 3-1.
The Rock (30-11, 15-9) got a run in the seventh, but Grayson Hall entered the game in relief of Briggs and needed just one pitch to get a groundout to preserve the 3-2 win and earn his second save of the year.
Briggs, a junior right-hander, tossed the first 62/3 innings and held Slippery Rock to just a pair of runs on nine hits. He also struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Along with Pugh’s home run, Broderick homered and singled.
Slippery Rock’s Ricky Mineo took the loss and slipped to 5-2. Mineo allowed three runs on four hits, while striking out eight and walking one.
Abraham Mow and Bubash each had two hits for The Rock.
In the second game, Slippery Rock jumped out to a 4-0 third-inning lead, but Pitt-Johnstown answered with three in the bottom of the third. Justin Turcovski’s two-run single to right scored Tyler Smith and Colin Pasone. Disso’s groundout chased home Jake Ansell to cut it to 4-3.
Connor Hamilton’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth made it 5-3, but Smith belted a two-run homer in the Mountain Cat half of the fifth to knot it at five.
However, Luke Trueman’s RBI double in the top of the seventh off of North Star graduate Brady Walker gave the lead back to The Rock. Trueman eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-5.
Wil Fetrow got the start for the Mountain Cats and surrendered four runs on three hits in three innings. Hall allowed a run in one inning, and Walker suffered the loss after allowing the two runs in the seventh.
Ansell went 3-for-3, while Smith had two hits to lead the Mountain Cats. Turcovski had a hit and drove in a pair, and Disso had a hit and an RBI.
Softball
High School
Portage Spring Classic
Championship
Clearfield 13, Central Cambria 2 (5): In Portage, Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler (two RBIs) and Ruby Singleton all homered as the Bison cruised past the Mustangs.
Bender (two RBIs), Hipps (five RBIs) and Singleton all notched two hits. Fedder added two knocks. Bender allowed one hit over five innings.
Central Cambria’s Ava Ruddek notched her team’s lone hit.
Consolation
Glendale 5, Portage 2: In Portage, Jillian Taylor doubled and drove in two runs, and Alyson Buterbaugh provided two hits to lead the Vikings over the Mustangs.
Madison Peterson fanned nine batters and allowed two unearned over seven innings. Riley Best doubled.
Portage’s Paige Phillips drove in two runs.
Semifinal
Central Cambria 10, Portage 0: In Portage, Kami Kamzik went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Red Devils defeated the Mustangs.
Central Cambria’s Olivia Janosik (two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs) and Mia Ruddek produced two hits each.
Sophia Blasko stole two bases.
Sydney Castel provided two hits, and Maryn Swank doubled.
Regular Season
Neshannock 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In New Castle, three different Lancers drove in a run as the hosts defeated the Rams.
Neshannock’s Addy Frye fanned 12 batters and allowed one unearned run in a complete-game effort. Frye, Ali Giordano and Hunter Newman (two hits) all doubled.
Sydnee Foust doubled for Ligonier Valley. Zoe Plummer scored the Rams’ lone run.
College
St. Francis 4, Wagner 3: In Staten Island, New York, the Red Flash clinched their fourth conference series sweep of the season with a victory over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Grace Vesco pitched three innings and allowed no runs on one hit. She earned the first Red Flash save of the season when she reentered the game in the seventh inning.
St. Francis’ Mekenzie Saban went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, which included the game-winner in the seventh inning. Rachel Marsden finished 2-for-4 and Ashley Wruble drove in two runs.
Mackenzie Vogler hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Seahawks.
St. Francis took an early lead when Saban scored on a Wagner error. Wruble followed with a two-run single and gave the Red Flash a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
The Seahawks tied the game 3-all in the sixth inning with a single to right field.
Saban reached on an error and Lindsay Ward singled to produce two runners with one out in the seventh inning. Olivia Ulam followed with a hard-hit ball to shortstop that produced an error to score Saban and give St. Francis a 4-3 lead.
Vesco stranded a runner on second base to clinch the 4-3 victory and series sweep.
After her two-hit performance and five-hit weekend, Saban is one hit shy of tying Hayley Norton’s career program record of 243 set from 2016-19.
St. Francis 9-12, Wagner 0-0: In Staten Island, New York, junior right-hander Grace Vesco tossed her fifth career no-hitter in the first game as the Red Flash blanked the Seahawks in both contests on Saturday.
Grace Vesco threw a no-hitter across five innings with no walks and four strikeouts. She hit just one batter in the game. Rachel Marsden pitched a complete game and allowed no runs on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts in the second game. Marsden went 4-for-6 with one home run, two RBIs and five runs scored.
St. Francis’ Ashley Wruble went 4-for-6 and had one home run, one double, three RBIs and four runs scored. Lauren Aubry was 5-for-6 with one double, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Nine different Red Flash players scored at least one run and six starters hit over .400 in the two games.
In the first game, St. Francis’ Jordan Pietrzykoski singled to lead the fourth inning off before Olivia Ulam drove her in.
Jordan Frank hit a two-run home run and opened up a 3-0 lead. Marsden and Wruble followed with back-to-back singles before Aubry drove them both in with a two-run double.
In the fifth inning, Wruble hit a two-run double followed by an Aubry two-run single that expanded the St. Francis lead to 9-0.
Vesco lost her perfect game bid with a one-out hit batter in the fifth inning. She clinched her second no-hitter of the season.
In the second game, Mekenzie Saban opened the scoring when she scored on a throwing error in the first inning. In the second inning, Marsden and Wruble hit back-to-back solo home runs.
In the fourth inning, Saban drove in Aubry and Marsden with a double and extended the lead to 5-0 before the Red Flash scored seven runs in the fifth inning.
Ashely Orischak opened the scoring on a Marsden fielder’s choice before Sydney Baker had a pinch-hit RBI single. With a 7-0 lead, Aubry and Saban hit back-to-back RBI singles and extended the lead to 9-0.
Pietrzykoski followed with a two-run double to right-center field before she scored on an error to cap off St. Francis’ 12-run output.
Marsden allowed only two hits during the five-inning shutout. Marsden is now tied for fifth in single-season program history with her 17th win of the season. She is tied with Ketarah DeVries (2013) and Lexie Chamberlain (1989).
Pitt-Johnstown 4-1, Indiana (Pa.) 1-6: After Alyssa Hileman’s complete-game victory in Saturday’s opener at V.E. Erickson Complex, the Mountain Cats allowed six unearned runs in the nightcap as the Crimson Hawks claim the fifth and final spot from the West Division in the upcoming conference tournament.
The Mountain Cats’ season came to an end at 18-21 overall and 6-10 in the PSAC West.
Prior to the start of Saturday’s first game, the Pitt-Johnstown softball program recognized seniors Lauren Gohacki, Alyssa Hileman, Cassidy Kern, Hailei Markee, Taylor Mendicino, Olivia Porter and Carly Santillo.
In the first game, Haleigh Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly in the fourth gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Pitt-Johnstown answered with four runs. After Maddie Flowers was hit by a pitch and Julia Mooney singled, Cassidy Kern followed with and RBI double to the gap in right-center field to tie it. The Mountain Cats loaded the bases and Olivia Porter delivered an RBI single, before pinch-runner Shaylin Hagerman scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. Pitt-Johnstown added the fourth run when Kelsi Terzolino, who entered the game as a pinch hitter and walked, scored on Taylor Mendicino’s fielder’s choice.
Hileman did the rest in the circle for the Mountain Cats. Hileman limited the Crimson Hawks to just one run on five hits in seven innings. She struck out two and walked one.
Mooney was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Kern had two hits, including a double and an RBI for Pitt-Johnstown.
Bella Bucy took the loss for Indiana after allowing three runs on six hits over the first 51/3 innings.
Jenna Rhue banged out two hits for the Crimson Hawks.
In the second game, Jordan Sylvia’s RBI single up the middle in the top of the first gave Indiana an unearned run and the early lead.
The Crimson Hawks then added five more unearned runs with two outs in the top of the fifth to increase their lead to 6-0.
The Mountain Cats got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Porter singled to right field, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Santillo’s two-out double down the right-field line.
That was as close as it would get as Indiana starter Amanda Fischer tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits.
Along with Santillo’s RBI double, Porter and Flowers accounted for Pitt-Johnstown’s other two hits.
Kayla Miehl suffered the loss and fell to 2-5. Miehl allowed six runs on nine hits, but all of the runs were unearned as a results of four Mountain Cats errors.
Sylvia went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Paige Truax had two hits and Jacey Henderson drove in two for the Crimson Hawks (16-19, 8-8).
