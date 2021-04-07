Conemaugh Township 8, North Star 5: In Davidsville, Zack Petree and Owen Tomb each hit two-run doubles as the host Indians improved to 3-0 with a victory over the Cougars on Wednesday.
Tyler Weber went 2-for-2, and Tyler Poznanski went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Conemaugh Township.
North Star’s Cameron Snoeberger went 3-for-4, and Braden Livingston was 2-for-4.
Bedford 9, Everett 5: In Bedford, the Bisons scored six times in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a two-run deficit and beat the Warriors.
Jared Dowey struck out 14 batters in 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs for the 3-2 Bisons.
Mercury Swaim had three hits, including a double and three RBIs. Dowey hit a home run and drove in a pair.
Joey Koontz had two hits, including a double. Mike Huffman went 2-for-2. Spencer Ebersole had a double, and David Gresh and Jesse Chamberlain each tripled.
Trenton Mellott and Calvin Iseminger each hit a double for 2-1 Everett.
Forest Hills senior Julia Shina races to the finish line in the 100-meter hurdles event during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field competition in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Apr.7, 2021.
Central Cambria junior Jake Wentz, right, leads Forest Hills junior Ian Botteicher in the 110-meter hurdles event during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field competition in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Apr.7, 2021.
Central Cambria senior Tyler Gibson, right, pulls away from the competition in the 1600-meter run event during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field competition in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Apr.7, 2021.
Central Cambria sophomore Annaliese Niebauer leads the pack in the 1600-meter run event during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field competition in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Apr.7, 2021.
Greater Johnstown freshman Alissa Stephens outpaces the competition in the 100-meter dash event during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field competition in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Apr.7, 2021.
PHOTO GALLERY | Central Cambria, Forest Hills compete at Greater Johnstown in track and field
Northern Cambria 10, Penns Manor 6: In Clymer, Mike Hoover went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, three RBIs and two runs as the visiting Colts beat the Comets.
Owen Brougher drove in a pair of runs via two sacrifice fly outs. Evan Wiewiora hit a double and scored a run for the Colts. Zack Taylor had a hit and two RBIs for 2-1 Northern Cambria.
Austin Hill had three hits for Penns Manor, with two RBIs and one run scored. Ashton Courvina had two hits andd scored a run for the 1-2 Comets.
Somerset 9, Penn Cambria 8: In Lilly, the Golden Eagles held off a late comeback by the host Panthers in a one-run victory.
Somerset’s Shane Roberts had three hits, including a double, and Brody Close had three hits.
Gentry Reese went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for 1-2 Somerset. Bryce Mulhollen had two hits with a double and one run scored.
Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon had four hits, including a double and one run scored. Zach Grove had three hits, and Garrett Harrold had two hits and two runs scored for 2-1 Penn Cambria, which scored three times in the bottom of the seventh.
Ligonier Valley 9, East Allegheny 6: In North Versailles, the undefeated Rams (4-0) tallied five runs in the second innings en route to a victory over the Wild Cats.
Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel had three hits, including a double and two runs at the plate, and he pitched 2 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts.
Haden Sierocky and Mason Seftas each had two hits for the Rams. Sierocky drove in three runs and scored twice.
Tuesday
Bedford 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (4): In Bedford, Mercury Swaim went 3-for-3 with three runs, two stolen bases and four RBIs to lead the Bisons past the Huskies.
Joey Koontz provided two hits (triple), three runs and two RBIs for Bedford (2-2), which scored 14 runs in the second inning. Jared Dowey aided the cause with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Ashton Dull doubled and plated three runs. Six Bisons scored at least two runs each.
Softball
High School
Shade 11, Berlin Brothersvalley 1 (5): In Cairnbrook, Taylor Rapsky had two hits, including a grand slam, as the host Panthers beat the Mountaineers in five innings.
Cassiday Mauger had two hits and five RBIs, and Emily Rapsky scored three runs. Reese Kovak added two runs for the 3-0 Panthers.
Mikaela Huston tripled for 1-1 Berlin Brothersvalley.
Conemaugh Township 15, North Star 0 (3): In Davidsville, the Indians used a 13-run first inning to pull away from the visiting Cougars.
Sierra LaPorta struck out nine batters in three innings, allowing one hit. She had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.
Chloe Shaulis went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. McKensi Statler had two hits, a double and three RBIs, and Sarah Favreau had two hits, with a triple, for the 3-0 Indians.
Sarah Hostetler had the lone hit for the 0-3 Cougars.
