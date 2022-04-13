Baseball
High School
Forest Hills 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Colton Cornell pitched 62/3 innings, scattering five hits while striking out 11 and walking one as the Rangers beat the Crimson Crushers in a battle of undefeated LHAC squads on Wednesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Cornell didn’t allow a hit until Bishop McCort’s Mason Pfeil singled with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cornell threw 101 pitches, 66 for strikes.
Forest Hills’ Jake Poldiak closed the game with a three-pitch strikeout.
The Rangers (6-0) took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the second and added a pair in the third. Bishop McCort (5-1) scored once in the bottom of the fourth, but Forest Hills broke open the game with a four-run top of the seventh.
Cornell had a double at the plate. Brody Roberts had three hits, including a triple, two runs and one run batted in. Kirk Bearjar had two hits, with a double, one run and two RBIs. Dayton Maul had two hits and drove in a pair.
Bishop McCort’s Nate Conrad had two hits and drove in his team’s lone run. On the mound, Conrad pitched 52/3 innings, allowing seven hits with one strikeout and four walks.
Mike Preuss and Brock Beppler each tossed 2/3 of an inning to finish for the Crimson Crushers.
Conemaugh Township 9, Conemaugh Valley 2: In Davidsville, Brady Kist hit two homers and drove in four runs as the Indians defeated the visiting Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Township (2-1) collected four homers, as Owen Tomb and Tanner Shirley also went deep. Tyler Weber had two hits for the Indians.
Jackson Byer pitched three innings with four strikeouts, and Kist tossed the final four frames, striking out 10.
Conemaugh Valley (1-3) was led by Noah Heltzel’s 2-for-3 game, with one walk and one run scored.
North Star 8, Blacklick Valley 0: In Nanty Glo, Braden Livingston blasted a three-run home run and Garrett Huzsek fanned 10 batters in seven innings as the Cougars blanked the Vikings.
North Star (1-1) received two hits each from Vance Kimmel, Cayden Turner and Connor Yoder. Timmy Tretter doubled.
Chestnut Ridge 6, Bedford 4: In Bedford, Garrett Emerick went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs at the plate and struck out seven in 51/3 innings on the mound as the Lions edged the rival Bisons.
Nate Whysong struck out four batters in 12/3 innings of relief for Chestnut Ridge (1-1). Gage Dunlap doubled for the Lions.
Matt Semanek had two doubles, and Mercury Swaim smacked a home run and drove in a pair for Bedford (0-3).
Westmont Hilltop 17, Penn Cambria 0 (6): Eli Thomas struck out five batters over five shutout frames, David Ray went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs and Jackson Rupert drove in five runs as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Panthers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Barrett Gyure (three RBIs and three runs) and Gavin Hockenberry (double) each collected two hits.
Landrey Burnheimer plated two runners. Glenn Stutzman crossed home plate four times, Damian Chiodo scored three runs and Rupert scored twice.
Penn Cambria’s Ethan Semelsberger went 2-for-3, and Luke Shuagis doubled.
St. Joseph’s Academy 3, Northern Cambria 2: In Boalsburg, Thomas Delahoy singled to drive in Evan Roach with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the WolfPack defeated the Colts.
Starter Evan Roach struck out 10 batters in four innings, and Chris Forstmeier pitched three innings, with four strikeouts, picking up the win.
Northern Cambria (3-1) tallied a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2-all. Ty Dumm singled and scored during the rally.
Homer-Center 15, United 0 (3): In Homer City, the Wildcats scored five times in the first inning and closed the game with a 10-run bottom of the third in a mercy-rule victory over the visiting Lions.
Braden Dunn had two hits, two runs and three RBIs for Homer-Center (1-1). Owen Salani and Dunn each doubled. Caleb Palmer drove in three runs.
Wade Plowman doubled for one of United’s (2-1) two hits.
College
Mount Aloysius 6-12, Pitt-Greensburg 5-1: In Greensburg, Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Kevin Kime earned his 300th career victory in the first game as the Mounties swept the Bobcats.
Tyler Quade went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Mount Aloysius (15-7, 4-2 AMCC) in the first game. Rockwood graduate Troy Emert added two hits, and James Rice plated two runs.
Jace Cappellini and Randy Hubbard provided two hits each for Pitt-Greensburg (1-19, 1-5).
In the second game, Quade struck out six batters, allowed three hits and allowed one uneared run in a complete game.
Mount Aloysius’ Aidan Bell (double and triple), Jared Houser (double), Jeremy Iellimo (double), Quade and Tyler Suder (North Star graduate) all provided two hits. Quade doubled twice, and Suder added a two-bagger. Trap Wentling homered and drove in three runs. Emert plated three runners.
Softball
High School
Cambria Heights 15, Penns Manor 0 (4): In Patton, Jenna Serafin fanned nine batters and retired all 12 hitters she faced in order as the Highlanders corralled the Comets.
Cambria Heights’ Lexi Griak (four RBIs) and Karli Storm (three RBIs) each homered and finished with two and three hits, respectively. Griak and Serafin (two hits and three RBIs) doubled.
Berlin Brothersvalley 9, Northern Garrett 8: In Berlin, Shay Fochtman lined a walk-off single into right-center field in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Mountaineers edged the Huskies.
Berlin’s Kassidy Smith provided three hits and three RBIs. Berlin Brothersvalley (1-1) led 8-0 through the fourth inning.
The Mountaineers received two hits apiece from Fochtman, Mikaela Huston, McKenzie Moore, Hayley Trent and Sadie Snyder.
In the seventh, Sadie Snyder led off with a single. Rori Allen was safe on a sacrifice bunt. Eve Black was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Northern Garrett tallied seven runs in the top of the fifth inning. Kylee Barnes, Gracie Maust and Rylee Merrill collected two hits each.
Blacklick Valley 17, North Star 1: In Nanty Glo, Nikki Zimmerman went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs as the Vikings dispatched the Cougars.
Blacklick Valley’s Morgan Slebodnick contributed two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
North Star’s Sarah Hostetler provided a hit and RBI.
Chestnut Ridge 12, Bedford 1: In New Paris, Lexyn Corle had a double, a triple, scored twice and drove in a pair as the host Lions beat the Bisons.
Zoie Dunlap had two hits, and Mya Wingard had two hits, including a double for Chestnut Ridge (3-3). Wingard drove in two runs and scored twice.
Alyssa Henderson had a double for the Lions.
Lizzy Martz and Lindsey Bulger each had a triple for Bedford (0-3).
Ligonier Valley 19, Jeannette 0 (3): In Ligonier, Peyton LaVale homered twice, scored three runs and drove in four runs and Cheyenne Piper tossed her second no-hitter of the season as the Rams blasted the Jayhawks.
Piper fanned six batters and walked one.
The sophomore also homered, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Ligonier Valley’s Sydnee Foust doubled among her three hits, scored three runs and plated two runs. Natalie Bizup homered and drove in two runs.
Ligonier Valley’s Neve Dowden and Maddie Griffin (two RBIs, two runs and a triple) each provided two hits. Lyla Barr scored three runs and doubled.
College
Pitt-Johnstown 4-0, Mercyhurst 3-10: Olivia Porter scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Mountain Cats to a walk-off victory in the first game of a PSAC West doubleheader at V.E. Erickson Complex.
The Lakers took the second game 10-0 in five innings.
In the first game, Mercyhurst’s Cheyenne Hindman homered to center in the top of the first.
Pitt-Johnstown (15-10, 3-1 PSAC West) tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kayla Miehl produced a two-run single. Tori Radvan followed with an RBI single.
Sarah Koscho’s two-out, two-run home run to left tied the game in the seventh.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Alyssa Hileman went the distance to earn the victory, scattering six hits. Taylor Mendicino went 3-for-4 with a double.
In the second game, Mercyhurst led 4-0 in the second inning on Kacie Irwin’s grand slam to left-center field.
Allison Dijidas added a solo homer. Irwin went 3-for-3 with a homer and six RBIs to lead Mercyhurst (19-10, 2-4). Morgan Hilty tossed a two-hit shutout.
