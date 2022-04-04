Baseball
Northern Cambria 4, Cambria Heights 3: In Patton, freshman Ben Messina hit a two-run, walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Colts over the rival Highlanders.
Cambria Heights went ahead 3-2 in the seventh with a pair of runs. Ben Hite’s RBI double and Garrett Jasper’s run-scoring single gave the Highlanders a brief lead.
Hite scored twice and provided two hits. Jasper and Nick Patterson added two hits each. Adam Ford (eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings) and Ike Westrick each doubled.
Josh Miller and Zack Taylor both doubled for 3-0 Northern Cambria.
Bishop McCort Catholic 2, Somerset 1: Nate Conrad allowed just one run over 6 1/3 innings and also drove in a run as the Crimson Crushers edged the Golden Eagles at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Joe McGowan tripled for Bishop McCort (2-0), which scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Mason Pfeil notched the two-out save in the seventh.
Zane Hagans provided an RBI single in the seventh for Somerset (0-1). Aiden VanLenten allowed on earned run and struck out seven batters over 5 1/3 innings.
Richland 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 5: Jaxon Mikesic went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs as the host Rams dispatched the Marauders.
Luke Raho stole two bases and scored three runs. He struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
Owen Dombrosky led Bishop Guilfoyle with two hits. Nick Negola doubled.
Forest Hills 14, Westmont Hilltop 2 (5): In St. Michael, Kirk Bearjar went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Rangers defeated the Hilltoppers.
Chase Williamson added two hits and three RBIs. Devon Brezovec, Colton Cornell doubled and drove home two runs. Brody Roberts doubled. Devin Kreger (double, two runs amd two RBIs) and Dayton Maul scored two runs.
Jeremy Burda struck out five batters over 3 2/3 innings for 3-0 Forest Hills. Colby Rearick (three runs and two stolen bases) fanned two batters over 1 1/3 innings.
Garrett Gyure and Nick Rozich each drove in a run for 0-2 Westmont Hilltop.
Penn Cambria 16, Greater Johnstown 1 (3): In Lilly, Vinny Chirdon, Zach Grove, Garrett Harrold and Easton Semelsberger each supplied two hits as the Panthers pounded the Trojans.
Semelsberger doubled and drove home five runs. Chirdon doubled twice and plated three runs. Harrold brought in three runs and doubled. Grove scored three runs and plated a pair. Brandon Yeoman doubled and drove home two runners.
Haden Buck, Preston Farabaugh and Luke Shuagis scored twice.
Chirdon (five strikeouts) and Farabaugh combined on the three-inning no-hitter.
Central 19, Central Cambria 1 (3): In Ebensburg, Hunter Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as the Scarlet Dragons blazed their way past the Red Devils.
Central’s Griffin Snowberger went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Jacob Detwiler (double, two runs and three RBIs) and Jeff Hoenstine (two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs) each provided two knocks. Louisiana State signee Paxton Kling drove in three runs and scored twice.
Reece Werner drove in Central Cambria’s lone run.
Meyersdale 12, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 (6): In Meyersdale, Ryan Sechler went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two stolen bases and five RBIs as the Red Raiders blasted the Rams.
Meyersdale’s Tyler Sandy went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Tyler Geiger struck out eight batters over four innings. Geiger scored twice and drove in two runs. Braden Kretchman doubled, scored twice and plated a run.
Kameron Kemp led Turkeyfoot Valley with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with two doubles and two runs. Zach Ryan drove in a run.
East Allegheny 7, Ligonier Valley 5: In North Versailles, Nate Holmes contributed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs at the plate and earned the victory on the mound as the Wildcats held off the Rams.
Joe Connors produced two hits, including a double, and an RBI, for 2-2 East Allegheny. Ryan Kirk doubled.
Grant Dowden and Haden Sierocky (two runs and two RBIs) each provided two hits, including a double. Ryan Harbert doubled.
Softball
Cambria Heights 4, Northern Cambria 3: In Northern Cambria, the Highlanders scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the rival Colts.
Cambria Heights’ Kenna Rogal knocked in two runs with a double in the seventh inning. Karin Adams struck out nine batters over seven frames. Martina White scored two runs.
Kenzie Formeck led Northern Cambria (2-2) with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Jessica Krug and Lacie Lanzendorfer each contributed two hits. Ally Trybus doubled and plated a run.
Ferndale 17, Shanksville-Stonycreek 11: Deajah Chatman went 4-for-5 with three home runs, three runs and seven RBIs as the host Yellow Jackets outlasted the Vikings.
Ferndale’s Joria Stancombe added a pair of home runs, three runs and five RBIs. Angelina Wagner struck out 13 batters and allowed one earned run over five innings. Wagner also produced three runs, two stolen bases and two hits.
Ferndale’s Aubrielle Leverknight added three hits and three stolen bases. Samantha Himes provided three hits and three runs. Hailey Berg stole two bases, Abby Barley drove in two runs and Sahmara Tillman scored two runs.
Kori Boozer, Tara Boozer, Liz Salsgiver and Rylee Snyder each scored twice for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Penn Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 3: Lily Sheehan went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the Panthers over the host Trojans.
Sophia Rabatin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Joanna Hoover and Jerzey Vinglish each tripled and scored a run for 1-1 Penn Cambria.
Taylor Ahlborn led Greater Johnstown (0-1) with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate with a double, run scored and RBI. Sharmaria Carr blasted a two-run homer into the Stonycreek River.
Central Cambria 8, Central 1: In Martinsburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 17 batters in the circle and also homered and drove home two runs as the Red Devils scorched the Scarlet Dragons.
Aubrey Ruddek went 3-for-3 with three runs and a triple for 2-0 Central Cambria. Jordan Krawcion added three hits and two RBIs. Alyssa Link also homered. Kamzik scattered three hits.
Central’s Maya Hazenstab broke up Kamzik’s no-hitter in the seventh inning and scored her team’s lone run. Bralyn Ellis doubled.
Conemaugh Township 21, Rockwood 15: In Davidsville, Olivia Weyandt went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, five runs and five RBIs as the Indians topped the Rockets.
Conemaugh Township’s Abby Kniss (double and six RBIs) and Sierra LaPorta (five runs) each went 3-for-5. Callie Parker added three knocks, including a double, and five RBIs. Regan Mash provided two hits, and Myna Nanna doubled and plated two runs.
Rockwood’s Kaitlyn King and Kaitlyn Pletcher each contributed three hits, including a double. Sydney Beals (triple), Shakiha Conn and Lilly Hetz all amassed two hits.
Richland 29, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Altoona, Anna Burke went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs, three stolen bases and five RBIs, while Kendal Wadsworth struck out six in a three-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Rams over the Marauders.
Ava Wenderoth scored four runs. Laikyn Roman doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in three runs. Sophia Burke tripled, scored three runs and plated four. Haley Dunlap doubled, scored three runs and brought in a pair. Aubrianna Henry doubled and scored three runs. Adalin Matejovich plated two runners and doubled. Meadow Connor went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Isabella Burke added two runs and two RBIs.
Richland (1-0) finished with nine doubles and one triple as a team.
Bedford 14, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3 (5): In Bedford, Lindsay Bulger went 3-for-4 with two triples and two runs scored as the Bisons blasted the Huskies.
Bedford’s Lizzy Martz scored three runs. Rachel Weber provided two hits. Emily Pratt scored twice and tripled. Cassidy DeHaven doubled.
Mary Golden led Bishop Carroll with three hits.
Ligonier Valley 7, Seton LaSalle 3: In Pittsburgh, Lyla Barr homered among her two hits, scored twice and drove home two runs as the Rams topped the Rebels.
Cheyenne Piper struck out six batters and allowed one earned run in five innings for 2-2 Ligonier Valley. Youngstown State signee Maddie Griffin fanned six batters over two frames. Sydnee Foust added two hits.
Casey Barton led Seton LaSalle (1-1) with two hits.
