Baseball
High School
Forest Hills Tournament
Forest Hills 6, Juniata Valley 1; Forest Hills 4, State College 3: In Sidman, Rangers coach Joe Carpenter notched his 250th career victory Saturday as his squad topped both the Green Hornets and the Little Lions.
Forest Hills’ win over State College, made possible by two runs in the seventh inning, pushed Carpenter to the milestone. Colby Rearick had two hits, scored twice and earned the win in relief by logging two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
State College’s Cooper Ryan had three hits and scored two runs while Ethan Schimony added two more knocks.
In the Rangers’ first contest, Colton Cornell drove in a pair of runs while Rearick, Kirk Bearjar and Devin Kreger each had two hits.
Nick Morningstar’s two hits led the Green Hornets’ attack.
Softball
High School
Pine-Richland 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Gibsonia, three combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning allowed the Class 6A Rams to claim a home victory over their Westmoreland County opponents.
Gabriella Aughton fanned 11 and allowed just three Ligonier Valley hits. Aughton outdueled Youngstown State recruit Maddie Griffin, who allowed three unearned runs while striking out seven and giving up four knocks.
Pine-Richland’s Isabella Sulesky tripled for her squad’s lone extra-base hit while Peyton LaVale had two of Ligonier Valley’s three hits.
